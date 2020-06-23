 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   Man who sued police for wrongful arrest and spending year in jail pulls officer out of burning car. "No matter what other people have done to me, or other officers, I thought, 'this guy deserves to make it home safely to his family.'"   (abc7ny.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Police, Daylan McLee, Police officer, Constable, police cruiser, Police brutality, Police officials, officer's life  
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Humane-ness FTW.
The right thing to do is the right thing to do.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The cynic in me is surprised he wasn't arrested for assaulting an officer
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is interesting relative to yesterday's thread about "not seeing color." They had video of him throwing the gun away, and the DA wouldn't let the case drop?

The cop and the DA should have been fired.
 
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTA:Mr. McLee: "I don't know what came across me, but I ripped the door open and just pulled him to safety across the street."

There are a lot of people who would have at least had the thought pass through their head of "fark that guy" before doing the right thing considering what this gentleman has been through. Even still, his fight flight freeze automatically defaulted to "do the right thing" without hesitation.

FTA:Mr. McLee: "...I just want to be known as an individual who is an upstanding man. No matter... what or where, just an upstanding person."

Pretty confident his actions demonstrate this in technicolor.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
so basically he is like most people and empathetic. got it. a crappy cop did him wrong. not all cops are crappy, better to risk his life saving a potentially good cop than walk away.

sadly, the police view of black people is the polar opposite.

I am not black but I am so tired of seeing unarmed black people shot in the back. it sickens me. dear police, you cannot kill with impunity anymore regardless of dick size.

purge every cop on racist social media. zero tolerance for abuse of power. that is not serving or protecting. it is persecution.

if you quit because you cannot murder minorities with impunity, good. that is not what I want my tax dollars going to.

we probably need to fire all of them and start from scratch.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gubbo: The cynic in me is surprised he wasn't arrested for assaulting an officer


The day isn't over.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good job!

Saves by a life is always a class act.
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mr_a: Good job!

Saves by a life is always a class act.


Grrrr.

Saving a life...
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i say let him burn.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Better man than I am for sure. Though I might have tried to put the fire out by pissing on it.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Good job and showed he is the better man than a lot of people who claim to be serving and protecting.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I mean, yeah, of course save the guy. I'm as ACAB as they come, but I don't want anyone to die. It's one thing to demand the defunding of police departments, quite another to watch gleefully as another human being dies screaming.
 
smunns
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I got a bad cheeseburger at McDonald's once.  It didn't stop me from going to Burger King.  The two events are not related.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good man, and Quick thinking. That's a very good deed.
 
cant be arsed
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So, is the takeaway here that those of us without families can go and f*** ourselves and die?
 
JimmyFartpants
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Better man than I am for sure. Though I might have tried to put the fire out by pissing on it.


Fark really does attract classy people.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Christ some of you are giant assholes.
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Byno: There are a lot of people who would have at least had the thought pass through their head of "fark that guy" before doing the right thing considering what this gentleman has been through.


Yeah, right wing authoritarians.  The ones who think that if we make police less violent and aggressive, the world will descend into chaos because they project their own lack of moral fortitude onto everyone else.

Those of us with developed empathy tend to do the right thing because it's right, not because we feel pressure or fear from a figure of higher authority like a deity, parent-figure, or group shaming.  So we don't stop to think about who "deserves" our help before acting.
 
KIA
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
See, this is how we start to dispel the narrative that is being pushed to divide America.

There are a huge number of good human beings in America.

You're being told all white people are racists which is obviously false.

They're being told all black people are criminals which is obviously false.

There are bad people in any bunch of humans no matter how you bunch them so there are racists and criminals in both groups.  However the fundamental truth remains: it is immoral and improper to impute the bad actions of a few to a larger group.  That is called "stereotyping" and it is shamefully ignorant or malicious.

There are a large number of white people that believe everybody is entitled to live in safety and it is long past time to mandate that black people be able to live in safety as well.

There are a large number of black people who have met and believe in police who are community members and protectors and understand they are actually trying to protect black people and white people together.

These truths can be recognized while we work together to remove racists and criminals from all groups.  Together we can root out bad cops, bad divisions and bad agencies.  The good people can work together to remove racists from positions of power and responsibility and move us ever closer to the realization of MLK's dream of recognizing the content of a person's character rather than the package they arrive in.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: This is interesting relative to yesterday's thread about "not seeing color." They had video of him throwing the gun away, and the DA wouldn't let the case drop?

The cop and the DA should have been fired.


The punishment for crime and corruption should be arrest, not the inconvenience of having to get a new job.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

KIA: See, this is how we start to dispel the narrative that is being pushed to divide America.


You constantly post support for Republicans.
 
bluewave69 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
welp that guy will pretty much get out of any speeding ticket now.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

KIA: See, this is how we start to dispel the narrative that is being pushed to divide America.

There are a huge number of good human beings in America.

You're being told all white people are racists which is obviously false.

They're being told all black people are criminals which is obviously false.

There are bad people in any bunch of humans no matter how you bunch them so there are racists and criminals in both groups.  However the fundamental truth remains: it is immoral and improper to impute the bad actions of a few to a larger group.  That is called "stereotyping" and it is shamefully ignorant or malicious.

There are a large number of white people that believe everybody is entitled to live in safety and it is long past time to mandate that black people be able to live in safety as well.

There are a large number of black people who have met and believe in police who are community members and protectors and understand they are actually trying to protect black people and white people together.

These truths can be recognized while we work together to remove racists and criminals from all groups.  Together we can root out bad cops, bad divisions and bad agencies.  The good people can work together to remove racists from positions of power and responsibility and move us ever closer to the realization of MLK's dream of recognizing the content of a person's character rather than the package they arrive in.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unikitty [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bluewave69: welp that guy will pretty much get out of any speeding ticket now.


Sure. Because cops remember the names of black people who do good things...

*epic eyeroll*

Crap, I think my eyes got stuck like this. Mom!!! Help!!!
 
