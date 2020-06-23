 Skip to content
(WREG Memphis)   Actual headline because this is farking 2020: Mississippi governor rejects 'separate but equal' 2-flag plan   (wreg.com) divider line
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
All the separate but equal folks can go be equal somewhere separate.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: All the separate but equal folks can go be equal somewhere separate.


/thread
 
1funguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Time to grow up, Mississippi.

Maybe that's why they like don, they think they can just have a hissy fit whenever they don't get their way.
 
puffy999
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Separate but equal is never equal.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The article is a but confusing.  The Governor doesn't want two flags which would mean keeping one with the Confederate flag and citing the concept as being divisive.  But doesn't say if he is opposed to changing the flag at all
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You know, if all the states that border the Gulf broke off into their own country, I wouldn't stop them. I know something like that was tried before, but maybe the timing just wasn't right back then.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's right, Mississippi. Wear your heritage of ownership of human beings proudly, you pieces of shiat.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Come on, Mississippi, just make money off replacing the old flag. Everything else in the USA is about making money off obsolescence, why can't the flags and statues be the next big economic stimulus?
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Y'all thought it was a good plan for schools, so what's the problem?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
LOL. Mississippi is nearly 40% Black. I can't even think of a suitably ridiculous analogy.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
too soon?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bowen: LOL. Mississippi is nearly 40% Black. I can't even think of a suitably ridiculous analogy.


Blackest state in the union baby.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The irony is that their flag as a CSA state is pretty, well-designed, and doesn't contain the slap-in-your-face-offense that the current one does.  Has a nice magnolia tree on it and everything.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Three actually. The cops have their own.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: The irony is that their flag as a CSA state is pretty, well-designed, and doesn't contain the slap-in-your-face-offense that the current one does.  Has a nice magnolia tree on it and everything.


Yeah, but the insult, the bullying, the affront, and the petty meanness are the whole point
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: The irony is that their flag as a CSA state is pretty, well-designed, and doesn't contain the slap-in-your-face-offense that the current one does.  Has a nice magnolia tree on it and everything.


Huh, I was expecting something more like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size

From this

To this
Fark user imageView Full Size


As you can see, the second flag is way more inclusive.
 
Kooj
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They could adopt a new state flag, then designate the old one as the state war flag.

Wouldn't be historically accurate, but that's probably not going to concern the people who ignore history anyway.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Come on, Mississippi, just make money off replacing the old flag. Everything else in the USA is about making money off obsolescence, why can't the flags and statues be the next big economic stimulus?


Specialty flags won't be quite as popular as specialty NFL jerseys.

/ I have the vintage state flag, the new state flag, the home and away flags, but I can't find the Color Rush(TM) flag in my size.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sorry, people being mad about change make me laugh, hard.
To me, I'm like

Maybe you should have picked you own cotton, f_+k face?
LOL.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Should've let 'em go, Lincoln.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Honestly, two different flags was never the way to go. The only way to solve the issue is to scrap the flag and replace it. Maybe they can go back to their pre-Civil War flag? Two flags just highlights the divide. The adult solution is to just change the flag altogether.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark US flag thread:  it's just a piece of cloth!!1!

Fark Missississississsippi flag thread:  OMG IT MUST CHANGE
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I should add,
Some in this nation don't like Black people or Brown people.
Well, should have not used slaves. And should have learned from that and not used migrant labor.
For being so racist you'd think it keep you from hiring people you don't like, just because you are cheap cucks. LOL. You literally make you own problems, America. Hehehe.
 
