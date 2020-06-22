 Skip to content
Hydroxychloroquine for some, tiny American sponges for others
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will these sponges be accompanied by tiny pink starfish?
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again, the goal is to be sponge worthy.
 
Circle Girl [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay, blood clots!  💩

/I'm a pessimist.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully it can cleanup other stuff too not just the virus
 
get real [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Conceptually, it's such a simple idea. It mops up the virus like a sponge.

Ok. Cool. I'd just like to point out they're bringing cleaning products into the lungs.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Will these sponges be accompanied by tiny pink starfish?


Sponges in the front, chocolate starfish in the back.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Neat.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is actually a pretty interesting idea on just a theoretical level if these microparticles remained completely digestible somehow in the bloodstream. But yeah I think the side effects are not going to make it worth it. They need to make synthetic ACE-2 receptor containing phospholipid nanosomes instead of using polymers
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
SpongeLung BrownPants
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Trumpxamethasone is the new wonder drug I am reading
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Gotta soak 'em in bleach first though.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What's green and spongy?

A green sponge.

What's pink and spongy?

A green sponge that's been painted pink.
 
