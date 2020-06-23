 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Baltimore Sun)   People that have pets or want a good night sleep have a new hero   (baltimoresun.com) divider line
27
    More: Interesting, Firearm, Gauge, bail review hearing, Shotgun, butt of the gun, Punt gun, High school, search warrant  
•       •       •

986 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jun 2020 at 11:20 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean,
I feel like he's getting into the swing of the Fourth of July, but kindof missing the Spirit....
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gonna be called a Negative Nancy but I've never understood the appeal of fireworks. You look at them for 10 seconds and get bored. You've seen one you've kinda seen them all.

And as someone with a dog that becomes a complete debilitated mess when he hears them, it makes me hate them more.

/am I finally at get off my lawn status?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well it is Baltimore he could have been running around with a shotgun for a lot of reasons.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
minivanracer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the time of year for everyone's favorite game: Fireworks or Gunshots.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't get so aggravated about the fireworks this time of year generally, it's two specific things that piss me off:

1) The assholes who are launching them inside the development where it's annoying everyone else and, more importantly, the debris is falling on other people's houses/yards

2) The assholes who insist on doing it for weeks after the 4th.

If you want be an obnoxious shiathead, go live in the middle of nowhere where you belong.
 
kcoombs69
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: I'm gonna be called a Negative Nancy but I've never understood the appeal of fireworks. You look at them for 10 seconds and get bored. You've seen one you've kinda seen them all.

And as someone with a dog that becomes a complete debilitated mess when he hears them, it makes me hate them more.

/am I finally at get off my lawn status?


And that 10 seconds worth of fireworks cost a hundred bucks
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: I'm gonna be called a Negative Nancy but I've never understood the appeal of fireworks. You look at them for 10 seconds and get bored. You've seen one you've kinda seen them all.

And as someone with a dog that becomes a complete debilitated mess when he hears them, it makes me hate them more.

/am I finally at get off my lawn status?


Get off my lawn is for people with testicles.  You have blue hair and drive a Buick.
 
v2micca
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I kind of empathize with this guy a bit.  One of my pups is absolutely terrified of fireworks.  So, I kind of accept that twice a year (the 4th of July, and New Years) that she will have to spend the entire night traumatized.

But, I do get annoyed when neighbors are firing off loud obnoxious explosions for a over a week leading up to the actual event.  Fortunately, my current neighborhood appears to be more considerate.  But, I've lived in places that made me indulge fantasies of brandishing firearms as well.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not a big fan of fireworks either and I used to have seven neighbors who were all NYC policemen. My neighborhood sounded like a war zone probably because they had impounded them from their job. Many rockets were on my lawn and on my roof. I always was relieved when it rained on the forth.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: I'm gonna be called a Negative Nancy but I've never understood the appeal of fireworks. You look at them for 10 seconds and get bored. You've seen one you've kinda seen them all.

And as someone with a dog that becomes a complete debilitated mess when he hears them, it makes me hate them more.

/am I finally at get off my lawn status?


Proper fireworks shows are great, I love them, but people just setting off mortars all willy nilly is stupid.  I don't mind if it's like between 7 and 10 pm, but fark off with it anytime after 10PM.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So I'm in predominantly latinx Oxnard and people have been setting shiat off for weeks. Our cats don't seem to give a fark. Anyway, Karen our on-site property karen, texted everyone Sunday at 7pm that "Fireworks were landing on the garage, everyone please call 911" I walked outside and no, no fireworks were landing on the garage, probably because we are nowhere near where they are being set off. If this biatch hadn't already proved herself to be a shiatty Karen and I wasn't home at the time and say, bailed on father's day dinner because our house was potentially on fire, the racist coont would be karen-ing somewhere else at best.  some people are farking stupid
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's still June. Hold your fireworks wad until July and knock it off by midnight on the 5th.

/enjoy the holiday
//respect your neighbors
 
LL316
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Buy that man a beer after he gets out of jail.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: I'm gonna be called a Negative Nancy but I've never understood the appeal of fireworks. You look at them for 10 seconds and get bored. You've seen one you've kinda seen them all.

And as someone with a dog that becomes a complete debilitated mess when he hears them, it makes me hate them more.

/am I finally at get off my lawn status?


Never have understood why some dogs are bothered by it and some or not.
For your enjoyment:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Lucky the ol' butt through the glass trick didn't cause the gun to go off.

