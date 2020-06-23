 Skip to content
(ABC11 North Carolina)   "I like tried lifting my leg up out of the water and saw, 'Oh my god it's a five foot shark attached to my leg'. The pressure was so intense. I was trying to pry its mouth open"   (abc11.com) divider line
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That kid has lifeless eyes...
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I always pack these when I go on the water

gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Turns out it's just Christian Bale, method acting.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The teen was rushed to the hospital and received 17 stitches but suffered no serious injuries.

Just a quick taste then.  Kid got lucky.  Well, not having the encounter would have been more lucky, but still.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sounds more like a one-foot shark to me.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SBinRR: The teen was rushed to the hospital and received 17 stitches but suffered no serious injuries.

Just a quick taste then.  Kid got lucky.  Well, not having the encounter would have been more lucky, but still.


Wonder if it was "just" some kind of dogfish or other small, less-aggressive shark (as opposed to something like a mako or whatever other torpedoes with teeth they have in the water there).
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You saw his leg. If that really was a five foot shark it was not even interested.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
WelldeadLink
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Sounds more like a one-foot shark to me.


Just the facts. Why it had five feet we'll never know.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Did he give the shark oral? I understand that's what you are supposed to do during a shark attack.
 
nytmare
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Shark's got my legs, it knows how to use them
It never begs, it knows how to chews them

My baby shark is all right
 
chawco
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How is this news? A shark bit me yesterday, don't see me writing a blog about it. Put a bandaid on it and get on with your life buddy, you aren't that interesting.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Russ1642: I always pack these when I go on the water

Yeah but I'd keep it strapped to me somehow so I can get it right away instead of leaving it in the vehicle like this guy did and waited.

1960s Batman - The Shark
Youtube k_B_n-Rbros
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Tried to pry?  Rookie mistake, you're supposed to boop them on the nose.
 
