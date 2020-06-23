 Skip to content
(Phys Org2)   A new experiment confirms a 50-year-old theory that aliens could be tea-bagging black holes even as you read this   (phys.org) divider line
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well let's get on it, then.
 
Pinner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We're the aliens. We just haven't figured a lot of shiat out yet.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How can there be a negative frequency.

GrogSmash
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So at least a stage 2 civilization.

Not too worried about finding any of those in our galactic back yard.
 
Parrahs
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: How can there be a negative frequency.

An odd/media way of describing a 180 degree phase shift maybe?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: So at least a stage 2 civilization.

Not too worried about finding any of those in our galactic back yard.


Meh. This is ST:TNG Romulan tech.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Pinner: We're the aliens. We just haven't figured a lot of shiat out yet.


Yeah the whole "aliens" thing is goofy.  FTFA: "Penrose suggested only a very advanced, perhaps alien, civilisation would be equal to the task."  Yeah... even if it was *us* we'd be pretty alien by the time we figured that shiat out, so why invoke "aliens" at all?

Anyway, I've come up with a better idea for harvesting energy from celestial objects - and you don't even have to be alien to do it:  See, you sidle up to a regular old star - but not too close! - and just kinda let it's energy waft over you.  You can use its energy to keep you warm and to drive energy-hungry biological processes and so on.  Much easier than half dropping shiat into a black hole.
 
weapon13 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I am skeptical about this experiment actually confirming that theory. Skeptical cat is skeptical. Cool story though.
 
1funguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Glasgow eh..?

Celtic or Ranger?

/ because it MATTERS
 
