(Guardian)   The UK announces cultural Coronavirus spreading will commence July 4   (theguardian.com) divider line
orbister
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
No, subby, it's England that is relaxing things. In the other parts of the UK (Scotland, Wales, Norn Iron), sanity and caution still prevail.
 
Tinners478
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

orbister: No, subby, it's England that is relaxing things. In the other parts of the UK (Scotland, Wales, Norn Iron), sanity and caution still prevail.


It's amazing that somehow all of this has made the Norn Irish goverment seem semi competent. Something I didn't think was possible.

Truely amazing
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Let freedom ring, baby.
 
Zenith
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Welcome to Plague Strip One
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But think of how empty the museums and galleries will be once everybody dies.  You won't have to deal with queues for anything!
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
