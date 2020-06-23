 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Rhode Island considering changing name to...Rhode Island   (foxnews.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am ok with getting rid of "The State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations", however I would like them to change it to something equally long and stupid.  I like the concept of a tiny state with grandiose name.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Road Island
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's not an island, bean brain. It's a road.
 
mactheknife [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How about "East Connecticut?"
 
Subtonic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I am ok with getting rid of "The State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations", however I would like them to change it to something equally long and stupid.  I like the concept of a tiny state with grandiose name.


The Confederated Municipal Holdings of Providence and Outlying Territories of the Commonwealth of Rhode Island
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I am ok with getting rid of "The State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations", however I would like them to change it to something equally long and stupid.  I like the concept of a tiny state with grandiose name.


The Glorious Commonwealth of Rhode Island."  And then insist that the full name be used for all official business.  Like "The chair recognizes the senior senator from The Glorious Commonwealth of Rhode Island."
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Holy shiat, you've been lying about your name on maps all this time? You racist pieces of shiat. You really are the goddam Rhodesia of North America. Jesus Christ almighty, the sea can't swallow your sharecropping asses fast enough. Global warming take them now.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I honestly didn't know that.  I probably learned that somewhere along the way and just forgot it.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

IgG4: Road Island


Rode Island.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is this going to affect our system of measurements?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So will it be dole pineapple farms next?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Rhode Peninsula
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So nothing changes?
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Is this going to affect our system of measurements?


One Rhode Island now equals 1.34 rhodemeters.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Some Rhode Islanders pride themselves on living in the 'smallest state with the longest name.' But, the history of how we got this name is often forgotten," the petition reads. It currently has almost 7,500 signatures.

From Wikipedia:

Providence Plantation was the name of the colony founded by Roger Williams in the state's capital of Providence.

Also from Wikipedia:

However, in 1643, Williams petitioned Charles I of England to grant Providence and neighboring towns a colonial patent, due to threats of invasion from the colonies of Boston and Plymouth.[26] In his petition he used the phrase "Providence Plantations," plantation being the contemporary English term for a colony.

Bottom Line: the history of the name is often forgotten...by people that want to change the name because they didn't bother to learn the history.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I vote for Rocky Road Island or Nitty Gritty Itty Bitty Land
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gar1013: "Some Rhode Islanders pride themselves on living in the 'smallest state with the longest name.' But, the history of how we got this name is often forgotten," the petition reads. It currently has almost 7,500 signatures.

From Wikipedia:

Providence Plantation was the name of the colony founded by Roger Williams in the state's capital of Providence.

Also from Wikipedia:

However, in 1643, Williams petitioned Charles I of England to grant Providence and neighboring towns a colonial patent, due to threats of invasion from the colonies of Boston and Plymouth.[26] In his petition he used the phrase "Providence Plantations," plantation being the contemporary English term for a colony.

Bottom Line: the history of the name is often forgotten...by people that want to change the name because they didn't bother to learn the history.


This is all true.
What is also true is that RI has a long and sordid connection to slavery, despite not really being a slaveholding state.  Newport was a big part of the triangle trade.
So, I can understand wanting to remove Plantations as part of that, even if slave plantation wasn't the origin of RI's "Plantation"

..... is Plimouth Plantation in MA next to get a name change?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You'll notice the State's name changed about 5 minutes after you both entered and left the state by driving through it at 65 mph!
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
a) I seriously doubt slavery was ever legal in Rhode Island but, if so, someone can elucidate me
b) plantations don't necessarily have to have slave labor

So if there were plantations in Rhode Island with slave labor, yeah, you might want to change the name. Otherwise, I'd worry about more important things.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Confederation of Block Island and Stripperville.
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gar1013: "Some Rhode Islanders pride themselves on living in the 'smallest state with the longest name.' But, the history of how we got this name is often forgotten," the petition reads. It currently has almost 7,500 signatures.

From Wikipedia:

Providence Plantation was the name of the colony founded by Roger Williams in the state's capital of Providence.

Also from Wikipedia:

However, in 1643, Williams petitioned Charles I of England to grant Providence and neighboring towns a colonial patent, due to threats of invasion from the colonies of Boston and Plymouth.[26] In his petition he used the phrase "Providence Plantations," plantation being the contemporary English term for a colony.

Bottom Line: the history of the name is often forgotten...by people that want to change the name because they didn't bother to learn the history.


That....or maybe words and names can become corrupted over time to carry negative connotations, like symbols can.  For example, if it had been first colonized by Hindu people and called "Rhode Island and Swastika Colony," you could maybe understand why they'd want to change the name to reflect a modern interpretation.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: a) I seriously doubt slavery was ever legal in Rhode Island but, if so, someone can elucidate me
b) plantations don't necessarily have to have slave labor

So if there were plantations in Rhode Island with slave labor, yeah, you might want to change the name. Otherwise, I'd worry about more important things.


https://www.brown.edu/Facilities/John​_​Carter_Brown_Library/exhibitions/jcbex​hibit/Pages/exhibSlavery.html

"In 1652, Rhode Island passed a law abolishing African slavery, similar to those governing indentured European servants, where "black mankinde" could not be indentured more than ten years. The law was evidently never enforced and the demand for cheap labor prevailed."
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dear Rhode Island,
Changing your name to something longer or shorter does not, in fact, make your state bigger. Have you considered an armed takeover of Connecticut?
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: gar1013: "Some Rhode Islanders pride themselves on living in the 'smallest state with the longest name.' But, the history of how we got this name is often forgotten," the petition reads. It currently has almost 7,500 signatures.

From Wikipedia:

Providence Plantation was the name of the colony founded by Roger Williams in the state's capital of Providence.

Also from Wikipedia:

However, in 1643, Williams petitioned Charles I of England to grant Providence and neighboring towns a colonial patent, due to threats of invasion from the colonies of Boston and Plymouth.[26] In his petition he used the phrase "Providence Plantations," plantation being the contemporary English term for a colony.

Bottom Line: the history of the name is often forgotten...by people that want to change the name because they didn't bother to learn the history.

This is all true.
What is also true is that RI has a long and sordid connection to slavery, despite not really being a slaveholding state.  Newport was a big part of the triangle trade.
So, I can understand wanting to remove Plantations as part of that, even if slave plantation wasn't the origin of RI's "Plantation"

..... is Plimouth Plantation in MA next to get a name change?


I'm not changing my name, no matter how stupid it is. Goddammit.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They should rename it "Rhode Island and The Governor Who Was Scrounging For A Reason To Be Woke By Changing A Name No One Thought About For 150 Years In An Obvious Political Stunt"

That might be hard to fit on a map though.
 
Coronach
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Statey McStateface?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Coronach: Statey McStateface?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In case someone wants to read about it but doesn't want to click on a faux news article

CNN Rhode Island name change
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Boston's Other Airport"
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I am ok with getting rid of "The State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations", however I would like them to change it to something equally long and stupid.  I like the concept of a tiny state with grandiose name.


As a Rhode Island and Providence Plantations-er, I support this idea.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Somaticasual: Dear Rhode Island,
Changing your name to something longer or shorter does not, in fact, make your state bigger. Have you considered an armed takeover of Connecticut?


You are clearly not a resident of our great state. 
We will whine about having to drive 10 minutes to get somewhere. I commute 20 minutes and everyone gasps when they hear this, "Oh my gawd,how do you do it every day? It's so far!"

So we'd take over Connecticut if it weren't such a horribly long drive to get there.
 
