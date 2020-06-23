 Skip to content
(NPR)   The Kobe Bryant helicopter crash was simply the latest tragic incident in a decades-old aviation problem: Too many pilots, when confronted with bad weather, say "I got this" instead of "I gotta land"   (npr.org) divider line
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No worry. The instruments will save us.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nocrash: No worry. The instruments will save us.


My attitude indicator must be broken, it says we're tilted at a f
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technology enhances stupidity. It doesn't eliminate it.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nocrash: No worry. The instruments will save us.


I just wanted to register my extreme disappointment that this post was not immediately followed by a screenshot of the "flying with instruments" scene from Airplane. Who are you people.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Piolets tend to be excessively self-confident.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well technically he did land, he just didn't do a good job of it.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Getthereitis' and 'Gethomeitis' are two VERY easy things for pilots to get sucked into.

I myself almost got caught up in it last month ferrying a plane home near sunset. I wanted to get off the ground before all the birds did their final dusk flight back home. Left the cowl plugs in, took off, had one pop out. Thankfully I was 50 feet off the ground. I landed, took them out, inspected, took off, missed a flight of honkers, got home and kissed the ground.
 
JimmyFartpants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This can be applied to driving too:

A good driver occasionally misses a turn, but a bad driver never does.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tfresh: missed a flight of honkers

Read that as "missed a flight of hookers"... it's still early I guess...
 
taoistlumberjak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all about those secondary minimums.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nocrash: No worry. The instruments will save us.


miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Nocrash: No worry. The instruments will save us.

I just wanted to register my extreme disappointment that this post was not immediately followed by a screenshot of the "flying with instruments" scene from Airplane. Who are you people.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Nocrash: No worry. The instruments will save us.

I just wanted to register my extreme disappointment that this post was not immediately followed by a screenshot of the "flying with instruments" scene from Airplane. Who are you people.


Don't worry, I got you on this.

/How about some coffee, Johnny?
//No thanks!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Nocrash: No worry. The instruments will save us.

I just wanted to register my extreme disappointment that this post was not immediately followed by a screenshot of the "flying with instruments" scene from Airplane. Who are you people.


Instruments? What is it?
 
mathamagical [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: tfresh: missed a flight of honkers

Read that as "missed a flight of hookers"... it's still early I guess...


Hookers with honkers?
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are old pilots, bold pilots, and also piles of wreckage... Guess the don't teach that anymore
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These pilots are everyone's problem. That's because every time they go up in the air, they're unsafe. I don't like them because they're dangerous."
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: tfresh: missed a flight of honkers

Read that as "missed a flight of hookers"... it's still early I guess...


Hookers have honkers.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gravity?
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked with someone who flew his own plane and was in a hurry to get to his family for Christmas, conditions were poor and his plane iced up and he crashed and was killed.  Hell of a Christmas present, I imagine his family would have loved to have him late instead of dead.

Was known to be a pilot who took risks, everyone flew with him once
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See? If you want meaningful legislation passed on a particular issue, just get a big celebrity to die because of it, and you're golden.
 
sirgrim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yea that's why dudes have higher car insurance too.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Nocrash: No worry. The instruments will save us.

I just wanted to register my extreme disappointment that this post was not immediately followed by a screenshot of the "flying with instruments" scene from Airplane. Who are you people.


And I want to register my extreme disappointment that nobody has posted the relevant Far Side yet

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are you talking about subby? Kobe's helicopter did land.  They all do.
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Nocrash: No worry. The instruments will save us.

I just wanted to register my extreme disappointment that this post was not immediately followed by a screenshot of the "flying with instruments" scene from Airplane. Who are you people.


Airplane?  Shouldn't this be helicopter?
 
Whale Biologist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tfresh: 'Getthereitis' and 'Gethomeitis' are two VERY easy things for pilots to get sucked into.

