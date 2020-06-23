 Skip to content
(AP News)   White nationalist Richard Spencer officially has a fool for a client   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Judge, white nationalist leader Richard Spencer, federal magistrate judge, John DiNucci, state judge, Violent street clashes, alt-right, divorce case  
posted to Main » on 23 Jun 2020 at 7:27 AM



26 Comments
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, a lawyer for a white power motherf*cker suddenly gets cold feet? You know that doesn't exactly bode well. I mean, he TOOK the case in the first place, and THEN decided, "You know what? This guy is just TOO scuzzy for me. I mean, goddamn..."
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get these guys mixed up, I thought this might be the guy who put the dildo up his butt to own the libs and show how gay he wasn't, but that was Gavin McInnes. Then there was the guy who wore the diaper to own the libs but that was Charlie Kirk.

But no, this was the guy who got so righteously punched he instantly turned into a meme.

Child: What did you do in the culture war daddy?
Spencer: I was a meme, son.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
patiently waiting for nazi punch post....
 
DemonEater
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: So, a lawyer for a white power motherf*cker suddenly gets cold feet? You know that doesn't exactly bode well. I mean, he TOOK the case in the first place, and THEN decided, "You know what? This guy is just TOO scuzzy for me. I mean, goddamn..."


Nope.  Nothing that principled.  Spencer just hasn't been paying his bills.

It turns out when you get aggressively deplatformed the money stops rolling in, and then you can't afford legal fees.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HomoHabilis: patiently waiting for nazi punch post....


Richard Spencer Blue Monday
Youtube EzIZdWucQpg
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Giuliani got fired?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
at least it seems 'professional racist shiatbag' doesn't pay too well
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DemonEater: hubiestubert: So, a lawyer for a white power motherf*cker suddenly gets cold feet? You know that doesn't exactly bode well. I mean, he TOOK the case in the first place, and THEN decided, "You know what? This guy is just TOO scuzzy for me. I mean, goddamn..."

Nope.  Nothing that principled.  Spencer just hasn't been paying his bills.

It turns out when you get aggressively deplatformed the money stops rolling in, and then you can't afford legal fees.


The sad part is, there are so many people out there that support white supremacy as an ideology that people like Spencer can make a living on ad income and donations from their content.

Way too many garbage humans out there.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: So, a lawyer for a white power motherf*cker suddenly gets cold feet? You know that doesn't exactly bode well. I mean, he TOOK the case in the first place, and THEN decided, "You know what? This guy is just TOO scuzzy for me. I mean, goddamn..."


And he was just some social media attention whore and didn't actually have access to any of the secret Nazi gold
 
hestheone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The state judge presiding over Spencer's divorce case found him in contempt of court last month over his failure to pay more than $60,000 in fees owed to Joyce Funda, the court-appointed "guardian ad litem" who represented the interests of Spencer's two children."

I'm no fan of the guy but this sounds like some kind of BS hustle.  He's apparently indigent.  His kids are indigent.  The state should be paying any fees.
 
pheed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm actually kind of surprised the ACLU hasn't stepped in yet. I remember them assigning black attorneys to Klan cases back in the 80s. That would be a hoot here. Maybe they have a policy about abstaining if violence was committed in the case. Or maybe right wing filth have weakened the ACLU too much over the past 30 years for them to be able to spare the resources here.
 
mobyworm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, interesting bio:

https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/​a​rchive/2017/06/his-kampf/524505/
 
jtown
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Even a goddamn werewolf is entitled to legal counsel.
 
beakerxf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

hestheone: "The state judge presiding over Spencer's divorce case found him in contempt of court last month over his failure to pay more than $60,000 in fees owed to Joyce Funda, the court-appointed "guardian ad litem" who represented the interests of Spencer's two children."

I'm no fan of the guy but this sounds like some kind of BS hustle.  He's apparently indigent.  His kids are indigent.  The state should be paying any fees.


If he's really broke, the court would likely sign off on a monthly payment plan of pennies on the dollar if that's all Spencer could afford. But that means Spencer has to cooperate and communicate with the court. It's the lack of cooperation that draws the contempt charge.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Turns out that racism is simultaneously a bad paying job and an expensive hobby.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Justice delayed... this trial has gone so long without Spencer facing any consequences beyond legal costs he can pay with some simple GoFundMe campaigns. Another white man with a media presence is given a de facto license to kill, or at least license to rally a lynch mob.
 
orbister
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DemonEater: Nope. Nothing that principled.


It would not be principled for a lawyer to withdraw because of his or her personal feelings about the client. Everyone, no matter how obnoxious their personality or how heinous the accusation, is entitled to a defence. Lose that notion and you may as well go back to stringing the obviously guilty and the socially disdained up from trees again. How did that work out before?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm sure st. Mark's in Dallas has turned out more than one white nationalist and one of them has to be a lawyer
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

pheed: I'm actually kind of surprised the ACLU hasn't stepped in yet. I remember them assigning black attorneys to Klan cases back in the 80s. That would be a hoot here. Maybe they have a policy about abstaining if violence was committed in the case. Or maybe right wing filth have weakened the ACLU too much over the past 30 years for them to be able to spare the resources here.


The case isn't between the government and Spencer, but rather between victims and the organizers of the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville.  I'm not sure you actually have a right to a lawyer in a private civil suit like that, and it's just an issue between private parties with no government affiliation.  The government isn't trying to restrict Spencer's right to espouse right wing views, nor his right to a criminal trial, so I doubt the ACLU would have interest in the case.
 
Peki
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jtown: Even a goddamn werewolf is entitled to legal counsel.


Yeah, I'm having that problem too. Just because you're poor that doesn't mean you should have equal access to justice.

Even this shiatbag.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: So, a lawyer for a white power motherf*cker suddenly gets cold feet? You know that doesn't exactly bode well. I mean, he TOOK the case in the first place, and THEN decided, "You know what? This guy is just TOO scuzzy for me. I mean, goddamn..."


Actually he wasn't paid if I remember properly. Like I said then, lawyers don't work for free, buck up for the suds chucklefark.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I think the overall goal is to bankrupt him and then, due to his notoriety, make it difficult to have anything more than a meager living thereafter. So he is hiding whatever money he currently has.

Re ad revenue... with major platforms all deplatforming these turds I doubt they can make much ad revenue elsewhere.
 
Prince Of Farkness
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's expensive being a member of the Master Race.

For everything else, there's Master Card.


/got nothin'.
//Richard Spencer is a tool.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jtown: Even a goddamn werewolf is entitled to legal counsel.


um, can you cite precedent on that, barrister?
 
ayrlander [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: at least it seems 'professional racist shiatbag' doesn't pay too well


It's true.  I'm glad my high school guidance counselor steered me towards majoring in computers instead.
 
