(Reuters)   New US COVID-19 cases jump 25% last week with the great states of Arizona, Florida and Texas setting records. If the "Hawaii 5-0" theme isn't brainworming you by now, you must already be on a ventilator   (reuters.com) divider line
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
LEFTIST HOAX !!
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My grandma tested positive for covid and has pneumonia. Why? Many members of her church went to visit her in the days prior...maskless...to wish her well before a surgery.

*SIGH*

/TN
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
the last episode re-run i saw of Hawaii Five-O, Loretta Swit played a tourist who was going to commit suicide from her hotel. it was a real knuckle biter i tell you. Dan-o and McGarrett were on the job so you knew it was probably going to turn out for the best.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Can't have a 2nd wave if the first one doesn't end

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yeah, but a lot of people in NY died back in March, so that means that Arizona is awesome.  It's science, libs.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dennysgod: Can't have a 2nd wave if the first one doesn't end


I do have a real question with this chart. Are they count EU correctly or are they still lumping the UK in?

But yeah. Now, if you want to see an EU-like chart, graph MI/IL/NY/NJ/CT together. And then if you'd like to be scared? Graph the other 45 together.

Note: There are other states (PA leaps to mind) that have similar curves, I picked those five because they were hit the hardest and took similar measures. I'm not sure how PA handled it.
 
maumau the flakcatcher
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Thank you very much, President (sic) Trump

/the ads write themselves
//FTGOP
/// upward slope is new slashie
 
coronavirus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You haven't seen jack yet. Im just getting started. You Americans don't have the stomach for a real lockdown, or even a second semi-lockdown. This winter is going to be a bloodbath. Pity. This was all avoidable.

WWII killed 430,000 Americans in four years. I'm going to make WWII look like 9/11.

Sure, open schools, open the LEGO store and the entire mall that it's a part of. Heck, even open the San Diego Zoo. Whatever, I mean, it's not complicated.

In other news, your dentist and surgeon didn't wear a mask to wear a political statement.
 
