(NPR)   If your state took 9 weeks to reach 50,000 COVID-19 cases, but four weeks and a day to reach 100,000 cases, you might be from Florida   (npr.org) divider line
nativefloridian [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Exponential growth, how does it work?

/very effectively, in an unrestricted environment
//Florida doesn't know how to restrict things
///It's kind of our selling point
 
khitsicker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
dont worry the heat will get rid of it.
 
1funguy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Thank goodness they got through all the pneumonia outbreaks they have been experiencing!
That could have been bad...
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Pretty soon the cases will be down to zero.

Like a miracle it will be gone

And so forth
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Think I'll retire to Florida...(said no one after 2020).
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Maybe the apology Republican said DeSantis was owed can be spelled out in dead bodies?
 
Juc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

nativefloridian: Exponential growth, how does it work?

/very effectively, in an unrestricted environment
//Florida doesn't know how to restrict things
///It's kind of our selling point


that's not THAT bad considering how exponential this stuff can be.
still nowhere near good considering florida is full of olds though.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

nativefloridian: Exponential growth, how does it work?

/very effectively, in an unrestricted environment
//Florida doesn't know how to restrict things
///It's kind of our selling point


Y'all were kind of doing alright for a bit, then it's like everyone remembered what state they were living in.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LostTimeTraveler
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil:

/very effectively, in an unrestricted environment
//Florida doesn't know how to restrict things
///It's kind of our selling point

Y'all were kind of doing alright for a bit, then it's like everyone remembered what state they were living in.

[Fark user image image 561x346]


Florida was never doing OK after lock down ended, that's just normal lag time. These 3K cases a day will not become ICU visits/deaths for several week
 
GriffXX [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FTA: DeSantis said there are no plans to roll back guidelines allowing businesses to reopen. He said the number of people going to the hospital for COVID-19 remains far below what they were in March and April. And deaths from the coronavirus in Florida have trended steadily downward for seven weeks.

Yeah, and when deaths spike upwards it will be way way too late to do anything but get ready to stack them like cordwood.

But I suppose there's no way to know for sure so just go for it and claim ignorance later.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gopher321: Think I'll retire to Florida...(said no one after 2020).


I'm still amazed that all those people that said there were leaving the country after the last election are still here.

Any know what percentage are residents?
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

nativefloridian: Exponential growth, how does it work?

/very effectively, in an unrestricted environment
//Florida doesn't know how to restrict things
///It's kind of our selling point


And for that matter, Floridians don't know (or care) how to restrict themselves.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 minute ago  

nativefloridian: Exponential growth, how does it work?


like this

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

khitsicker: dont worry the heat will get rid of it.


look at Arizona
 
FarkingChas
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil:

/very effectively, in an unrestricted environment
//Florida doesn't know how to restrict things
///It's kind of our selling point

Y'all were kind of doing alright for a bit, then it's like everyone remembered what state they were living in.

[Fark user image 561x346]


Which site is that graph from?
 
