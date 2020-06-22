 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Saudi Arabia, proving that it prefers to cut the population down to size on an artisanal rather than industrial scale, cancels the Hajj pilgrimage   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
26
    More: Spiffy, Hajj, Mecca, Saudi Arabia's Ministry, Islam, Five Pillars of Islam, limited numbers of pilgrims of all nationalities, Muhammad, Saudi Arabia  
•       •       •

351 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Jun 2020 at 12:18 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wow, that's big.  But smart.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm sure the rest of the Muslim world will take this news with the thoughtful understanding that Muslims have come to be known for.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Allah will be mad.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I'm sure the rest of the Muslim world will take this news with the thoughtful understanding that Muslims have come to be known for.


Meanwhile, Americans are being politely asked to wear masks, and some are responding as if they were just enslaved.

I'm not sure we have room to criticize.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: Marcus Aurelius: I'm sure the rest of the Muslim world will take this news with the thoughtful understanding that Muslims have come to be known for.

Meanwhile, Americans are being politely asked to wear masks, and some are responding as if they were just enslaved.

I'm not sure we have room to criticize.


This is pretty much the equivalent of cancelling Christmas.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: NateAsbestos: Marcus Aurelius: I'm sure the rest of the Muslim world will take this news with the thoughtful understanding that Muslims have come to be known for.

Meanwhile, Americans are being politely asked to wear masks, and some are responding as if they were just enslaved.

I'm not sure we have room to criticize.

This is pretty much the equivalent of cancelling Christmas.


Right. And if lots of us Americans are apoplectic about something as simple as "please wear a mask," imagine how they'd react to cancelling Christmas.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering that MERS-CoV is still running free after initially making its debut in 2012, my guess is that Saudi Arabia doesn't want to risk a merger of MERS-Cov and CoVID-19. The MERS virus has a mortality rate in the 35% range.  The last thing the world needs is a combined highly infectious and a deadly respiratory virus.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: NateAsbestos: Marcus Aurelius: I'm sure the rest of the Muslim world will take this news with the thoughtful understanding that Muslims have come to be known for.

Meanwhile, Americans are being politely asked to wear masks, and some are responding as if they were just enslaved.

I'm not sure we have room to criticize.

This is pretty much the equivalent of cancelling Christmas.


Muricans will not cancel July 4th, or christmas or halloween, or black friday, or thanksgiving... or anything really... even if COVID were to kill 5000 per day.

Murica is run by a death cult with millions of followers.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: NateAsbestos: Marcus Aurelius: I'm sure the rest of the Muslim world will take this news with the thoughtful understanding that Muslims have come to be known for.

Meanwhile, Americans are being politely asked to wear masks, and some are responding as if they were just enslaved.

I'm not sure we have room to criticize.

This is pretty much the equivalent of cancelling Christmas.


That will be an interesting thing to watch.
 
don't understand
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I worked in SA for n the 80s. This is huge.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Smart move on their part..Not only to save the people coming in, but their own population..
It's unfortunate they had to do it, people wait and plan their whole lives to make that trip,
and they might not get another chance if it doesn't work out..If Saudi Arabia has to limit the amount
of people incoming in the future to try to minimize the risk, a lot of people will never be able to make
the pilgrimage.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Smart move on their part..Not only to save the people coming in, but their own population..
It's unfortunate they had to do it, people wait and plan their whole lives to make that trip,
and they might not get another chance if it doesn't work out..If Saudi Arabia has to limit the amount
of people incoming in the future to try to minimize the risk, a lot of people will never be able to make
the pilgrimage.


They passed that point long ago. There are over 1.8 billion Muslims.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Would you cancel xmas over the 'rona? Peeps gonna come anyway.
 
MBooda
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: Marcus Aurelius: NateAsbestos: Marcus Aurelius: I'm sure the rest of the Muslim world will take this news with the thoughtful understanding that Muslims have come to be known for.

Meanwhile, Americans are being politely asked to wear masks, and some are responding as if they were just enslaved.

I'm not sure we have room to criticize.

This is pretty much the equivalent of cancelling Christmas.

Right. And if lots of us Americans are apoplectic about something as simple as "please wear a mask," imagine how they'd react to cancelling Christmas.


Except for the fact that a fat elf in a red suit who magically circles the globe pulled by eight or nine reindeer, distributing Buzz Lightyears and Baby Yodas to good little white kids is not one of the Five Sacred Pillars of Christianity.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm not a muslim, but since the Hajj is only for muslims who are able to go, I'd say a pandemic would be a reasonable qualifier for not being able to go on Hajj.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Would you cancel xmas over the 'rona? Peeps gonna come anyway.


I doubt that you can just don a clean shroud and wander around Makkah uninvited.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Brosephus: Considering that MERS-CoV is still running free after initially making its debut in 2012, my guess is that Saudi Arabia doesn't want to risk a merger of MERS-Cov and CoVID-19. The MERS virus has a mortality rate in the 35% range.  The last thing the world needs is a combined highly infectious and a deadly respiratory virus.


Saudi Arabia might be run by fundie bastards, but they aren't going to kill the goose that laid the golden egg.

They've got a nicely functional police state, they won't hesitate to use it on internal or external rabble-rousers demanding Hajj.

There will be Hajj and Umrah next year or the year after, no worries.  If you insist on coming this year, enjoy your stay in a Riyadh prison, the House of Saud won't give the slightest f*ck about your opinion.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I'm sure the rest of the Muslim world will take this news with the thoughtful understanding that Muslims have come to be known for.


While in the American south, people are absolutely refusing to wear masks or commit to social distancing?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Meanwhile at your local megachurch


ocgnews.comView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I'm sure the rest of the Muslim world will take this news with the thoughtful understanding that Muslims have come to be known for.


The Hajj is not something every Muslims have to do every year. Once in a lifetime is enough and even then only if possible.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I'm sure the rest of the Muslim world will take this news with the thoughtful understanding that Muslims have come to be known for.


The awesome thing about your post is that no one can take exception to it without implicitly admitting that Muslims have this wee, little problem with behaving in a reasonable and civilised manner.

Having said that, Saudi f*cking Arabia did, in fact, do the smart, responsible thing here.

Credit where credit is due.
 
Alex_Lee [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Cute. I like the cut of your jib, Subby.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is good.  This is what we need from more religions, the gradual dissolvement of stringent god requirements due to the realization of secular needs.  Let more reality in.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: This is good.  This is what we need from more religions, the gradual dissolvement of stringent god requirements due to the realization of secular needs.  Let more reality in.


I would love for this to happen, but religions can't do this. Every concession to reality weakens them irreparably.

The Catholic Church tried to soften their ugly belief system by suggesting that a person could go to heaven simply by living a good and kindly life, irrespective of whether or not that person bought into all the dead-guy-on-a-stick stuff, but that only led to the awkward question:

"What the actual f*ck do we need these priests and churches for, then? If those people living in isolated tribes, people who have never even heard of the Zombie Jew, still get to enter paradise, then should we not act upon the moral imperative to purge the Church and its doctrine from the earth before it endangers any more souls?"
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fancy_Bear: fragMasterFlash: Would you cancel xmas over the 'rona? Peeps gonna come anyway.

I doubt that you can just don a clean shroud and wander around Makkah uninvited.


Would it seem racist if I said that all burkas look alike?
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.