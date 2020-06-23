 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Kim John-Un plans aerial assault on Worst Korea using loud music, cigarette butts. Might have just been cheaper to announce a kegger in Seoul on Facebook (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Kim John-Un?  You mean Bolton?
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still not sure if alive.
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we back to pretending he's alive?

They must still be working out the transfer of power to a female.
 
Vorpal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bring out the Manuel Noriega papal Nunciatura playlist
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: Are we back to pretending he's alive?

They must still be working out the transfer of power to a female.


Kim Yo-Jublie hasn't been in the news lately either.  Maybe General Mei Tanks is running the show now.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kim is so dumb. If he was smart, he would do like Putin and start a huge propaganda campaign on twitter, facebook and social medias in South Korea. It would be 1000x more effective...

But that would mean he would have to allow thousands of north korean on the internet and expose them to south korean culture... and he cant have that.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Atomic Jonb: Peki: Are we back to pretending he's alive?

They must still be working out the transfer of power to a female.

Kim Yo-Jublie hasn't been in the news lately either.  Maybe General Mei Tanks is running the show now.


Must be pretty devastating for the people of Best Korea to realise that after nearly 70 years of worshiping the Kim 1/2/3 gods, all they've got in return is unlimited Covid19...
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give them free blow, there will be more cigarette butts than you can conceive
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Kim is so dumb. If he was smart, he would do like Putin and start a huge propaganda campaign on twitter, facebook and social medias in South Korea. It would be 1000x more effective...

But that would mean he would have to allow thousands of north korean on the internet and expose them to south korean culture... and he cant have that.


^

You think anyone in SK is going to hear the loudspeaker or look at one of these pamphlets and go: "hrm, I think they're right, these freedoms and actually having food on plate is terrible, I'm going to defect to the North."

That shiat isn't going to happen, have to undermine the government with conspiracies and shiat.  Maybe something along the lines of "Moon is trying to install fans in everyone's room to steal your soul."
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Parthenogenetic: Kim John-Un?  You mean Bolton?


I thought it was a mixup with Elt-Un John.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dkulprit: lolmao500: Kim is so dumb. If he was smart, he would do like Putin and start a huge propaganda campaign on twitter, facebook and social medias in South Korea. It would be 1000x more effective...

But that would mean he would have to allow thousands of north korean on the internet and expose them to south korean culture... and he cant have that.

^

You think anyone in SK is going to hear the loudspeaker or look at one of these pamphlets and go: "hrm, I think they're right, these freedoms and actually having food on plate is terrible, I'm going to defect to the North."

That shiat isn't going to happen, have to undermine the government with conspiracies and shiat.  Maybe something along the lines of "Moon is trying to install fans in everyone's room to steal your soul."



No, no, one or two very ill people will fall for it, expecting a hero's welcome in the North.  A month later they'll be digging turnips with a stick and their bare hands on some remote labor farm.
 
COMALite J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A curse on Tokyo Disney! If only that theme park had never been built!
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Best Korea was North Korea, did Kim defect?
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Kim is so dumb. If he was smart, he would do like Putin and start a huge propaganda campaign on twitter, facebook and social medias in South Korea. It would be 1000x more effective...


I sense this leaflet and loudspeaker campaign is more about keeping North Korean propagandists employed and feeling like they're making a difference.

It's the equivalent of all the disinformation leading up to the Iraq war: it wasn't about convincing Iraqis that US troops were coming as "liberators", it was about getting Americans to rally around Dubya and his mission.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
North Korea adds battery of loudspeakers to its propaganda war against the South
...
"South Korea has to face the music."

Who says Best Korea doesn't have a sense of humor?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

VoiceOfReason499: lolmao500: Kim is so dumb. If he was smart, he would do like Putin and start a huge propaganda campaign on twitter, facebook and social medias in South Korea. It would be 1000x more effective...

I sense this leaflet and loudspeaker campaign is more about keeping North Korean propagandists employed and feeling like they're making a difference.

It's the equivalent of all the disinformation leading up to the Iraq war: it wasn't about convincing Iraqis that US troops were coming as "liberators", it was about getting Americans to rally around Dubya and his mission.