Like this carjacker and this police officer
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: I'm gonna be called a Negative Nancy but I've never understood the appeal of fireworks. You look at them for 10 seconds and get bored. You've seen one you've kinda seen them all.

And as someone with a dog that becomes a complete debilitated mess when he hears them, it makes me hate them more.

/am I finally at get off my lawn status?


I think lower-IQ types really like the loud noises. That's my working theory anyways. As someone with a touch of combat PTSD, I have an intense hatred of explosion noises. And when they get forced on my in my home...I understand this guys anger.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
<chris rock>I'm not saying it's right, but I understand.</chris rock>
 
Nowhereman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: I'm gonna be called a Negative Nancy but I've never understood the appeal of fireworks. You look at them for 10 seconds and get bored. You've seen one you've kinda seen them all.

And as someone with a dog that becomes a complete debilitated mess when he hears them, it makes me hate them more.

/am I finally at get off my lawn status?


In my city during the annual fireworks display I just hear a lot of "oooh's" and "aaaah's"
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's been fireworks non stop in my neighborhood every night and of course the police have blue flu or they're making noise of their own with sirens in counter-protest to care.
 
Geralt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not condoning what he did, but Maryland is one of the three states that have banned all consumer fireworks (even sparklers). However, cops will turn a blind eye to anything that isn't a blatant safety hazard. He probably got fed up and took things into his own hands.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We have some douchenozzle neighbors that launch fireworks all the damn time during the summer, but are the worst near holidays.  Pretty sure they're either cops themselves, related to cops, part of the city council, or related to city council.  They'll be setting off fireworks in the middle of the road until 3-5am and I'm not talking bottle rockets, but window shaking mortars.

Last 4th of July they started at 6 PM and went to 4:30 AM.  My daughter was super sick at the time and we had gotten out of the hospital for the 3rd time in a week that day.  She just needed sleep, but these farks were launching mortars.  I called the cops 7 times on them, and speaking with neighbors at least 11 others called multiple times too, and it was so bad the dispatch center kept saying they had multiple calls and even on my first call they gave me the address I was complaining about before I could even say it.  And i live in illinois where anything above the snakes and sparklers is illegal and these people are launching off proffesional mortars.

So they knew... and did nothing.

So I totally get this.  I totally understand why someone would do this.

Fark these people.  I'm pretty lenient and if you want to launch them from dusk till 10PM'ish, cool, I'll respect that.  Kind of like house parties.  Idgaf if you have a house party, I don't care what time you go to, but when you start chucking beer bottles in the road, leaving them strewn accross other people's yards, or you have music so loud you're keeping your neighbors awake past 11PM, go fark yourselves.  But when it's late at night and you're launching mortars at midnight you're an asshole.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm not saying what that guy did was right but oh boy do I understand how he feels about neighbors setting off fireworks.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nowhereman: Calypsocookie: I'm gonna be called a Negative Nancy but I've never understood the appeal of fireworks. You look at them for 10 seconds and get bored. You've seen one you've kinda seen them all.

And as someone with a dog that becomes a complete debilitated mess when he hears them, it makes me hate them more.

/am I finally at get off my lawn status?

In my city during the annual fireworks display I just hear a lot of "oooh's" and "aaaah's"


I think most people complaining about fireworks in these types of threads aren't talking about scheduled, professional events, but rather their drunken, slack-jaw neighbors firing off rockets in the middle of a residential neighborhood.
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: Never have understood why some dogs are bothered by it and some or not.


Some dogs were bred to be more focused on their jobs and indifferent to loud noises, and those breeds are usually more accepting of loud noises, especially if they are conditioned to them at young ages.  Not necessarily always true though, we've got a hound mix that actually was a hunting dog before we rescued her, and she hates thunder and fireworks.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I am surprised in my neighborhood, the only ones I have heard have been real distant so the cat DGAF but he was a tad freaked out by the thunder we had last week and crawled in my armpit.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ah, fireworks season. Or, as it's known on Nextdoor.com:

"DID I HEAR GUNSHOTS?"
"WAS THAT GUNSHOTS?"
"SOMEBODY SHOOTING GUNS ON MAPLE?"
"GANG ACTIVITY? THOUGHT I HEARD GUNSHOTS."

Added bonus...I don't live too far from both Quantico, and a wetlands where duck hunting is allowed, so between the Quantico "Sounds of Freedom" (explosives testing) and hunting, my Nextdoor (Twitter for old people) is like 50% "DID YOU HEAR THAT???"
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.