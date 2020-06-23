 Skip to content
(Daytona Beach News-Journal)   Florida man tries to steal a plane to take marijuana to California to meet his girlfriend, which sounds like the best stoned idea ever. No word on how many Doritos were onboard   (news-journalonline.com) divider line
    Volusia County, Florida, Robert Stienstra, New Smyrna Beach, DeBary man, Daytona airport  
posted to Main » on 23 Jun 2020 at 10:50 AM



edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How hard could it be? Just turn everything on and it flies itself.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll have whatever he is smoking, thanks.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do they not have marijuana in California?  Seems like a modern version of "carrying coals to Newcastle."
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought these girlfriends were usually Canadian.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why I have a strict "one crime at a time" rule.
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funyons subby.  This is a funyons plan.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You only do that drunk.

(From Snopes)

snopes.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

edmo: How hard could it be? Just turn everything on and it flies itself.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Dude! Who the fark flies an ounce of weed TO California?

That boy ain't right. He's backwards.
 
p51d007
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
No no no...not Doritos!  Cookie Dough

"How high are u??"
Youtube -MZpG4XMScU
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hobnail: Do they not have marijuana in California?  Seems like a modern version of "carrying coals to Newcastle."


Hah yes this. I was going to say that this guy has it backwards -- you're supposed to bring weed to visit your girlfriend in Florida. It's still very illegal there especially for PoC. Probably not as prevalent as it is out here in Cali.

/ They have all that Peruvian Marching Powder though.
 
stuffy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Some guys bring Chocolate. Some guys bring Flowers.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"New Smyrna Beach police charged Stienstra with grand theft over $100,000"

Did he actually move the plane? It said the battery was dead.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Jesus christ man you can just buy it there and its probably better than the brick schwag you're packing
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Robert Stienstra, 22, tried to take a 2008 Socata TBM 700 aircraft

I doubt that there are many 22 year olds that would have the proper training and experience to fly that airplane (not counting X-Plane, of course).
 
Marcos P
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Robert Stienstra, 22, tried to take a 2008 Socata TBM 700 aircraft

I doubt that there are many 22 year olds that would have the proper training and experience to fly that airplane (not counting X-Plane, of course).


Digital Combat Simulator World is pretty informative, plus the first two planes are free!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: You only do that drunk.

(From Snopes)

[snopes.com image 672x923]


That's awesome
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Robert Stienstra, 22, tried to take a 2008 Socata TBM 700 aircraft

I doubt that there are many 22 year olds that would have the proper training and experience to fly that airplane (not counting X-Plane, of course).


An ASEL (airplane, single engine, land) pilots licence can be had with a minimum of 40hrs training, a basic work week (took me a bit over 50). In a college level ATP (airline transport pilot) training course, you'd be soloing one of these (or similar) with about 30 hours of training.

Interesting though, is the the TBM 700 only has a range of 1700 miles, and it's 2000+ miles from FLA to CA. I doubt our inexperience wanna be pilot had planned a fuel stop.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
George Jung approves.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I need to steal a plane in Phoenix to fly some snow to the North Pole.

/Santa gotta get his sleighride on all year 'round
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But enough about the Potty Harrier series.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why would the marijuana want to meet his girlfriend?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Talk about bringing sand to the beach.
 
