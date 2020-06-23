 Skip to content
(KSTU FOX 13)   Utah state epidemiologist warns state may have to shut down in order to contain a surge in COVID-19. Residents not expected to notice a difference   (fox13now.com)
16
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Posted this in another thread, but it bears repeating:

Fark user imageView Full Size

On the left, you have May 15, when reopening began. On the right, you have last Friday. I'm still in training at my new job, and it's really gonna suck if they decide that I can't continue training remotely and lay me off, since I got laid off 4 weeks ago.
 
Iwouldhitit [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Eh, easy fix. Just slow down the testing.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Apparently utah's growth per capita is as bad as Florida
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It must be difficult to social distance with 5 wives and 32 children
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is everyone getting it from their sister-wives?
 
dark side of the moon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Utahn here. I've been very fortunate to be able to work from home for the past couple of months. I only leave my house when necessary and wear a mask when I do. My daughter had spine surgery recently so we have to be especially careful not to bring something home.
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Mormon HQ?  Listening to public health notifications?
That's not gonna happen.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Iwouldhitit: Eh, easy fix. Just slow down the testing.


Sure, that works. Don't believe it, just ask our fearless leader. He knows the real truth. Utah folks are very sociable, and I am wondering when they will hit peak infections.
 
anfrind
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They were warned.
 
Amish Tech Support [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In defense of my home Utah, we have some of the most amazing nature in the world. I've  never lived in a place with such nature beauty. This is what I visited this weekend.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And nothing of value will be lost. We need to stop subsidizing Americans to live in states that are devoid of resources or economic activity.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They're gonna have to switch to decaf.

/got nothin'
 
lolmao500
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: And nothing of value will be lost. We need to stop subsidizing Americans to live in states that are devoid of resources or economic activity.


Running cults arent an economic activity?
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Posted this in another thread, but it bears repeating:

[Fark user image image 850x425]
On the left, you have May 15, when reopening began. On the right, you have last Friday. I'm still in training at my new job, and it's really gonna suck if they decide that I can't continue training remotely and lay me off, since I got laid off 4 weeks ago.


That's really crappy, and being laid off is no fun. But if no one listens and follows basic advice like wearing a face covering when going outside in public or social distancing - what can you do?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Instead, they should mandate that people go out to dinner and attend large events.  That way, they'll stay inside because "You can't tell me what to do."
 
frankb00th
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm sorry to read that. here in quebec we've just had our first fatality free 24hr period since the whole mess began
 
