(Guardian)   'Godzilla dust cloud' is the name of my Daft Punk cover band. It's also apparently coming for the US   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Sahara, Atlantic Ocean, United States, Caribbean Sea, Trinidad and Tobago, Cuba, Caribbean, Air quality  
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That wasn't on the calendar

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohooooooooo
There goes Orlando

/Why has no one made a Kaiju sandbox game bc playing Godzilla rampaging through Disney World would be amazing
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know that Trinidad would get some seasonal dusting from the Sahara but that is a whole other level.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Godzilla Atomic Fart
Youtube qXEg-njTOUs
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deanis
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Godzilla dust cloud is what I call a dutch oven. My wife loves it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Copperbelly watersnake: Ohooooooooo
There goes Orlando

/Why has no one made a Kaiju sandbox game bc playing Godzilla rampaging through Disney World would be amazing


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

the-nextlevel.comView Full Size


This was a fun game.
Although you're the good guy and supposed to try and keep damage to a minimum, and if too much of the city gets destroyed bad things happen. But you can run around and just go nuts if you want.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yay... Just what I need. Arizona dust storms were one thing, but the last serious dust storm I encountered was on a trip through Nevada, 12 straight hours of think, blowing dust. I ended up so sick that I was in bed for a week, and even sitting up, propped up by pillows, was impossible, I would actually start to tip over... Hopefully this thing won't hit Utah, my allergies have been shiatty enough this year.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

deanis: Godzilla dust cloud is what I call a dutch oven. My wife loves it.


Oh, she told you, too?
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
When God himself is telling Americans to wear a mask, wear a damn mask.
 
way south
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: I know that Trinidad would get some seasonal dusting from the Sahara but that is a whole other level.


It's been bad before, but this is pretty absurd.
I can normally see Schooner bay from here but now you can barely see a mile. .

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Godzilla and Sahara don't go well together.
Should have gone with The Mummy.

/I wonder how Abbot & Castelllo Meet The Mummy has aged
//haven't seen any of their work in decades
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My local weatherman says get ready for some awesome sunsets.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, Mrs. Henry & I did have relations last night. Sorry.
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Bad, but not terrible.  The dust and dry air help suppress storm formation, thus making it harder for hurricanes to form.

I'm already wearing a mask outside anyway :)
 
coronavirus [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And Floridians still won't wear masks because MAGA.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sahara sand would come to Puerto Rico like clockwork when I was a kid. It would cover everything and there'd be a haze in the air for days. You'd pray for rain just to bring it down.  The 2020 version of this is the Imhotep sand storm from the Mummy. And the way my friends on the island are describing it... It's swallowing them up.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

way south: ObscureNameHere: I know that Trinidad would get some seasonal dusting from the Sahara but that is a whole other level.

It's been bad before, but this is pretty absurd.
I can normally see Schooner bay from here but now you can barely see a mile. .

[i.imgur.com image 850x637]


Are you in Barbados or Bahamas? (didn't think TT had a Schooner Bay, could be wrong)
 
way south
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

coronavirus: And Floridians still won't wear masks because MAGA.


I know this has been said before but the point of wearing those thin masks wasn't to stop junk from coming into your lungs, it's to slow the contagions coming out.  This dust is very fine and will probably float through most of the cloth masks being used for slowing the spread of covid-19.
With everyone deciding to have a global dance party in the streets, we've probably blown any chance of containing covid. It's spreading at its maximum rate and wearing a mask has probably lost any value it had now that social distancing is a thing of the past.

If you want to stop the dust then You'd need a proper respirator and I haven't seen anything like that on the shelves here for months.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Well, Mrs. Henry & I did have relations last night. Sorry.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
way south
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: way south: ObscureNameHere: I know that Trinidad would get some seasonal dusting from the Sahara but that is a whole other level.

It's been bad before, but this is pretty absurd.
I can normally see Schooner bay from here but now you can barely see a mile. .

[i.imgur.com image 850x637]

Are you in Barbados or Bahamas? (didn't think TT had a Schooner Bay, could be wrong)


US Virgin islands, a bit east of Puerto Rico.
Many islands use similar naming for things. I always assumed there'd be a bunch of "schooner bays" out the same way there are a bunch of "buck islands".
 
