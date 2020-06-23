 Skip to content
    More: Obvious, Rio Dell Police Department, Officer Charlie Fielder, Police, Miranda v. Arizona, Humboldt County, California, Rio All Suite Hotel and Casino, domesticated tortoise, London  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This might be my new favorite news site.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: This might be my new favorite news site.


Check out the "LoCObituaries" section.
 
shaggai
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You mean they didn't shoot the poor turtle? I can imagine how scared the thugs were when the turtle took them all by surprise.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
#TortiseLivesMatter
 
Tears_that_smell_like_dogfood [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I read LOCO and KymKemp daily!!  All things northcoast CA.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rnatalie: #TortiseLivesMatter


It's #ChelonianLivesMatter.  We'll be having none of your dry land supremacy around here.
 
