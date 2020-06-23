 Skip to content
 
(AZCentral)   Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaarizona where the plague comes scything down the aged   (azcentral.com)
    COVID-19 front lines, Arizona health-care workers, Phoenix nephrologist Dr. Jean Robey, COVID-19 patients, hospital beds  
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But Donny promised us the virus would disappear in the heat!

He wouldn't like about something like that, would he?

/Heavens!
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"All you need is the right kind of chemistry and density and activity, and you will get the domino of multi-family members getting sick, where three people were sick and two were hospitalized and one didn't make it," Robey said.

"The right kind of chemistry and density and activity" is a whole lot of words to say "stupidity."
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But, Donny said that the virus was going to go away
 
question_dj [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sooooooooooooooooo, are we seeing the European strain making it's way out of the NE and into the rest of the US? Because we suck?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

question_dj: Sooooooooooooooooo, are we seeing the European strain making it's way out of the NE and into the rest of the US? Because we suck?


That and profit is sacred to our people.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put a mask on and wash your hands, you filthy disease spreading human.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas here.

We're running out of ICU beds in certain areas. Dallas/Ft Worth is seeing 50% of hospital bed use age <50; 30% of critical care are age <50. We're thinking about 3 weeks until everything's full, which will be just in time for the 4th of July surge, too.

https://www.texastribune.org/2020/06/​2​2/texas-coronavirus-cases-hospitalizat​ions-austin-houston-dallas/

Thanks, Governor Farkwad.

Game over.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

question_dj: Sooooooooooooooooo, are we seeing the European strain making it's way out of the NE and into the rest of the US? Because we suck?


Here's the cell phone tracks from the beach at Fort Lauderdale during Spring Break:
ewscripps.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow I can't believe democratic impeachment collusion space alien invasion vegan hoax could go so far

*cough*
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the doctoring types have been too busy to hear about the reopening and the miracle of COVID's disappearance. Shame they're missing out on that. I'll be saying my prayers that they have enough free time to watch Donald receive the Nobel prize for medicine.
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But a 300% increase in deaths will be put down as "pneumonia". Weird
 
thatboyoverthere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have a friend who's immunocompromised who lives with his mom who has diabeties and had a stroke recently who both live in Arizone. Not getting a kick.
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: But Donny promised us the virus would disappear in the heat!

He wouldn't like about something like that, would he?

/Heavens!


The virus doesn't mind the dry heat.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the virtues of democracy is if 51% are not sick, they can legislate to make it hell for the other 49%.  It always worked for racism, why not public health.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: Have a friend who's immunocompromised who lives with his mom who has diabeties and had a stroke recently who both live in Arizone. Not getting a kick.


Please let them be safe
 
snowshovel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
unlike most lower -paid blue-collar people, docotrs don't care about the values of their 401k because they are heavily invested in Lamborghinis and super yachts.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it isn't just the flu, it didn't just disappear, its death rate isn't something to sneeze at, and it's not just "increased testing" that makes it look like more cases?

Wow, you're telling me the right wing has been consistently wrong on this at every turn? Who would have thought people who hate and fear science, education, learning, data, and facts could be so wrong.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting how the spike in new infections coincides with the tens of thousands strong crowds of BLM protesters.

But no, covid-19 doesn't affect social justice gatherings.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What scares me is surviving, but with some horrible lifelong disability like kidney failure, where I'd need weekly dialysis for the next 30 years, slowly wearing me down until I'm some wheelchair bound sack unable to work, scratching a living together with SSDI payments, forced to live in a rural care center (cost of living is cheaper) like a modern leper colony.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: question_dj: Sooooooooooooooooo, are we seeing the European strain making it's way out of the NE and into the rest of the US? Because we suck?

Here's the cell phone tracks from the beach at Fort Lauderdale during Spring Break:
[ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com image 850x478]


Looks like these teenagers and twentysomethings need to stay at home....
 
thatboyoverthere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkaDark: thatboyoverthere: Have a friend who's immunocompromised who lives with his mom who has diabeties and had a stroke recently who both live in Arizone. Not getting a kick.

Please let them be safe


His mom's an idiot that says "If I die, I die" which is why she didn't tell anyone she had a stroke until hours later because it was my friend's birthday. She didn't want to worry him.
 
sonorangal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But those lingerers, they use up all the resources.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You shiatheels really thought this was a NY thing, didn't you?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheVirginMarty: Interesting how the spike in new infections coincides with the tens of thousands strong crowds of BLM protesters.


Yes, because those massive demonstrations in Seattle, Minnesota, Chicago, New York, Boston, Portland....they all induced massive spikes of disease in Arizona, Texas and Florida.

Maybe all the protestors were from the south and went home afterwards?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: You shiatheels really thought this was a NY thing, didn't you?


Thought? They still do.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: FarkaDark: thatboyoverthere: Have a friend who's immunocompromised who lives with his mom who has diabeties and had a stroke recently who both live in Arizone. Not getting a kick.

