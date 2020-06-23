 Skip to content
(NPR)   I woke up this morning pensive, with a strange urgency that compelled me to submit not three, but five headlines to Fark. And four were greenlit. Surely this will be a happy day. Nice pegging from the wife, too. Until tmrw, XO. Hey, this does work   (npr.org) divider line
    Interesting, Feeling, Emotion, Feelings, James Pennebaker, Psychology, Writing, great first step, expressive writing  
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
EDIT: Turns out that wasn't my wife.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: EDIT: Turns out that wasn't my wife.


Well, at least you don't need your prostate checked.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we never say YOUR wife, we use the indefinite article, A wife.
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have been doing a kind of half-assed journal of this year, because I know in 5 years (if not sooner), a bunch of assholes will try to say that some things didn't happen the way we're seeing now (RE President Sniveling Asshole), so I wanted to get it down (on paper, I type it and then print out because eyeballs don't need to be updated nearly as often as software) to make sure I was documenting it as it happened.

I don't do it every day, just once a week or so.

I absolutely know how I'm feeling, though. Don't really need to write that down.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dated a girl that wanted to do that, but I broke up with her after 6 months, so the problem was avoided.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: EDIT: Turns out that wasn't my wife.


...and then I realized it was the puppet that was giving me the exam.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My journal entries all begin with "Dear Penthouse, I never thought this would happen to me..."
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: I have been doing a kind of half-assed journal of this year, because I know in 5 years (if not sooner), a bunch of assholes will try to say that some things didn't happen the way we're seeing now (RE President Sniveling Asshole), so I wanted to get it down (on paper, I type it and then print out because eyeballs don't need to be updated nearly as often as software) to make sure I was documenting it as it happened.

I don't do it every day, just once a week or so.

I absolutely know how I'm feeling, though. Don't really need to write that down.


It's not like everything is archived on the web, but if you need to read your own stuff just to make sure, then proceed.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We've been encouraged to start doing this in New Zealand. If you get coronavirus it would help immensely in contact tracing if you keep a record of your movements.
 
skatedrifter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I used to do this daily by submitting anonymous headlines to TFD.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Journaling. Another abortion of a verb created to make lonely women feel better about the fact that they have absolutely no one that gives a chit what they think or how they feel. Apparently, some men do this crap as well.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I use a journaling file system.

That is as far as I will go.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Um - 'grats on the greenlights & commiz on the cornhole, bru.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pinner: Smelly Pirate Hooker: I have been doing a kind of half-assed journal of this year, because I know in 5 years (if not sooner), a bunch of assholes will try to say that some things didn't happen the way we're seeing now (RE President Sniveling Asshole), so I wanted to get it down (on paper, I type it and then print out because eyeballs don't need to be updated nearly as often as software) to make sure I was documenting it as it happened.

I don't do it every day, just once a week or so.

I absolutely know how I'm feeling, though. Don't really need to write that down.

It's not like everything is archived on the web, but if you need to read your own stuff just to make sure, then proceed.


So ... LOL, you've never looked something up and found a Google result and clicked on the link and had it tell you that it couldn't be found? Links break. Stuff gets unarchived. shiat happens. I'm not the president, so I don't have the Library of Congress backing my shiat up.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A wise man once said, "Verbing weirds language."
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

thisispete: We've been encouraged to start doing this in New Zealand. If you get coronavirus it would help immensely in contact tracing if you keep a record of your movements.



Bugger, I was imagining a letter from the Prime Minister's office lauding the health benefits of pegging.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: we never say YOUR wife, we use the indefinite article, A wife.


"My current wife"
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: A wise man once said, "Verbing weirds language."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skerry_Monkey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't journal things - I may write them down, or type them but then they are destroyed.  It helps get the intense feelings out I agree, but when my mother died, I was given her journals.  I NEVER want my kids to read about how mad I was because of something at the time that doesn't matter now, or how temporarily disappointed I was about a choice they made.  Please journal all you want, but make sure your harsh and painful words are at least followed up with a look back on how silly it is you may have felt that way - particularly when it comes to children - or make a plan for them in case of an unexpected accident and your demise.  The words still haunt me - I have never shared with my sisters and I won't.  Don't make someone else suffer, but do take the time to get the "junk" out of your head.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bfh0417: Journaling. Another abortion of a verb created to make lonely women feel better about the fact that they have absolutely no one that gives a chit what they think or how they feel. Apparently, some men do this crap as well.


It's always a pleasure to meet new people on Fark, especially when they have such a wonderful view of life...
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I dated a girl that wanted to do that, but I broke up with her after 6 months, so the problem was avoided.


How do you know you wouldn't have liked it?  Life is full of surprises.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bfh0417: Journaling. Another abortion of a verb created to make lonely women feel better about the fact that they have absolutely no one that gives a chit what they think or how they feel. Apparently, some men do this crap as well.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skatedrifter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You may remember some of my more famous TFD journal-style headlines such as: There is a huge squirrel outside my bedroom window and I'm kinda scared because it has a giant SKUNK tail AND NOW IT'SLOOKING RIGHT AT ME, and: I just rented a movie from the Redbox for two dollars and it won't let me skip the previews. IF I PAID FOR THE FARKING MOVIE I SHOULD BE ABLE TO SKIP THE FARKING PREVIEWS.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
For experiences new
In verse your journals do!
It truly is great fun
You'll thank me when you're done!
 
