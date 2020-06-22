 Skip to content
 
(News.com.au)   Mom buys nine-year-old son book called "Penguins". What could go wrong?   (news.com.au) divider line
RodneyToady [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Kinda thought it would have been a book about Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Penis gun
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is it about penguins that like to f*ck?
 
blackhalo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Is it about penguins that like to f*ck?


So...it's about penguins
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Your son has a penis but is not allowed to look at drawings of penises?
Is he allowed to look at his own penis?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
March of the Penguin | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube 80QICKtPquA
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What could go wrong?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/80QICKtP​quA]


Stewart Lee on Morgan Freeman - BBC
Youtube EmyZoFChDOQ
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the "Le Lapin" mug I grew up with.
 
Pert
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At least his nose isn't gushing blood

/nom
 
Spindle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So a man procures the services of a lady of the night.  He takes her back to his hotel room where he finds that he has come up short on the agreed upon payment.

"Well what can I get for this?"  The man asks

"I can give you a penguin" she responds

"What's that?"

"I'll show you". She proceeds to unbuckle his belt, pull his pants around his feet and sits him on the bed.  She begins to engage upon a particularly pleasing activity. As things began to get particularly enjoyable for the men, she gets up and walks away.

Dumbfounded, the man gets up, and with his pants stuck around his ankles, waddles towards her.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So, guess who just found the gift that I am going to give to the person who bought me a blowup midget doll as a gag for my bday this year.

Fair is fair. Last year he got
https://www.amazon.com/Sawbones-Book-​H​ilarious-Horrifying-Medicine/dp/168188​3813


The year before he got https://www.amazon.com/Big-Book-Farts​-​because-always/dp/1530042739

He works in the medical field, so anything wacky and/or gross and medically related, is always a perfect fit!
 
BusinessPenguin [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hey what's going on in this...
...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 850x637]


Exploding Penguins, all over the place! It was horrifying!
 
way south
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There are worse picture books to give a child.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/probably can't get away with posting many of these.
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My dad loves the story about renting us kids a video - Cinderella. Pops the tape into the VCR, hits play, and goes to pour himself a drink while he can relax for a while. Then he heard the cool music, the funky baseline. The video store had given him the adult version of Cinderella.

/If only we had kept the volume down
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTA: "Instead of cute, comic, penguins, as I flicked through the increasingly odd (but cool!) drawings, there, between the pages, I found an exploding phallus," the shocked mother wrote.
"An. Exploding. Phallus."
Amused, Ms Beeston described the drawings as "cool" and got in touch with the book's author to share her interesting experience.

At least it sounds like she had a sense of humor about it instead of getting all outragey.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Also, Playboy?  Not about kids at recess.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
okay, if you ask me this is kind of on the mother for not doing more research before buying it.  That said damn few people bother to do any before buying most things but that's fine in a lot of cases.   In buying a book for a kid i'd want to make damn sure it was a kid's book.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The pages I looked at weren't very pornographic unless I missed something.

By the way, Nick Thorburn's books are on Kindle. Why wait? Buy them all now, suffere buyer's remorse later. Maybe. They seemed pretty good, at least the one with Penguins, The other two bookey wookey's look like sombody Trumped all over them in technicolour.
 
whitroth [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My SO likes Penguins. She'd also probably appreciate the book....
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Russ1642: My dad loves the story about renting us kids a video - Cinderella. Pops the tape into the VCR, hits play, and goes to pour himself a drink while he can relax for a while. Then he heard the cool music, the funky baseline. The video store had given him the adult version of Cinderella.

/If only we had kept the volume down


That Funky 70s porno music has betrayed more people than Donald Trump's Funky 70s sexuality.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He' in a porno you know, but don't bother to look it up because he is the dull bit before the money shots.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He has to be in ANY movie filmed on Trump property. It's a contractual obligation, like the non-disclosure agreement he makes whores and pimps sign.
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Penguins are so sensitive.
 
cosmiquemuffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I have to say kudos to that mom. She could have become a shrieking American Karen and demanded the book be burned and the publisher razed to the ground, but instead she got in touch with the author and had a good laugh about it.

Good on ya, mum.

productionparadise.comView Full Size
 
