UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Was this article supposed to come out right before comic convention season?  Because if so, the author needs a groin kick.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't really wash my body in the shower, but I shower everyday just to rinse off the sweat. Shampoo my hair with a dandruff shampoo. Soap on my armpits, face, ears, balls, and ass not necessarily in that order.

I'm a gross person anyway, if you were to really follow me around, but I still can't walk around all day without feeling gross if I don't do this.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm too old to stink

/I just smell older than dirt now
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wash your hands, but lay off the other parts.

Please, if you have foreskin, wash your foreskin. Daily.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: Was this article supposed to come out right before comic convention season?  Because if so, the author needs a groin kick.


Considering his message, do you really want to be putting your foot there?
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The places with hair I wash daily unless in quarantine then every other day.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Wash your hands, but lay off the other parts.

Please, if you have foreskin, wash your foreskin. Daily.


Sounds like someone that doesn't actually have foreskin
 
itsaback [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oddly enough, I just returned from showering, and I am in Canada.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zez: koder: Wash your hands, but lay off the other parts.

Please, if you have foreskin, wash your foreskin. Daily.

Sounds like someone that doesn't actually have foreskin


No matter how much you shake and dance, the last drop always is in your pants. Which is conveniently next to your wiener.
 
puffy999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell, so does imgur (just saw this):

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was the case with polio.  Often the unwashed masses were exposed to it soon after birth, while still protected by antibodies from their mother, so they'd get a mild case or no symptoms at all and develop their own immune response to the virus.  Children in wealthier households, which were cleaner and less crowded, wouldn't be exposed for years and when they ultimately were exposed they were much more likely to suffer severe symptoms.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buy a second plunger before you need a second plunger.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: Was this article supposed to come out right before comic convention season?  Because if so, the author needs a groin kick.


It does say to soapy wash the stanky bits (crotch, pits, feet)  For the gals, don't forget the undertits.

If you do that once a day (or even every other day if your ass isn't covered in dingleberries), you'll knock down 90% of the stank.  The rest of it you can mostly just rinse off, and only scrub that down on a less frequent basis.

what you do with your hair is a completely different matter, and goes deep into what humans think about things that "have a scent".
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In lockdown I've been showering like twice a week, maybe less.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Redd Foxx - Wash Your Ass
Youtube uldt6Y-CE3s
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasted Farkers? That definitely describes new after having consumed 2 generous Manhattens after about 2 months without a drink. 12oz of ~85 proof after being off my game has me quite wasted. To make it more interesting I got called at 1am when I wasn't on call and actually fixed the problem =)
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Describes me*

damn autocorrect, you're a PITA sober.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: UNC_Samurai: Was this article supposed to come out right before comic convention season?  Because if so, the author needs a groin kick.

It does say to soapy wash the stanky bits (crotch, pits, feet)  For the gals, don't forget the undertits.

If you do that once a day (or even every other day if your ass isn't covered in dingleberries), you'll knock down 90% of the stank.  The rest of it you can mostly just rinse off, and only scrub that down on a less frequent basis.

what you do with your hair is a completely different matter, and goes deep into what humans think about things that "have a scent".


Pits smell like onions. But, why does that mean anything? Odd.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

koder: Wash your hands, but lay off the other parts.

Please, if you have foreskin, wash your foreskin. Daily.


Not like anyone is going to smell the inside of someones vagina or under their foreskin unless they've got a medical condition, but a clean wiener is its own reward. Just to be safe sometimes I'll wash upwards of 2-3 times a day.

/double that what I was younger.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

robodog: Wasted Farkers? That definitely describes new after having consumed 2 generous Manhattens after about 2 months without a drink. 12oz of ~85 proof after being off my game has me quite wasted. To make it more interesting I got called at 1am when I wasn't on call and actually fixed the problem =)


Manhattans? Two months without a drink?
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

robodog: Describes me*

damn autocorrect, you're a PITA sober.


It's not autocorrect, it's bored Mods...

/ Prove me wrong
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

solokumba: robodog: Wasted Farkers? That definitely describes new after having consumed 2 generous Manhattens after about 2 months without a drink. 12oz of ~85 proof after being off my game has me quite wasted. To make it more interesting I got called at 1am when I wasn't on call and actually fixed the problem =)

Manhattans? Two months without a drink?


