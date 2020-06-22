 Skip to content
(TMZ)   "WIGHTE LIVES MATTER." Me fail English? That's unpossible
8
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Best sign in hustory?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Approves.

The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good old Sunbury, PA, where nothing important has happened since 1819.

/Most places where two branches of a major river meet turn into a large city.  Sunbury just turned into an armpit.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Maybe they are trying to come up with a way to get around being flooded by kpop fans and furries on their social media, or just stupid. I'm going to go with stupid.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Always a creepy early section in the Fellowship of the Ring.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wight limes matter... something about those little known specialty citrus that Ackroyd distributes with his vodak.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Didn't Lewis and Clark spend some time with the Wighte?
 
