Queen to appear on British stamps. Not that one, the other ones
7
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ooh, are they finally doing the six wives of Henry VIII series?
 
gerrychampoux
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Tax stamps?
 
michdotrich
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What other British stamps do they have???
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We Will
We Will
Mail You.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, I guess they're inoffensive enough.  Good old-fashioned FAMILY rock 'n' roll.....
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's too bad stamps are all self-adhesive now, because the mental image of some homophobic Tory having to lick Freddie Mercury's backside is now indelibly etched in my mind.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Ooh, are they finally doing the six wives of Henry VIII series?


Good idea.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
