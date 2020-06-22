 Skip to content
 
New Texas luxury home comes with hilltop view and a whole lot of NOPE
40
UberDave
1 hour ago  
Teouna Thomas and her husband moved to San Antonio about eight months ago from the Dallas-Fort Worth area and last week they got a huge surprise. ...."I mean we are in Texas and not in the jungle somewhere," Thomas said.


Holy crap, do you ever go anywhere else in the state?  As a kid, out in Central and West Texas, there would be times, at dusk, where you couldn't drive down the road without running over one.

And get ready for the scorpions roaming into your house/apartment at night - mean, be prepared to get stung.

Oh, and out in that area of the state, I've walked into a cabin with a 1.5 foot centipede in the middle of the wall about six-feet off the floor.  I thought it was a farking decoration until it dropped off the wall and started thrashing around like mad, sending everyone up on to furniture.
 
Grumpy Cat
1 hour ago  
As I'm writing this right now, a tiny spider is running around my screen. I love spiders. That's a big one in the link. Yikes.
link. Yikes.
 
Marcos P
1 hour ago  
I had a Chilean rosehair when I was younger, his name was Arachnotron
 
jmr61
1 hour ago  
Oh come on subby, you big baby.
 
flaming bob
1 hour ago  
They do have a benefit, they keep the pest population down by eating roaches

I'll happily take the spider.
 
mainstreet62
1 hour ago  
Nuke Texas, F that shiat.
 
buttercat
1 hour ago  
Tarantulas are cool and easy going.

As bugs go, they're ok, and they eat other bugs.
 
felching pen
1 hour ago  

flaming bob: They do have a benefit, they keep the pest population down by eating roaches

I'll happily take the spider.


And trained to patrol the kitchen at night.
 
emtwo
1 hour ago  
This is what qualifies as Emmy award-winning journalism?
 
SpectroBoy
1 hour ago  
If you are an adult and terrified of spiders see a psychologist.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
1 hour ago  
This is why I have four cats in my house. No critters can survive the aggressiveness of four alley cats.
/don't have too many critters in NorCal..
 
FarkinNortherner
1 hour ago  
Everything's bigger in Texas.

Including the mess made by the painters responsible for that craptacular masking job. "Luxury" my arse.
 
emtwo
1 hour ago  

FarkinNortherner: Everything's bigger in Texas.

Including the mess made by the painters responsible for that craptacular masking job. "Luxury" my arse.


TFA:
They called the front office of their apartment complex
...

Looks like subby completely fabricated the "luxury home" bit out of thin air.
 
bigfire
1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
1 hour ago  

UberDave: Teouna Thomas and her husband moved to San Antonio about eight months ago from the Dallas-Fort Worth area and last week they got a huge surprise. ...."I mean we are in Texas and not in the jungle somewhere," Thomas said.


Holy crap, do you ever go anywhere else in the state?  As a kid, out in Central and West Texas, there would be times, at dusk, where you couldn't drive down the road without running over one.

And get ready for the scorpions roaming into your house/apartment at night - mean, be prepared to get stung.

Oh, and out in that area of the state, I've walked into a cabin with a 1.5 foot centipede in the middle of the wall about six-feet off the floor.  I thought it was a farking decoration until it dropped off the wall and started thrashing around like mad, sending everyone up on to furniture.


No kidding, oversized spiders are a dime a dozen in Texas. When my folks bought our old family home in the Houston area in the mid-80s, the entire courtyard had been webbed in by a banana spider with a leg span roughly the size of an NBA player's hand, and the real estate agent showing the house assured us that it wasn't even the biggest one he was aware of in the neighborhood.

The gal in TFA is in for a rude awakening if she ever actually pays attention to any of the critters around her when (if) she's outside.

The gal in TFA is in for a rude awakening if she ever actually pays attention to any of the critters around her when (if) she's outside.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
1 hour ago  
Bible thumpers and Fire Ants...like Sherman said, "If I owned both Hell and Texas I'd live in Hell and rent out Texas.."
 
akya
56 minutes ago  
FTA:Teouna Thomas and her husband moved to San Antonio about eight months ago from the Dallas-Fort Worth area and last week they got a huge surprise.

The cable got fixed?

The cable got fixed?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
52 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: As I'm writing this right now, a tiny spider is running around my screen. I love spiders. That's a big one in the
link. Yikes.


There's a groovy spider between my window and screen that has claws like a scorpion, sort of, but no scorpion tail.  No clue what it is but it's been fun to watch for a couple days.

