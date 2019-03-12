 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   UK naval warship worth over $1.5 billion has been drydocked for over four years (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
HMS Dauntless, which weighs 8,500 tonnes has been stuck at Portsmouth Harbour because of engine problems and a shortage of sailors

Britain. If you can't afford the repairs and maintenance and running costs, you can't afford the boat. Goes for the dentist considering a fishing pontoon, goes for the sovereign state considering an 8500-tonne destroyer.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're going to end up scrapping two of those hulls for cost saving measures and then complain about how the navy lacks capabilities and/or capacity the very next day.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Costs $1.5 billion != worth $1.5 billion
 
thatboyoverthere [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Raises farking taxes! Are you that dedicated to farking austerity that you rather your military collapse then raise farking taxes?
 
Orallo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Costs $1.5 billion != worth $1.5 billion


Yeap, exactly, cuz right now unless the enemy comes up to Portsmouth and waits for the half-assed crew to board the boat and get proper ready... the boat is pretty much worthless.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Lord West of Spithead, former First Sea Lord of the Royal Navy..."

How unfortunate for the woman married to this guy: "Nice to meet you; I'm Lady Spithead."
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
How farked up is the world, that England has a shortage of sailors?
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Dick Gozinya

How unfortunate for the woman married to this guy: "Nice to meet you; I'm Lady Spithead."

Her maiden name was Swallowhead.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

pkjun: HMS Dauntless, which weighs 8,500 tonnes has been stuck at Portsmouth Harbour because of engine problems and a shortage of sailors

Britain. If you can't afford the repairs and maintenance and running costs, you can't afford the boat. Goes for the dentist considering a fishing pontoon, goes for the sovereign state considering an 8500-tonne destroyer.


The British navy and the dentist in your analogy both suffer from a shortage of seamen.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Hooferatheart: Dick Gozinya

How unfortunate for the woman married to this guy: "Nice to meet you; I'm Lady Spithead."

Her maiden name was Swallowhead.


Of the Cockgobbler Swallowheads?
 
Nonpo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So they saved some gas that they otherwise would have spent pointlessly sailing around, sounds like a good thing.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
no one can top the USA when it comes to wasteful defense spending

I present CHRISTMAS IN SEPTEMBER
 
lizyrd
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The ship was one of the first to fire the Sea Viper missile, which travels at over 18,000mph

I find that unlikely.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Gut it and make the hull the new residence of the royal family. Anchor it off the Outer Hebrides year round.

All of 'em!
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lizyrd: The ship was one of the first to fire the Sea Viper missile, which travels at over 18,000mph

I find that unlikely.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
