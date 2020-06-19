 Skip to content
(Hefty Smurf)   Man and six other 'smurfs' charged in meth bust. Papa Smurf inconsolable   (sauconsource.com) divider line
14
    More: Dumbass, Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Methamphetamine, Police, Gary Lynn Moyer, Bucks County District Attorney's office, Over-the-counter drug, routine purchases of items, joint Drug Strike Force investigation  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WARNING: NSFW language

I'm Tryin To Watch The Smurfs
Youtube wjhxuhpzFaM
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You could say they...
<puts on sunglasses>
Just Blue their cover...
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macdaddy357
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
La La
La la la la
La la la la la
La La
La la la la
La la la la la
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
For awhile there a few years ago I couldn't get a prescription filled in my local pharmacy without waiting in line behind at least one smurf after they made it the law to keep Sudafed and whatever behind the counter.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Crack whore smurf should be waking up just about now to the news.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Man, the age range of the arrested.  70, 58, 60, 56.  Good lord.  Hell of a retirement plan you folks found.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Smurf bust.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
October 31st, that is my date of birth
I got to the party and you know what I did? The Smurf
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Better Call ... Lydia.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
cartoonbucket.comView Full Size


It's magic.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Smurfette was hotter when she was a brunette.

Fight me.
 