Please let them be safe

His mom's an idiot that says "If I die, I die" which is why she didn't tell anyone she had a stroke until hours later because it was my friend's birthday. She didn't want to worry him.


She has every right to have that attitude.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheVirginMarty: But no, covid-19 doesn't affect social justice gatherings.


The people in your head who make that argument sure are wrong. How are they handling the embarrassment?
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheVirginMarty: Interesting how the spike in new infections coincides with the tens of thousands strong crowds of BLM protesters.

But no, covid-19 doesn't affect social justice gatherings.


This post is what happens when you tell your kids they're smart when they're not.
 
meh... [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheVirginMarty: Interesting how the spike in new infections coincides with the tens of thousands strong crowds of BLM protesters.

But no, covid-19 doesn't affect social justice gatherings.


That is the saddest Straw-man Argument I've ever read.  Congratulations I guess...
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MiL and her husband live in paradise valley.  not sure they'll think it's an overblown hoax a month from now.

wifey is freaked that she may not see her mom again.  im in the same boat with my dad.  it's a 2 day drive each way to his place (western Nebraska) and no way in hell im flying.

my sister is on week 10 of recovery so there's that.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: FarkaDark: thatboyoverthere: Have a friend who's immunocompromised who lives with his mom who has diabeties and had a stroke recently who both live in Arizone. Not getting a kick.

Please let them be safe

His mom's an idiot that says "If I die, I die" which is why she didn't tell anyone she had a stroke until hours later because it was my friend's birthday. She didn't want to worry him.


Then let them be safe despite themselves (herself?).
All of my (many) dopey comments aside I wish it on no one.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
great headline subby
 
dkulprit
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TheVirginMarty: Interesting how the spike in new infections coincides with the tens of thousands strong crowds of BLM protesters.

But no, covid-19 doesn't affect social justice gatherings.


Oh wow all those old white folks were at the BLM marches?

I'm just being facetious.  I already know the answer.  The demographics of people currently getting sick are not the people who were marching.  In fact the places that are having the largest spikes are places that either didn't have BLM protests or large BLM protests.

Also, since most of the people who do go to the BLM protests actually care about people's lives they've allowed pretty in-depth testing to be done and have found very low infection rates.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TheVirginMarty: Interesting how the spike in new infections coincides with the tens of thousands strong crowds of BLM protesters.

But no, covid-19 doesn't affect social justice gatherings.


It doesn't seem to affect outside gatherings.  The crowded beaches are probably not that bad either. It's the traveling to and from the beach and the crowded bars, restaurants and hotels associated with the beaches that are the problem
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: FarkaDark: thatboyoverthere: Have a friend who's immunocompromised who lives with his mom who has diabeties and had a stroke recently who both live in Arizone. Not getting a kick.

Please let them be safe

His mom's an idiot that says "If I die, I die" which is why she didn't tell anyone she had a stroke until hours later because it was my friend's birthday. She didn't want to worry him.


A person suffering a stroke commonly has their medical judgment compromised by the stroke.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

snowshovel: unlike most lower -paid blue-collar people, docotrs don't care about the values of their 401k because they are heavily invested in Lamborghinis and super yachts.


Feel free to turn to preachers to save you.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: question_dj: Sooooooooooooooooo, are we seeing the European strain making it's way out of the NE and into the rest of the US? Because we suck?

Here's the cell phone tracks from the beach at Fort Lauderdale during Spring Break:
[ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com image 850x478]


That timing doesn't work out with the spikes throughout the South, Southwest and California.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Moopy Mac: Marcus Aurelius: question_dj: Sooooooooooooooooo, are we seeing the European strain making it's way out of the NE and into the rest of the US? Because we suck?

Here's the cell phone tracks from the beach at Fort Lauderdale during Spring Break:
[ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com image 850x478]

That timing doesn't work out with the spikes throughout the South, Southwest and California.


Yes it does, because before that Kemp said gatherings of 50 or less were okay.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

meh...: TheVirginMarty: Interesting how the spike in new infections coincides with the tens of thousands strong crowds of BLM protesters.

But no, covid-19 doesn't affect social justice gatherings.

That is the saddest Straw-man Argument I've ever read.  Congratulations I guess...


It's the combo - whatabout/strawman. It's good for extra points.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Unikitty: Moopy Mac: Marcus Aurelius: question_dj: Sooooooooooooooooo, are we seeing the European strain making it's way out of the NE and into the rest of the US? Because we suck?

Here's the cell phone tracks from the beach at Fort Lauderdale during Spring Break:
[ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com image 850x478]

That timing doesn't work out with the spikes throughout the South, Southwest and California.

Yes it does, because before that Kemp said gatherings of 50 or less were okay.


Which has zero to do with spring breakers traveling home from Florida.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Have a friend who's immunocompromised who lives with his mom who has diabeties and had a stroke recently who both live in Arizone. Not getting a kick.


Have a friend who is immunocompromised due to MS drugs.
It hit reached his home, living with his parents.
His mom, and dad spent time in the hospital. His wife caught it.
THANK GOD, he and the daughters did not.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TheVirginMarty: Interesting how the spike in new infections coincides with the tens of thousands strong crowds of BLM protesters.