Yeah its mainly about that and giving Kim's sister some good PR about how she's bad ass and ''standing up against South Korea'' or some BS like that.

It has nothing to do with actually moving south koreans to their side. Kim doesnt have a long time vision, he's just a fat bastard who's happy enough with his harems and thousands of bottles of wine and cognac.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Until Best Korea offers us something significantly more substantial than they have to date, I'm going to assume that this direction came via séance.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: dkulprit: lolmao500: Kim is so dumb. If he was smart, he would do like Putin and start a huge propaganda campaign on twitter, facebook and social medias in South Korea. It would be 1000x more effective...

But that would mean he would have to allow thousands of north korean on the internet and expose them to south korean culture... and he cant have that.

^

You think anyone in SK is going to hear the loudspeaker or look at one of these pamphlets and go: "hrm, I think they're right, these freedoms and actually having food on plate is terrible, I'm going to defect to the North."

That shiat isn't going to happen, have to undermine the government with conspiracies and shiat.  Maybe something along the lines of "Moon is trying to install fans in everyone's room to steal your soul."


No, no, one or two very ill people will fall for it, expecting a hero's welcome in the North.  A month later they'll be digging turnips with a stick and their bare hands on some remote labor farm.


When people actually go through with defecting to the North, it immediately becomes clear that they hadn't heard about the parasites.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I thought Best Korea was North Korea, did Kim defect?


No, but the headline's defect was fixed apparently.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: dkulprit: lolmao500: Kim is so dumb. If he was smart, he would do like Putin and start a huge propaganda campaign on twitter, facebook and social medias in South Korea. It would be 1000x more effective...

But that would mean he would have to allow thousands of north korean on the internet and expose them to south korean culture... and he cant have that.

^

You think anyone in SK is going to hear the loudspeaker or look at one of these pamphlets and go: "hrm, I think they're right, these freedoms and actually having food on plate is terrible, I'm going to defect to the North."

That shiat isn't going to happen, have to undermine the government with conspiracies and shiat.  Maybe something along the lines of "Moon is trying to install fans in everyone's room to steal your soul."


No, no, one or two very ill people will fall for it, expecting a hero's welcome in the North.  A month later they'll be digging turnips with a stick and their bare hands on some remote labor farm.

When people actually go through with defecting to the North, it immediately becomes clear that they hadn't heard about the parasites.


Stop dehumanizing the enemy.  Sure, kleptocrats suck, but calling them parasites is a little harsh.  I mean, yes, technically it might be correct but the politically correct term is 'Those Regularly Using Money (meant for the) Public (good).

/Not my best work... you know when you know there is a joke there but it's just not gelling and you are kind of distracted and there is a squirrel outside the window and  you just want to finish so you can go do something else but you are chasing the sunk cost fallacy and still think there is probably a good joke in there that you just aren't finding.  Pretty sure there is a funny P.C. word for narcissistic kleptocrats but it's not popping for me today.
 
JNowe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"South Korea has to face the music."

They've already faced Gangnam Style, haven't they suffered enough?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Until Best Korea offers us something significantly more substantial than they have to date, I'm going to assume that this direction came via séance.


But but..". You saw him photoshopped into a ribbon cutting ceremony 2 months ago!  Isn't that proof enough?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Kim, face it. You're never going to get back together with SK.

They aren't even interested in you anymore.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: Stop dehumanizing the enemy. Sure, kleptocrats suck, but calling them parasites is a little harsh. I mean, yes, technically it might be correct but the politically correct term is 'Those Regularly Using Money (meant for the) Public (good).

/Not my best work... you know when you know there is a joke there but it's just not gelling and you are kind of distracted and there is a squirrel outside the window and you just want to finish so you can go do something else but you are chasing the sunk cost fallacy and still think there is probably a good joke in there that you just aren't finding. Pretty sure there is a funny P.C. word for narcissistic kleptocrats but it's not popping for me today.


I'm still giving you a "Funny," you're not talking me out of that.
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Man, this was an interesting read

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
