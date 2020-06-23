 Skip to content
Today's Slatesplanation: Why Cheers was a great television show
    Cheers, Sam Malone, former coach, snobbish Diane Chambers, Frasier, accessible show, Woody Harrelson, breadth of the legacy of this Boston  
HighOnCraic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woody (covered with bees, slowly walking through the bar):  No sudden movements!  No sudden movements!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because Albania bordered on the Adriatic.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NORM!


case closed.

/the judges would have also accepted a gr-gr-gr-groinnnn injury
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Bebe Neuwirth.  Next question, please...
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Man, despite their efforts to make her character a weird angry shrew, Carla was the cutes.

/Old
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Actually sparky, the uh reason Cheers was such a great show was due to the alignment of the planets. When the planets were in a certain order and distance it hit the satellites that broadcast the show and affected the ratings. Little know fact
 
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I was a young Kid when Cheers was originally on, so didn't watch any of it, cue me 25-30 years later being like "Ok, yeah, I get it Sam, I also want to get busy with Diane."
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I was just thinking about Cheers the other day and how often it was laugh out loud funny.

Two of my favorite episodes involved Cliff Claven. The first was when he had to wear the shock collar and got zapped every time he said something stupid, and the other was when he was on Jeopardy.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Cheers - The Kelly Song
Youtube a7D3GPKNcSI
 
Farkage
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Margaret: "But Cliff, it'll be so terrible. I'll, I'll be so cold and all alone. Who will keep me warm?"
Cliff: "You'll do fine Margaret. Women have that extra layer of fat."
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wokemanteaus need to fark right off
 
Bad bit in the bit bucket
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6qFUL​W​pNkGg

For me, the funniest moment in the show.
 
schubie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SamFlagg: I was a young Kid when Cheers was originally on, so didn't watch any of it, cue me 25-30 years later being like "Ok, yeah, I get it Sam, I also want to get busy with Diane."


I was also a young kid and I watched the hell out of it. Now I am an alcoholic. Coincidence?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
C! The answer is always c!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Remember that episode where the gang set fire to Gary's Olde Towne Tavern and 23 people died?
 
Cache [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Today's Slatesplanation Hulu ad: Why Cheers was a great television show

"Available to stream on Hulu."
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MrBonestripper: Bebe Neuwirth.  Next question, please...


OMG - one of my favorites was when she changed her hair and Rebecca, and then Frasier, had mousetraps on their fingers to keep a solemn face while telling her it looked good.

/ so many favorite parts
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fun Gaming Fact:
The post-apocalyptic game FallOut 4 takes place in Boston (well, alternate timeline Boston a few hundred years from now).

In game, you can find a location that is a downstairs old ruined bar called "Prost".  Seated at the end of main bar (in a familiar place to fans of Cheers) are two skeletons, one wearing a postman's cap.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A well-written show with insane levels of cast chemistry. A workplace comedy created by a couple of guys who had previously worked on MASH, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Bob Newhart Show and Taxi. Being able to adjust to cast departures both tragic (Coach) and less-than-tragic (Diane).
 
Subtonic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: C! The answer is always c!
[Fark user image 220x271]


My mom went to high school with him.... Um, I have nothing further to add.
 
jekfark
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What is a "slatesplanation"? Is it good or bad? Please let me know, I need to know if I should be outraged.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Drew, are we morphing into a MeTV format due to the aging demographic here at Fark? Smart move.
Can we talk about the Waltons next? Grandpa sure was a scamp!
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: I was just thinking about Cheers the other day and how often it was laugh out loud funny.

Two of my favorite episodes involved Cliff Claven. The first was when he had to wear the shock collar and got zapped every time he said something stupid, and the other was when he was on Jeopardy.


3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


DANCE, MAILMAN!
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Because Seinfeld didn't exist or was just getting started?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hi Mr. and Mrs. Boyd.

Boyd.
 
A Screaming Man with Two-Toned Shoes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: I was just thinking about Cheers the other day and how often it was laugh out loud funny.

Two of my favorite episodes involved Cliff Claven. The first was when he had to wear the shock collar and got zapped every time he said something stupid


"DANCE, MAILMAN."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: Rene ala Carte: I was just thinking about Cheers the other day and how often it was laugh out loud funny.

Two of my favorite episodes involved Cliff Claven. The first was when he had to wear the shock collar and got zapped every time he said something stupid, and the other was when he was on Jeopardy.

[3.bp.blogspot.com image 614x473]

DANCE, MAILMAN!


SINATRA!

Cheers Clips: Sinatra
Youtube 7HoOfwJFweU
 
kolpanic [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: NORM!

case closed.

/the judges would have also accepted a gr-gr-gr-groinnnn injury


Fark user imageView Full Size


MORN!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

solokumba: [YouTube video: Cheers - The Kelly Song]


As far as I'm concerned, the bar closed because of a fire. And there was never a Kelly.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

schubie: SamFlagg: I was a young Kid when Cheers was originally on, so didn't watch any of it, cue me 25-30 years later being like "Ok, yeah, I get it Sam, I also want to get busy with Diane."

I was also a young kid and I watched the hell out of it. Now I am an alcoholic. Coincidence?


This. And this.
I drink a case a day.
 
A Screaming Man with Two-Toned Shoes
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Precious Roy's Horse Dividers: Rene ala Carte: I was just thinking about Cheers the other day and how often it was laugh out loud funny.

Two of my favorite episodes involved Cliff Claven. The first was when he had to wear the shock collar and got zapped every time he said something stupid, and the other was when he was on Jeopardy.

[3.bp.blogspot.com image 614x473]

DANCE, MAILMAN!


Ach. If this were a Photoshop thread, I'd ask if you wanted me to delete my post.

/screaming man knows shame
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: A well-written show with insane levels of cast chemistry. A workplace comedy created by a couple of guys who had previously worked on MASH, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Bob Newhart Show and Taxi. Being able to adjust to cast departures both tragic (Coach) and less-than-tragic (Diane).


OMG I want a wall of TV's
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Trainspotr: A well-written show with insane levels of cast chemistry. A workplace comedy created by a couple of guys who had previously worked on MASH, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Bob Newhart Show and Taxi. Being able to adjust to cast departures both tragic (Coach) and less-than-tragic (Diane).


Omg
Daryl and Daryl
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Trainspotr: A well-written show with insane levels of cast chemistry. A workplace comedy created by a couple of guys who had previously worked on MASH, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Bob Newhart Show and Taxi. Being able to adjust to cast departures both tragic (Coach) and less-than-tragic (Diane).


Omg they smothered the baby
 