I myself almost got caught up in it last month ferrying a plane home near sunset. I wanted to get off the ground before all the birds did their final dusk flight back home. Left the cowl plugs in, took off, had one pop out. Thankfully I was 50 feet off the ground. I landed, took them out, inspected, took off, missed a flight of honkers, got home and kissed the ground.


The fark?
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mr_a: Technology enhances stupidity. It doesn't eliminate it.


Technology raises the threshold for stupidly induced injury.

You can still overcome that threshold, but the results become that much more damaging
 
MtnByker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you don't have confidence what do you really have?
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The FARK is strong in this thread.

/never got over macho grande
 
floydw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the same toxic attitude of macho bullshiat that infected police.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had about 6 solo hours when my instructor offered me a free hour if I would ferry a 152 to a neighboring airport "before it rains". It was a major thunderstorm. I already knew better but a free hour is a free hour.  The first gust hit me as I was on final, lucky to be here.  Never again.
 
Whale Biologist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

floydw: It's the same toxic attitude of macho bullshiat that infected police.


No it's not.

These pilots aren't aviator glasses wearing moustache sporting movie caricatures who are looking for difficult situations to heroically recount to buxom beauties in the bar later.

They feel pressure to complete a mission, fear failure for whatever reason, and convince themselves they can handle it this one time.

They're responding to perceived pressure.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it wasn't Hillary on a nearby mountain with an Acme super magnet?  The pixels of the crash scenes says otherwise. Or they would if pixels could talk.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BFletch651: Piolets tend to be excessively self-confident.


As a pilot I can verify this statement.  Of course, for me the confidence is warranted.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Whale Biologist: tfresh: 'Getthereitis' and 'Gethomeitis' are two VERY easy things for pilots to get sucked into.

I myself almost got caught up in it last month ferrying a plane home near sunset. I wanted to get off the ground before all the birds did their final dusk flight back home. Left the cowl plugs in, took off, had one pop out. Thankfully I was 50 feet off the ground. I landed, took them out, inspected, took off, missed a flight of honkers, got home and kissed the ground.

The fark?


I'm sorry, Jerry, I'm just not understanding banter well today
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tfresh: 'Getthereitis' and 'Gethomeitis' are two VERY easy things for pilots to get sucked into.


It's correctly called "Get-there-osis."

"itis" is latin for "inflammation of."
"osis" is latin for "denoting a condition."
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The instruments they have now would have saved them... but they didn't have them in that multi-million dollar helicopter. Around 20K on the low end.

assets.verticalmag.comView Full Size
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BFletch651: Piolets tend to be excessively self-confident.


If you don't think you're the best pilot out there, you don't belong being a pilot.
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I was taught early in my flight training...

It is always better to be on the ground, wishing you were flying, then to be flying, wishing you were on the ground.

/ pilots typically only get paid when actually flying
//'copters on the ground aren't earning their keep
///if the pax is payin, they're flyin
 
p51d007
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not ONE person will ask the question....did Kobe "instruct" him to fly there "or else".
Yes, the final decision IS the pilots, but, if an "or else" was made, this guy loses his
cushy (if it was) flying gig, and gets black listed?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The three big reasons you die in GA

Stalls at low altitude.
VFR into IMC.
Loss of engine power (no fuel, engine fails, etc.)

A staggering number of IMC incidents are CFIT - controlled flight into terrain. The pilot had a perfectly controllable aircraft that had not departed from stable flight and hit the surface anyway. When the engine fails over mountains, you're in a bad place but you can at least try to find a lake or something. When you can't see, lose your horizon reference, and point the nose down? The airplane is just doing what you told it to do.

The article is completely right about Getthereitis. Pilot hears an engine cough at takeoff? They abort or go around and land. They hear that 30 minutes from the destination? Gotta get it home. They see that wall of clouds on lineup? They taxi back to the ramp. They see it approaching the destination? They speed up and try to get there first, or they climb over it and are now stuck in VFR over IMC....and they can't find a hole to land in.

