(AZCentral) Weeners Arizona police officer voluntarily surrenders certification three years after tazing a handcuffed man in the genitals. See, the system works
24
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
punishment should fit the crime.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I usually have to pay extra for that and the Arizona cops are handing it out for free?
 
guestguy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
To be fair, his dick had a gun...
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That takes balls.  Sometimes.
 
guestguy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: punishment should fit the crime.


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Which Kink.com site is that scene from?
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Don't tase me bro and Ow, by balls all wrapped together
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Still no charges?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: punishment should fit the crime.


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
tazing a handcuffed man in the genitals
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

guestguy: To be fair, his dick had a gun...


I still say Hand shot first.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Usually you pay double for that kind of action, Cotton.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Remember when tazers were supposed to be a less lethal alternative to guns and not just a tool for enforcing compliance or ensuring authoritah is respected? No, me neither.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: I usually have to pay extra for that and the Arizona cops are handing it out for free?


MBooda: tazing a handcuffed man in the genitals
[Fark user image 498x280] [View Full Size image _x_]


Rapmaster2000: Usually you pay double for that kind of action, Cotton.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MBooda: guestguy: To be fair, his dick had a gun...

I still say Hand shot first.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: I usually have to pay extra for that and the Arizona cops are handing it out for free?


Well great, now how am I going to make money on Ultrafark. Damn job stealers.
 
powhound
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fried Weeners, eh?

That's sociopathic behavior and that dude needs arresting. Why's he walking free?
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

guestguy: To be fair, his dick had a gun...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MBooda: tazing a handcuffed man in the genitals


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

guestguy: To be fair, his dick had a gun...


If his dick was a monster, they would give him their hearts.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Arizona police officer voluntarily surrenders certification three years after tazing a handcuffed man in the genitals. See, the system works
 
floydw
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The good news is he can now move to a new state with blemish on his police record.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He should have to electrocute his tiny little cop dick and balls in public.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
tazing a handcuffed man in the genitals

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
