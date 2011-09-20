 Skip to content
(Sun Sentinel)   Florida restaurant closed for 1 day for typical Florida reason and 26 other violations   (sun-sentinel.com) divider line
    Pizza Mambo  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Lizard nuggets. What do you dip those in?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The bar around the corner from me is temporarily closed because one of the employees caught the vid.  I figured this would happen.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Do you get wafers with it?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Still better than Hawaiian pizza.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
torontoist.comView Full Size

/obscure?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
varmitydog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ask any lizard, you happen to see
What's the best lizard?
Chicken of the trees!
 
nsstick [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And...." Slime in da Ice Machine".
 
nsstick [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

edmo: Lizard nuggets. What do you dip those in?


Creole mayo.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wall Of Voodoo - Mexican Radio (Official Video)
Youtube eyCEexG9xjw
 
snapperhead
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I thought it was supposed to be Tijuana?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I wish I was at Pizza Mambo
Eating barbequed iguana
I'd take requests on the telephone
I'm on a wavelength far from home
 
WTP 2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
dead roaches...i am ok with that.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [torontoist.com image 640x365]
/obscure?


Great movie
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Meat from wild caught animals can't legally be sold if it's not inspected.

So, apparently someone has an iguana meat inspector job.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.