But no, covid-19 doesn't affect social justice gatherings.


why are MN and NY not seeing spikes in cases despite having the largest BLM protests?
 
Unikitty [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Moopy Mac: Unikitty: Moopy Mac: Marcus Aurelius: question_dj: Sooooooooooooooooo, are we seeing the European strain making it's way out of the NE and into the rest of the US? Because we suck?

Here's the cell phone tracks from the beach at Fort Lauderdale during Spring Break:
[ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com image 850x478]

That timing doesn't work out with the spikes throughout the South, Southwest and California.

Yes it does, because before that Kemp said gatherings of 50 or less were okay.

Which has zero to do with spring breakers traveling home from Florida.


Um...sure...okay, because thousands of Georgians totes didn't hit the beach in Florida during those two weeks.

jenniferlawrenceokay.jpg
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dumbobruni: TheVirginMarty: Interesting how the spike in new infections coincides with the tens of thousands strong crowds of BLM protesters.

But no, covid-19 doesn't affect social justice gatherings.

why are MN and NY not seeing spikes in cases despite having the largest BLM protests?


Maybe Marty is correct, and COVID is a SJW disease that supports equal protection under the law for all Americans!
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A group of experts at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center forecast a 20 percent rise in cases in North Texas by early July. Their model, presented in an online forum Monday, showed that new cases have spiked among younger people.
"The recent growth appears to be primarily due to increased cases in younger age groups, especially those aged 21-40," they said in the analysis released Monday. "In June, 50 percent of hospitalized covid-19 patients and 30 percent of ICU patients have been under 50 years old." (source)
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Moopy Mac: dumbobruni: TheVirginMarty: Interesting how the spike in new infections coincides with the tens of thousands strong crowds of BLM protesters.

But no, covid-19 doesn't affect social justice gatherings.

why are MN and NY not seeing spikes in cases despite having the largest BLM protests?

Maybe Marty is correct, and COVID is a SJW disease that supports equal protection under the law for all Americans!


If that were the case, there wouldn't be a single person left standing in the White House right now.

Well, except maybe President Pelosi.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Unikitty: Moopy Mac: Unikitty: Moopy Mac: Marcus Aurelius: question_dj: Sooooooooooooooooo, are we seeing the European strain making it's way out of the NE and into the rest of the US? Because we suck?

Here's the cell phone tracks from the beach at Fort Lauderdale during Spring Break:
[ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com image 850x478]

That timing doesn't work out with the spikes throughout the South, Southwest and California.

Yes it does, because before that Kemp said gatherings of 50 or less were okay.

Which has zero to do with spring breakers traveling home from Florida.

Um...sure...okay, because thousands of Georgians totes didn't hit the beach in Florida during those two weeks.

jenniferlawrenceokay.jpg


How many times do you anti science yokels need to be told that outdoor transmission is incredibly rare? Additionally, asymptomatic transmission is very rare.

There is no evidence that they attributed to any real increase in covid infection rates. If you had evidence I hope you would have provided it by now.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm a little surprised their death rate hasn't spiked yet, but that could happen in the next week or two.

If it doesn't, I suppose it could be because more young people are getting sick than old or maybe doctors have even gotten somewhat better at treating it, though I've not heard of any major breakthroughs. The most promising right now seems to be that steroid treatment for people sick enough to need a ventilator.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Moopy Mac: Unikitty: Moopy Mac: Unikitty: Moopy Mac: Marcus Aurelius: question_dj: Sooooooooooooooooo, are we seeing the European strain making it's way out of the NE and into the rest of the US? Because we suck?

Here's the cell phone tracks from the beach at Fort Lauderdale during Spring Break:
[ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com image 850x478]

That timing doesn't work out with the spikes throughout the South, Southwest and California.

Yes it does, because before that Kemp said gatherings of 50 or less were okay.

Which has zero to do with spring breakers traveling home from Florida.

Um...sure...okay, because thousands of Georgians totes didn't hit the beach in Florida during those two weeks.

jenniferlawrenceokay.jpg

How many times do you anti science yokels need to be told that outdoor transmission is incredibly rare? Additionally, asymptomatic transmission is very rare.

There is no evidence that they attributed to any real increase in covid infection rates. If you had evidence I hope you would have provided it by now.


So they just magically came down with the virus after being around thousands of people? You fo8n't know a farking thing about me or my beliefs and the last thing I am is anti-science. 100% anti-Magat and anti-religion, though.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I find it sad that we have to say that anyone's life matters, because the opposite says that it's ok to directly or indirectly kill people.
I understand that the anger behind BLM marches in general and the recent ones specifically.
But I do sense a duality in how we see the gatherings as fine, during a pandemic.
For the record, I am not saying they shouldn't happen nor that I think they should stop, and from what I've seen, people are more relatively careful in those groups (masks).
It's just that some people troll express their thoughts here about the marches, and others jump at that and defend it to the death.*

/*figure of speech
 
