(Bored Panda)   I, for one, welcome our new quarantine potato overlords   (boredpanda.com) divider line
BorisSimon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Then don't leave joints laying around
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Plant those farkers and eat well in 3 months.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I don't know why but I find those pictures unnerving.

Yuk!
 
morg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Do they smell bad? If not I'll get one for my desk at work.
 
Langdon_777 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They really are amazing.  Being the grot I am there is a cupboard door I have not opened for months (don't ask) and I know there were potatoes in there.

* cheers to South America *
 
Barnhawk72 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
andyourdog2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
FYI: Old jeans,some soil and straw work really well when this happens, I am hopeful to get a crap load..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
itcamefromblog.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i used to hide them on the top shelves at a store in hackensack new jersey.
the place always looked dirty, so i thought they should get a big surprise once and a while.
 
