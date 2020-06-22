 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Cult dad: Who? Don't think I've heard of her. I mean, we're barely married or anything   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
17
    More: Creepy  
•       •       •

1305 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jun 2020 at 9:26 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing suspicious about not knowing the woman you married. Nothing at all.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's going to be awkward
 
whosits_112
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hope they both get drawn and quartered.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
cdn.someecards.comView Full Size
 
Toxic Park
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What....what the fark am I reading??
 
tpmchris
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnson
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Nothing suspicious about not knowing the woman you married. Nothing at all.


It's just a contract.  Who reads the fine print?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Toxic Park: What....what the fark am I reading??


A tale of nightmares, written and acted out by two homind (definitely not human) monsters, who decided that two children, and their respective spouses were not human beings, but simply obstacles to their own happiness.

I'm not normally a fan of the death penelty, because of my instinctive distrust of the cops and their ability to pin a charge on someone who 'looks right for it', but in this case, the duck is walking, quacking, taking selfies and posting on 'Duck Life!', and submitted to a full genome scan.
 
buntz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
...and here is a picture of them on their wedding day:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zang
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

whosits_112: Hope they both get drawn and quartered.


You never met those kids.
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Not as creepy as that uncle's pic.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Nothing suspicious about not knowing the woman you married. Nothing at all.


People can be married for decades and discover they don't really know who they married. This is nothing new.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Nothing suspicious about not knowing the woman you married. Nothing at all.


Username checks out!  Got a girl in every (air)port, haven't you...?
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: People can be married for decades and discover they don't really know who they married. This is nothing new.


His wife's children were buried (and potentially killed) on his property.

He doesn't have the ability to say this.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: A tale of nightmares, written and acted out by two homind (definitely not human) monsters, who decided that two children, and their respective spouses were not human beings


So, basically one of the world's first cases of projected Cotard delusion? A defect in the brain that, instead of believing themself to be dead, projected that delusion upon a 3rd party?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cotard_​d​elusion
 
jtown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How did it take them this long to get the phone location data and put this together?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: AirForceVet: Nothing suspicious about not knowing the woman you married. Nothing at all.

Username checks out!  Got a girl in every (air)port, haven't you...?


Sweet, little old me?
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.