"There are old pilots, bold pilots, but no old bold pilots."
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Nocrash: No worry. The instruments will save us.

I just wanted to register my extreme disappointment that this post was not immediately followed by a screenshot of the "flying with instruments" scene from Airplane. Who are you people.


A few weeks ago I watched this movie with my wife who had never seen it. This scene came on and she remarked "Christ, now I see why you like this stupid movie"
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: tfresh: 'Getthereitis' and 'Gethomeitis' are two VERY easy things for pilots to get sucked into.

It's correctly called "Get-there-osis."

"itis" is latin for "inflammation of."
"osis" is latin for "denoting a condition."


I go with what the AOPA calls it. :D
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
interstellar_tedium:  Was known to be a pilot who took risks, everyone flew with him once.

What NASA took to calling "normalization of deviance" - not like that, you pervs. But some people take the exact wrong lesson away from close calls. "I'm here, I made it, it went well, clearly this isn't as big of a deal as everybody says." This is an attitude that caused the loss of Challenger and crew - "The secondary O-ring seems to do the job just fine", and the loss of the tall ship Bounty with two lives  - "We've been in plenty of hurricanes, why should Sandy be a problem?" Eventually, the dice come out snakeeyes.

Melville said it: "I will have no man in my boat," said Starbuck, "who is not afraid of a whale." By this, he seemed to mean, not only that the most reliable and useful courage was that which arises from the fair estimation of the encountered peril, but that an utterly fearless man is a far more dangerous comrade than a coward.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

p51d007: Yes, the final decision IS the pilots, but, if an "or else" was made, this guy loses his
cushy (if it was) flying gig, and gets black listed?


Doesn't matter. The pilot is completely, utterly, 100% percent responsible for the safety of the crew, passengers and aircraft. If that pilot let a pax tell him to go into IMC? That pilot was incompetent and killed himself and everyone else on board.

And if they were fired for turning back? Tons of operators would hire them in an instant, because they were smart enough to remember that they were completely, utterly, 100% percent responsible for the safety of the crew, passengers, and aircraft, and those pilots are the ones that keep your insurance low and your aircraft flying.

Unlike this guy, who flew into the ground, killing everyone on board, destroying an expensive aircraft, jacking up the insurance rates, giving the company a rep as one who kills passengers, and no doubt the lawsuits are going to fly.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MythDragon: What are you talking about subby? Kobe's helicopter did land.  They all do.


A good landing is one you walk away from, a great landing is one where they can use the aircraft again.
 
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Whale Biologist: tfresh: 'Getthereitis' and 'Gethomeitis' are two VERY easy things for pilots to get sucked into.

I myself almost got caught up in it last month ferrying a plane home near sunset. I wanted to get off the ground before all the birds did their final dusk flight back home. Left the cowl plugs in, took off, had one pop out. Thankfully I was 50 feet off the ground. I landed, took them out, inspected, took off, missed a flight of honkers, got home and kissed the ground.

The fark?


Sorry I guess an explanation will help.

'Getthereitis' is the desire for a pilot to make their trip to wherever it is and it blinds them to things like missing items on checklists, flying into an unfamiliar area without an alternate plan or flying into bad weather (like heavy fog). 

'Gethomitis' is the same thing in reverse. I wanna get home and I'm going to switch off my natural piloting instincts that tell me that this flight is a bad idea.

I hadn't read the Kobe NTSB report but I'm guessing it was Controlled Flight Into Terrain (CFIT)... everyone thinks everything is completely normal and then it's not.

It's horrific what happened to them etc etc but I'll say this... if it's my time and I have to go I'd prefer CFIT. No slow gliding descent into the woods or worse open water, no fire, no wing detachment. It's just like that sheep cartoon above... 'Oh is that a...' and that's it.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Most pilots I've known are anal retentive.
 
Herbie555
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The problem is that "I got this" works every time, but once.

Some people don't learn without a curve, and consequences.
 
