10
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yeah, you want something spread around, tell a small child.
 
labman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Last time they take that kid fishing.
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I just recalled the day my little daughter needed her bangs trimmed. Mrs Earguy was out, daughter had taken a bath, so I combed out her wet hair and carefully trimmed the bangs.

I didn't know that wet hair is longer than dry hair. Her hair dried and her bangs were ridiculously short. Mrs Earguy returned home. "What happened to your hair???"

DADDY CUT IT!  she exclaimed proudly.

25 years later I still haven't lived it down.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

labman: Last time they take that kid fishing.


No, just the last time they bring him back from fishing.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: labman: Last time they take that kid fishing.

No, just the last time they bring him back from fishing.


When trolling for 'gators, it's only bait if they're still alive, otherwise it's just chum.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There's little reason other than being an obstinate oaf not to have a life jacket. When I bought some inflatable kayaks I bought 4x made in the USA coast guard registered jackets. Sure they cost half as much as the boats, but it's good to know that if push comes to shove you have the right emergency equipment. Compared to the cost of a real boat $25/jacket is a drop in a very, very large bucket.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When I was 5, my mother got pulled over for speeding. The law at the time was children under 6 had to wear a seatbelt. Cop asked my age. I held up 5 fingers. Mom got a ticket.

Today she still tells that story as if I did something wrong. Mom. You were speeding and I was sliding around the bench seat like half a bottle of Pepsi.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Child protective services might want to do a home check tomorrow.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Someone's getting socks for Christmas
 
KB202
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You spend two years teaching them to talk and the next twenty wishing they would shut up.
 
