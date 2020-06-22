 Skip to content
(NBC San Diego)   CBP finds 20,000 lbs of smuggled Chinese meat products at LA/Long Beach port, hidden in (apparently un-refrigerated) containers of electronics and household goods. Enjoy your 4th of July BBQ   (nbcsandiego.com) divider line
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Smuggled Chinese Meat Products" is the name of my grunge/polka fusion band.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guys, i found the rat meat.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's made from the same stuff as Press Secretary Kaylie McEnemy, it doesn't need refrigeration. It won't biodegrade for centuries.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmm, pass the Pangolin Pepperoni
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are sending China excess meat being processed in the forced-open Covid-infected slaughterhouses. What are they shipping here?
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not making any 4th of July plans yet/maybe at all. I may Bar B Que and if I do it will be just the hubs and me. I have meat in the freezer so this wouldn't affect me. Nice to know that we're smuggling in mystery meat from random countries though. I'm sure everything is aboveboard. o.O
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: We are sending China excess meat being processed in the forced-open Covid-infected slaughterhouses. What are they shipping here?


Holy crap, you're right?!? WTF?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Guys, i found the rat meat.


came to make a rat comment.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: We are sending China excess meat being processed in the forced-open Covid-infected slaughterhouses. What are they shipping here?


^ This.  I was assured the meat was going one way.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That explains why my DVD player smelled like rotten meat.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: That explains why my DVD player smelled like rotten meat.


Nah, that's because you watch too much porn.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like Pops used to poison us with.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Tr0mBoNe: That explains why my DVD player smelled like rotten meat.

Nah, that's because you watch too much porn.


No, that can't be it.
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who was the buyer? Where was it heading?
 
LowbrowDeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: We are sending China excess meat being processed in the forced-open Covid-infected slaughterhouses. What are they shipping here?


Pretty sure your question contains it's own answer.  China may not be entirely self-sufficient without US Trade yet, but the trade required is no longer physical.  At this point it's just a shell game of imaginary electronic fairy gold and them selling us our own literal shiat back to us.  They're really not that far off from corporate colonization of Africa and off-shoring their own humanitarian and pollution costs like we did to them, at which point the balance of power will shift from the current seesaw to irrevocably one sided.
 
IndyJohn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many budgies did they find?
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
En route to Wynnewood, Oklahoma by any chance?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, some Subway somewhere just went out of business.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: We are sending China excess meat being processed in the forced-open Covid-infected slaughterhouses. What are they shipping here?


"According to USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, China is a country affected by African Swine Fever, Classical Swine Fever, Newcastle Disease, Foot and Mouth Disease, Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza and Swine Vesicular Disease."

Apparently..
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

imauniter: Who was the buyer? Where was it heading?


I'm guessing it didn't get shipped with a detailed waybill.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As mah kinfolk might postulate: "whoooo-weee, that aught to sweetin it up real nice!!"
And I would have to agree.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of the animal products were commingled in boxes of headphones, door locks, kitchenware, LCD tablets, trash bags, swim fins, cell phone covers, plastic cases and household goods

Shoot, a fella could have a pretty good weekend in Vegas with all that stuff.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, the main method of detecting illegal drugs (and other contraband) in customs is the use of trained dogs.

I wonder if sending so much unrefrigerated meat was just an attempted to overwhelm the sniffer digs, to get something else far more valuable past them.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

imauniter: Who was the buyer? Where was it heading?


Asian grocery stores and sketchy online retailers is my guess.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just an attempt. Ugh.
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: imauniter: Who was the buyer? Where was it heading?

I'm guessing it didn't get shipped with a detailed waybill.


I know. But they had to have a destination right? Smuggling is out of my pay grade.
 
pikov.yndropov
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I understand meats and cheeses being snuck in from Europe. But China?
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
African Swine Fever, Classical Swine Fever

It's there, but everyone just leaves it on 80s Swine Fever as a safe bet.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
C'mon, hasn't anyone ever heard of aging meat?  Get real people.
 
Salmon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

snowjack: If it's made from the same stuff as Press Secretary Kaylie McEnemy, it doesn't need refrigeration. It won't biodegrade for centuries.


I'd let her smuggle my meat alllll daaaaay looooong.

/a few minutes.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So they caught one, how many went through? And who the fark imports and exports this shiat? Whoever it is should be beaten to a pulp
 
hammettman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Prohibited meats?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Chinese Meat Smugglers is the name of my transgender C-pop a capella polka quintet.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: GardenWeasel: We are sending China excess meat being processed in the forced-open Covid-infected slaughterhouses. What are they shipping here?

