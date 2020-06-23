 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KHOU Houston)   "Other officers arrived on scene to investigate and said Hogue had glassy eyes and slightly slurred speech. While questioning him, Hogue allegedly admitted to drinking seven glasses of a whiskey-beer mixture before going on duty"   (khou.com) divider line
6
    More: Dumbass, Criminal law, Houston Police Department, officer Chad Hogue, Crime, women of the Houston Police Department stand, Police, involved employee's peace officer powers, Constable  
•       •       •

103 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jun 2020 at 11:50 AM (5 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's actually a bit refreshing to see a police officer in hot water over stupidity instead of the 24/7 evil shiat we've been seeing lately.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"whiskey-beer mixture"

WTF?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: "whiskey-beer mixture"

WTF?


Beerskey
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Perfectly understandable these days.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 1 minute ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
eKonk
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: "whiskey-beer mixture"

WTF?


Make it  four seven boilermakers.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.