(NYPost)   It turns out it was impossible for those NYC cops to have been poisoned by Shake Shake because Shake Shack didn't even know the order was for cops and it was sealed when they arrived, but that didn't stop NYPD from launching an inquisition   (nypost.com)
15
•       •       •

15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I did not expect the NYPD inquisition
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Did subby just wake up from a coma? I thought this was determined employees forgot to fully flush the machine of cleaning fluid like weeks ago
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

HighlanderRPI: Did subby just wake up from a coma? I thought this was determined employees forgot to fully flush the machine of cleaning fluid like weeks ago


Yeah, this NY Post story has a bit more detailed timeline, and points out that the cops couldn't have been 'targeted for attack' because they placed their orders via the app, and their orders were pre-packaged and waiting for them when they arrived. So there was no way anyone at Shake Shack even knew the orders were for cops in the first place. Some NYPD Union thugs decided to escalate this.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

propasaurus: HighlanderRPI: Did subby just wake up from a coma? I thought this was determined employees forgot to fully flush the machine of cleaning fluid like weeks ago

Yeah, this NY Post story has a bit more detailed timeline, and points out that the cops couldn't have been 'targeted for attack' because they placed their orders via the app, and their orders were pre-packaged and waiting for them when they arrived. So there was no way anyone at Shake Shack even knew the orders were for cops in the first place. Some NYPD Union thugs decided to escalate this.


Vengeful thugs with a Napoleon complex? Cops? Surely not.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: propasaurus: HighlanderRPI: Did subby just wake up from a coma? I thought this was determined employees forgot to fully flush the machine of cleaning fluid like weeks ago

Yeah, this NY Post story has a bit more detailed timeline, and points out that the cops couldn't have been 'targeted for attack' because they placed their orders via the app, and their orders were pre-packaged and waiting for them when they arrived. So there was no way anyone at Shake Shack even knew the orders were for cops in the first place. Some NYPD Union thugs decided to escalate this.

Vengeful thugs with a Napoleon complex? Cops? Surely not.


I know. Hard to imagine.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: propasaurus: HighlanderRPI: Did subby just wake up from a coma? I thought this was determined employees forgot to fully flush the machine of cleaning fluid like weeks ago

Yeah, this NY Post story has a bit more detailed timeline, and points out that the cops couldn't have been 'targeted for attack' because they placed their orders via the app, and their orders were pre-packaged and waiting for them when they arrived. So there was no way anyone at Shake Shack even knew the orders were for cops in the first place. Some NYPD Union thugs decided to escalate this.

Vengeful thugs with a Napoleon complex? Cops? Surely not.


The whore of ice cream flavors..
Also,
A cherry shake? Forget the bleach, four ounces of Robitussin PM should to the trick.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"It was unclear why the sergeant and lieutenant escalated the situation."

That's what over-dramatic piggies do, it's their thing, they didn't get to beat or kill anyone over it this time though.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Boo_Guy: "It was unclear why the sergeant and lieutenant escalated the situation."

That's what over-dramatic piggies do, it's their thing, they didn't get to beat or kill anyone over it this time though.


Absolutely insane that cops' testimony is admissible evidence in a courtroom. How many people have been convicted because these raging dumbasses accused them of some bullshiat in court?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The NYPD union is a criminal enterprise.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: HighlanderRPI: Did subby just wake up from a coma? I thought this was determined employees forgot to fully flush the machine of cleaning fluid like weeks ago

Yeah, this NY Post story has a bit more detailed timeline, and points out that the cops couldn't have been 'targeted for attack' because they placed their orders via the app, and their orders were pre-packaged and waiting for them when they arrived. So there was no way anyone at Shake Shack even knew the orders were for cops in the first place. Some NYPD Union thugs decided to escalate this.


payback for BLM ??

"To Serve & to Protect" yeah, riiiiiiiiight...

/1st I've heard of this btw
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow the cops lied what a shock, guess they should try a new strategy to build goodwill to the community.
 
rhodabear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
EFF DA PO PO
 
vestona22
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This whole thing would not have happened if it wasn't for the police union.

Police unions need to be banned.
 
fearmongert
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ive had something similar to this happen, at a place I worked- the rinse chemical  to water ratio was off in the dishwasher... You could BARELY taste it...

The worst that could happen is you get the runs a few hours later, as it is a diuretic, bit uh hardly causes one to become I'll

Had worse from Taco Bell
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rhodabear: EFF DA PO PO


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