"According to USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, China is a country affected by African Swine Fever, Classical Swine Fever, Newcastle Disease, Foot and Mouth Disease, Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza and Swine Vesicular Disease."

Apparently..


That list reads like a Monty Python sketch.

/Venezuealan Beaver Flu, Foot, Spam and Mouth Disease, Fried Egg, Bacon and Flu, Anthrax Ripple and Crunchy Frog
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Most of the animal products were commingled in boxes of headphones, door locks, kitchenware, LCD tablets, trash bags, swim fins, cell phone covers, plastic cases and household goods

On the other hand, maybe some group was simply weight swapping and ripping them off in transit.
 
bluewave69 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
seem to be types of sausage / beef jerky.
your not suppose have those in a fridge subby

had the worst sausage right here in Canada last week thing was was full of water , never got sick eating the beef jerky in my 3 ish trip to china so far and i pretty much raid the beef jerky section of store every time i go there.

and while they list a few disease that could be caught somewhere in china (not found in those product )some of those are actually more prevalent in europe and the u.s.

like everything from china if you Generalise on quality your just dumb if you trek to a poor section and get meat of a survival farmer sure who knows what quality it is.  if you get something from a major producer quality can be just as good if not better for the newer plants then what you can get here.

end rant

but ya food without proper paperwork should be stopped by custom. ;p
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ISO15693: You know, the main method of detecting illegal drugs (and other contraband) in customs is the use of trained dogs.

I wonder if sending so much unrefrigerated meat was just an attempted to overwhelm the sniffer digs, to get something else far more valuable past them.


That's very possible.
Some day sniffer bots like the spiders in Minority Report will be fitted with mass spectrometers.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: too much porn.


There is no such thing
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Tr0mBoNe: That explains why my DVD player smelled like rotten meat.

Nah, that's because you watch too much porn.


Were you watching the "history of rotten meat" documentary at the time?  Maybe you accidentally ordered a DVD player with the smellovision feature.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Smuggled Chinese Meat Products" is the name of my exotic pet store ... restaurant ... dating service ... uh ... apothecary, basically.

Oh, and my Dixie Chicks cover band. PETA Band of the Year, 2019!
 
walkerhound
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: We are sending China excess meat being processed in the forced-open Covid-infected slaughterhouses. What are they shipping here?


Pork contaminated with African Swine Fever virus.  Basically biological warfare.  Thanks Trump!
 
thepresence
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bluewave69: seem to be types of sausage / beef jerky.
your not suppose have those in a fridge subby

had the worst sausage right here in Canada last week thing was was full of water , never got sick eating the beef jerky in my 3 ish trip to china so far and i pretty much raid the beef jerky section of store every time i go there.

and while they list a few disease that could be caught somewhere in china (not found in those product )some of those are actually more prevalent in europe and the u.s.

like everything from china if you Generalise on quality your just dumb if you trek to a poor section and get meat of a survival farmer sure who knows what quality it is.  if you get something from a major producer quality can be just as good if not better for the newer plants then what you can get here.

end rant

but ya food without proper paperwork should be stopped by custom. ;p


Why do you hate capitalism and freedumb?
 
Herbie555
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bluewave69: seem to be types of sausage / beef jerky.
your not suppose have those in a fridge subby


A lot of it is sausage, but I also see what looks to be vacuum-bagged tri-tip or some other sub-primal.

Yum!
 
jtown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ever watch one of those "border security" shows set at an airport?  It's insane what people try to smuggle in their luggage.  Often, it's not even exotic stuff.  People who can afford to fly internationally and have the mental wherewithall to obtain a passport, fill out the visa paperwork, buy the ticket, and show up at the airport think they won't be able to buy a chicken in Australia.  So they swing by the grocery store, buy a chicken, and throw it in their luggage to bleed all over their clothes and breed bacteria for 12+ hours.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

serfdood: C'mon, hasn't anyone ever heard of aging meat?  Get real people.


Works for bourbon.

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

pikov.yndropov: I understand meats and cheeses being snuck in from Europe. But China?


Tiger penis, y0
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I mean, wouldn't that be a creative way to hide finding a container of dead refugees at your port? Technically, meat products....
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
OK what I don't get is the Tyson plant here that was shipping meat there but can't due to 230 cases of Rona and China don't want that shiat there but they are exporting meat here. So are they just sending us their garbage meat to make a quick buck? Hmmm think I just answered my own question.
 