Also just had a friggen wasp land on my back a few minutes ago.  I am inside in a 2nd floor room with all windows are locked up tight so now i have to figure out how tf it got in.  Thankfully it left my back (I am shirtless) and landed on the window sill where it met its fate with a paper towel.

Stray spiders get escorted outside, things that fly and sting get squished, things that fly and don't sting are at the mercy of the cats.
 
stuhayes2010
47 minutes ago  
Texas spider found in Texas.  This isn't news.
 
Lochaber_Axe
45 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: This is why I have four cats in my house. No critters can survive the aggressiveness of four alley cats.
/don't have too many critters in NorCal..


I'm in NorCal and the coyotes around here laugh at your cats.
 
ph0rk
44 minutes ago  
Slow news day?
 
emtwo
43 minutes ago  

Lochaber_Axe: AllCatsAreBeautiful: This is why I have four cats in my house. No critters can survive the aggressiveness of four alley cats.
/don't have too many critters in NorCal..

I'm in NorCal and the coyotes around here laugh at your cats.


The neighborhood I grew up in was the deadliest place in America for house cats.

Why? Raccoons ain't nothin' to fark with.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
41 minutes ago  

Lochaber_Axe: AllCatsAreBeautiful: This is why I have four cats in my house. No critters can survive the aggressiveness of four alley cats.
/don't have too many critters in NorCal..

I'm in NorCal and the coyotes around here laugh at your cats.


Did you fail at reading comprehension in school? I said critters, and not wild animals...
/last time a wild coyote showed up in Oakland, a truck smashed into it..
 
Jedekai
41 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Grumpy Cat: As I'm writing this right now, a tiny spider is running around my screen. I love spiders. That's a big one in the
link. Yikes.

There's a groovy spider between my window and screen that has claws like a scorpion, sort of, but no scorpion tail.  No clue what it is but it's been fun to watch for a couple days.

Also just had a friggen wasp land on my back a few minutes ago.  I am inside in a 2nd floor room with all windows are locked up tight so now i have to figure out how tf it got in.  Thankfully it left my back (I am shirtless) and landed on the window sill where it met its fate with a paper towel.

Stray spiders get escorted outside, things that fly and sting get squished, things that fly and don't sting are at the mercy of the cats.


That's a solifugid. Sun spiders, camel spiders, whiptail scorpions... all the same family.

Yes, Virginia, they are the bastard love children (taxonomically) of mygalomorphs (primitive spiders) and scorpids (scorpions... obviously).

/"vinegaroons" are also in the same family.
 
TheOtherPrefect42
41 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Grumpy Cat: As I'm writing this right now, a tiny spider is running around my screen. I love spiders. That's a big one in the
link. Yikes.

There's a groovy spider between my window and screen that has claws like a scorpion, sort of, but no scorpion tail.  No clue what it is but it's been fun to watch for a couple days.

Also just had a friggen wasp land on my back a few minutes ago.  I am inside in a 2nd floor room with all windows are locked up tight so now i have to figure out how tf it got in.  Thankfully it left my back (I am shirtless) and landed on the window sill where it met its fate with a paper towel.

Stray spiders get escorted outside, things that fly and sting get squished, things that fly and don't sting are at the mercy of the cats.


Whip scorpion/vinegaroon?
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
39 minutes ago  

emtwo: Lochaber_Axe: AllCatsAreBeautiful: This is why I have four cats in my house. No critters can survive the aggressiveness of four alley cats.
/don't have too many critters in NorCal..

I'm in NorCal and the coyotes around here laugh at your cats.

The neighborhood I grew up in was the deadliest place in America for house cats.

Why? Raccoons ain't nothin' to fark with.


My cats are indoor only because the raccoons are just such a nuisance...
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik
37 minutes ago  

UberDave: Teouna Thomas and her husband moved to San Antonio about eight months ago from the Dallas-Fort Worth area and last week they got a huge surprise. ...."I mean we are in Texas and not in the jungle somewhere," Thomas said.


Holy crap, do you ever go anywhere else in the state?  As a kid, out in Central and West Texas, there would be times, at dusk, where you couldn't drive down the road without running over one.

And get ready for the scorpions roaming into your house/apartment at night - mean, be prepared to get stung.

Oh, and out in that area of the state, I've walked into a cabin with a 1.5 foot centipede in the middle of the wall about six-feet off the floor.  I thought it was a farking decoration until it dropped off the wall and started thrashing around like mad, sending everyone up on to furniture.


This. I lived is SW OK for a couple of years. The tarantulas are nothing compared to the rattlesnakes and scorpions.
 
