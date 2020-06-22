 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Dead man had mental illness, paranoia, and fear of police. Of course, since the police killed him while checking on his mental health, perhaps he wasn't paranoid after all   (bbc.com) divider line
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You are mentally ill if you're afraid of the Canadian police. It's not a hard choice when the options are, A) take a stab and slash wound to the neck and face, or B) neutralize the knifeman and go home to the family.
 
robertus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Just because you're paranoid don't mean they're not after you
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Spaceballer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has always been a huge issue for cops. Medical people won't go in until the cops enter and declare that it's safe. Cops use every de-escalation technique and less-lethal device they have at their disposal without success. Do you walk away and hope the guy doesn't kill himself or a family member and you get sued? I think that's what it will eventually come to.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
during one of my mental health lock down ward stays while in group therapy a counselor told us the police not only are not aware of your mental health problem, they also do not care. so it's up to you to get your act together if the police come into your life. how a person who has trouble just getting through the day is supposed to be on best behavior during a time so trying the cops are called in I do not know. but that's what i was told. if you have a mental health patient in your life please speak to them about this.
 
thatboyoverthere [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: This has always been a huge issue for cops. Medical people won't go in until the cops enter and declare that it's safe. Cops use every de-escalation technique and less-lethal device they have at their disposal without success. Do you walk away and hope the guy doesn't kill himself or a family member and you get sued? I think that's what it will eventually come to.


Oh fark off, cops frequently administer Ketamine all the time. But I guess they only do that if they can't justify killing someone outright.

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/06/16/us​/​ketamine-minneapolis-police.html
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If someone has schizophrenia and is deathly afraid of clowns, you don't send in someone dressed as one to help them. Safety for medical personnel has to be a top priority, but they could have sent in plainclothes  officers with proper training. They either don't have that training currently, or they disregarded it. Either way something needs to change.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: This has always been a huge issue for cops. Medical people won't go in until the cops enter and declare that it's safe. Cops use every de-escalation technique and less-lethal device they have at their disposal without success. Do you walk away and hope the guy doesn't kill himself or a family member and you get sued? I think that's what it will eventually come to.

Family recalled pleading with police to be allowed to go with them into the building to make Mr Choudry more comfortable, explaining that he was likely to be paranoid.
"I said, 'Hey, he's scared of your uniform, he's not scared of you,'" Mr Shahzad recalled.
In a news release, the SIU said Peel Regional Police arrived at 5pm local time, and that they communicated with Mr Choudry, who was barricaded in his apartment.
"Shortly after communication stopped, officers breached the door and entered the unit. An interaction occurred which included officers deploying a conducted energy weapon at the man, as well as firing plastic projectiles," said the SIU in its press release.
"When these had no effect, an officer discharged a firearm and the man was struck"


When a guy is having an episode alone in his house with no way to hurt anyone else, and when the family says "look, he's scared of cops and he's having an episode, don't just break in or he'll flip out", it is a funny sort of "de-escalation" that goes:

1. Break in anyway
2. Tase him
3. Shoot him dead

When we talk about defunding the police, this is why. Cities pour ungodly amounts of money into the police, buying them a dizzying array of weaponry and training them to use it, leaving everything else so underfunded that (A) services intended to nip problems in the bud can't, and (B) when problems get out of hand the only solution is to call a cop to come sort it out, and oops turns out the cop who comes with five or six weapons strapped to different parts of his body resolves the issue with violence. And then we get situations where people call the cops when a cop is not really what you need, and then the cop goes all cop on the guy and a situation where nobody's life was in immediate danger ends in death.

Yeah, this sort of call puts cops in a bad situation. How would they know how to deal with a paranoid schizophrenic? But they shouldn't have to know. That's the point. Cops shouldn't be the ones we call for this sort of situation. If we want to have cops that are heavily armed and always ready to defuse any situation with deadly force, fine, but we need to accept that those people should be our last resort and not our Weeners.

And when we talk about defunding the police, it doesn't mean we don't have cops; it means the cops don't have warehouses full of MRAPs and riot control body armour and cities have a few more social workers and mental health specialists who make de-escalation their entire speciality rather than something they have to sit through an occasional seminar on.
 
