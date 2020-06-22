 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Nobody expects the Spanish art restoration   (theguardian.com) divider line
    Spain, Immaculate Conception, Fernando Carrera, restoration work, Restoration of Cultural Heritage, furniture restorer, Mary, private art collector  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sweet Jesus make them stop farking up the masterpieces.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Here we go again, people monkeying around with art.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So who are you to judge the furniture restorer's ability? Art is subjective. In 1,000 years the robots and sentient fungus will likely prefer that version.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

baronbloodbath: Here we go again, people monkeying around with art.

[Fark user image image 425x239]


Monkey Christ is at least endearing.

...the shiat done to this one looks like a kid doodled on it and just pisses me off.
 