MisterLoki
36 minutes ago  
99% of spiders are cool. In Texas, the only two venomous species are brown recluse and black widows. Leave spiders alone.
 
khatores
36 minutes ago  
"I mean we are in Texas and not in the jungle somewhere," Thomas said.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emtwo
34 minutes ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: emtwo: Lochaber_Axe: AllCatsAreBeautiful: This is why I have four cats in my house. No critters can survive the aggressiveness of four alley cats.
/don't have too many critters in NorCal..

I'm in NorCal and the coyotes around here laugh at your cats.

The neighborhood I grew up in was the deadliest place in America for house cats.

Why? Raccoons ain't nothin' to fark with.

My cats are indoor only because the raccoons are just such a nuisance...


Shrug.

I know this is a point of contention for many well-meaning animal lovers, but an indoor-only cat is a caged animal that might as well be in a zoo.

I wouldn't trade the inherent risk of being free for the safety of perpetual solitary confinement, and I don't think my cats would either.
 
mottsnil
34 minutes ago  
I've driven down old country roads in Texas at times where the road was covered in tarantulas.  Nothing new.
 
End_Of_Line
33 minutes ago  

UberDave: Teouna Thomas and her husband moved to San Antonio about eight months ago from the Dallas-Fort Worth area and last week they got a huge surprise. ...."I mean we are in Texas and not in the jungle somewhere," Thomas said.


Holy crap, do you ever go anywhere else in the state?  As a kid, out in Central and West Texas, there would be times, at dusk, where you couldn't drive down the road without running over one.

And get ready for the scorpions roaming into your house/apartment at night - mean, be prepared to get stung.

Oh, and out in that area of the state, I've walked into a cabin with a 1.5 foot centipede in the middle of the wall about six-feet off the floor.  I thought it was a farking decoration until it dropped off the wall and started thrashing around like mad, sending everyone up on to furniture.


Spiders? No problem.

Scorpions? I will learn to live with them.

Centipedes? Even half that size? Drop all the farkin napalm!
 
UberDave
31 minutes ago  

EqualOpportunityEnslaver: UberDave: Teouna Thomas and her husband moved to San Antonio about eight months ago from the Dallas-Fort Worth area and last week they got a huge surprise. ...."I mean we are in Texas and not in the jungle somewhere," Thomas said.


Holy crap, do you ever go anywhere else in the state?  As a kid, out in Central and West Texas, there would be times, at dusk, where you couldn't drive down the road without running over one.

And get ready for the scorpions roaming into your house/apartment at night - mean, be prepared to get stung.

Oh, and out in that area of the state, I've walked into a cabin with a 1.5 foot centipede in the middle of the wall about six-feet off the floor.  I thought it was a farking decoration until it dropped off the wall and started thrashing around like mad, sending everyone up on to furniture.

No kidding, oversized spiders are a dime a dozen in Texas. When my folks bought our old family home in the Houston area in the mid-80s, the entire courtyard had been webbed in by a banana spider with a leg span roughly the size of an NBA player's hand, and the real estate agent showing the house assured us that it wasn't even the biggest one he was aware of in the neighborhood.


We used to call those "Banana spiders" or "Garden Spiders" as well....most of my life actually.  They are actually one of the many types of Orb Weavers ("Argiope aurantia", specifically...and there's another similar species) we have around here and it is the female that becomes so large.  The males are pretty small and my backyard will soon have them everywhere - I try to look out for them as they do a good job on the mosquitoes.

Near bodies of water in the wooded shade will house many of the large spiders.  I only have one, maybe two of those large ones in my yard every year as the house isn't near woods.

/Also note that common descriptions have the females at just over an inch (body) which we both know is bullshiat...they can get bigger than that for sure.
 
433
28 minutes ago  
The wisdom of not building your house on the sand goes back to the Bible, at least.  But here, it's not that your house will be reclaimed by the waves... no, you will never be rid of scorpions and they will constantly come inside to ask when you plan to move and take the house with you.
 
mrshowrules
28 minutes ago  
Spiders don't scare me.  Mice freak me out a bit.  I'll play with mice and hamster pets but seeing a mouse in my living space that's not supposed to be there is very off-putting.
 
Stephen_Falken
27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asymptonic
24 minutes ago  

Probably some form of pseudoscorpion.


Probably some form of pseudoscorpion.
 
Abox
19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whitroth
9 minutes ago  
Yeah, when my late wife and I were living in the immobile home outside of Austin, we had to watch out for scorpions.....
 