2 dashes Fee Brothers Orange bitters
4 dashes Angustura bitters
3 Luxardo cherries with syrup
2 oz Dollin red vermouth
3 oz four roses small batch bourbon

/Just didn't feel like drinking for a while
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"They take the squeegee thing and wash their whole body with some sort of men's body wash."

What the fark is "the squeegee thing"? I have no idea what she's talking about.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Articles written by people that don't work outside in the summer
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
underarms, groin, feet

Is "feet" code name for asscrack? And if you're not washing your face daily how are you not an acne-riddled monster? Otherwise   I'm aligned, you don't need to soap yourself top to bottom every time you shower. Just the smelly and oily parts.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: underarms, groin, feet

Is "feet" code name for asscrack? And if you're not washing your face daily how are you not an acne-riddled monster? Otherwise   I'm aligned, you don't need to soap yourself top to bottom every time you shower. Just the smelly and oily parts.


If you think your feet are not one of the smelly parts, boy howdy, have I got news for you.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: underarms, groin, feet

Is "feet" code name for asscrack? And if you're not washing your face daily how are you not an acne-riddled monster? Otherwise   I'm aligned, you don't need to soap yourself top to bottom every time you shower. Just the smelly and oily parts.


Over-washing your face can make acne worse, if your over-reactive follicles pump out extra goo to lube up your face after harsh cleaning.

/Pits and bits.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
fark that. i use this plastic bundled up netting thing and liquid soap and i scrub the sh*t out of my skin top to bottom. the bath water goes gray. when you're as large as i am you work up a sweat going upstairs for a Pop-Tart with your coffee.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

robodog: solokumba: robodog: Wasted Farkers? That definitely describes new after having consumed 2 generous Manhattens after about 2 months without a drink. 12oz of ~85 proof after being off my game has me quite wasted. To make it more interesting I got called at 1am when I wasn't on call and actually fixed the problem =)

Manhattans? Two months without a drink?

2 dashes Fee Brothers Orange bitters
4 dashes Angustura bitters
3 Luxardo cherries with syrup
2 oz Dollin red vermouth
3 oz four roses small batch bourbon

/Just didn't feel like drinking for a while


Me neither....  then 2016 happened.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This again?  Gross, same as it always was.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I think subby should win some type of contest for that headline.

+1
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
LOL.
CSB
I have a bar of soap for my butt.
I have a foam for my balls and stick and perineum.
Then I have a bar of soap for my body from the bully up.
And a face wash.
And shampoo and conditioner. Of course.
Sadly I only wash once a week, because I get busy. LOL.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: fark that. i use this plastic bundled up netting thing and liquid soap and i scrub the sh*t out of my skin top to bottom. the bath water goes gray. when you're as large as i am you work up a sweat going upstairs for a Pop-Tart with your coffee.


username checks out..
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

waxbeans: LOL.
CSB
I have a bar of soap for my butt.
I have a foam for my balls and stick and perineum.
Then I have a bar of soap for my body from the bully up.
And a face wash.
And shampoo and conditioner. Of course.
Sadly I only wash once a week, because I get busy. LOL.


Belly
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I use to bathe every day (I'm a shower bathe shower guy).  Now since I've been teleworking, I only bathe when I start working up a stink.
 
frostus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Now if I've read the article correctly....

Ha! Good one.

tl;dr

/what's that odor anyway?
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
 Since the 'rona I've kinda been slacking on showering every day (twice in summer) bc I was seeing so few people per week. I did shower for the grocery store but that's about it. Sitting here in my boxers, stinking up the place. I can do this bc I'm recently single.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark off. Every morning I'm going to shower, put on clean clothes, make some coffee, and walk my 17 second commute to work. Articles that try to tell me how to live my life have gone from annoying to just comical.
 
puffy999
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: LOL.
CSB
I have a bar of soap for my butt.
I have a foam for my balls and stick and perineum.
Then I have a bar of soap for my body from the bully up.
And a face wash.
And shampoo and conditioner. Of course.
Sadly I only wash once a week, because I get busy. LOL.


Username checks out.
 
