(NYPost)   And now, in-depth look of how the NYPD manufactured and completely bungled Milkshakegate   (nypost.com) divider line
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Milkshakegate"? I'd go with Frappe Flap or A Malt and Battery.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Milkshakegate was so bad, I forgot about it already.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wazzamatta? Egg Cream is too chocolaty for them?

All fizz, no fuzz.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Such a fuss over nothin' berders. Triple play!
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police say the darndest things!
 
sirgrim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They spent more time investigating their hurt tummies than rape kits have been tested in NY this year.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Milkshake Ending Dance w/Ben Stiller Dodgeball Movie
Youtube bqzgfAqfHFU
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A) cops are stupid
B) cops lie constantly
C) police unions are criminal enterprises
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep cryin' wolf you dumb motherfarkers. That is going to garner lots of sympathy.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The revenuers are desperate. They should write a bunch of thank you cards to themselves to feel more appreciated.
 
Mithraic_bullshiat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is going on here?

http://twitter.com/fromzerotojeo/stat​u​s/1274963896651198468
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and fark you, NYPD pigs.
 
VanillaEnvelope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In fairness, there's probably a ton of cops unknowingly participating in non-consensual gokkun at restaurants across the country. 

Motherfarkers are gonna start complaining that their sandwich tastes weird when it DOESN'T have jizz on it after a few months.

/Worked at Micky D's as a kid
//Saw some shiat
///Trust me, getting mad about your order isn't worth it
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the milkshakegate that involved cops not getting poisoned by milkshakes, and not the milkshakegate where someone found concrete core samples that looked vaguely milkshake-like near a construction site and thought they were some kind of concrete-milkshake-ANTIFA superweapon, nor was it the milkshakegate where fascists claimed that people were throwing milkshakes laced with quickdrying cement at them (presumably hoping for some kind of Loony Toons instant statue like scenario), nor is it the milkshakegate where some threw a frozen beverage at Matt "Gas Pedo" Gaetz, because that was just a Slurpee.

For some reason, illusory, milkshake-based threats bring all the alt-right to the yard and they're all like, "OMG, ANTIFA gonna milkshake us! Help!"
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
Oh is it now
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NYPD? Get rid of them all and let New Yorkers sort themselves out without interference
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was an interesting moment, one that'll likely stick with me, as it was the first time I saw something and immediately thought "the cops are probably lying".

I imagine that's been a common experience for a lot of folks recently. American police have basically lost the public's trust, and with good reason. That is... going to have interesting repercussions.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VanillaEnvelope: Motherfarkers are gonna start complaining that their sandwich tastes weird when it DOESN'T have jizz on it after a few months.


Fark user imageView Full Size

/Probably all I should post of that...but you know the one.
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was unclear why the sergeant and lieutenant escalated the situation.

No, it is crystal clear
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The -gate suffex implies it was a real thing.

This was a milkshakeghazi.
 
clear_prop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This 'scandal' was so forgettable I thought the article was going to be about the cement in milkshake cups 'scandal'.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the cops realized they didn't taste or smell right, so they threw the drinks in the trash and alerted a manager,

Bullshiat.
They would have secured the evidence and arrested the entire workshift, held them for interrogation in separate rooms. And shut that place down. High school kids would have been strip searched.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did it bring too many boys to the yard?
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/bqzgfAqf​HFU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Pure fatphobia.

Delete this.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the worst thing that President Milkshake has done.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VanillaEnvelope: gokkun


is this even english?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: This is the worst thing that President Milkshake has done.


That's President Master Shake to you, pleb.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mithraic_bullshiat: What is going on here?

http://twitter.com/fromzerotojeo/statu​s/1274963896651198468


Obviously if you think the NYPD was targeting Harlem for some reason you're the real racist.
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mithraic_bullshiat: What is going on here?

http://twitter.com/fromzerotojeo/statu​s/1274963896651198468


My guess is that's a response to the fireworks going off nonstop till like 3am around here. It sounds like a warzone out there. Couldn't even walk the farking dog and I couldn't get to sleep till like 3am.

Since almost all planned 4th of July events were canceled, fireworks distributors are selling their inventories for dirt cheap. That combined with people who have been bored at home for months, there have been massive amounts of fire works going off every night for a while now. And with the ongoing police accountability protests, it seems the cops are also being strategic in how they deal with the situation to make people sympathetic to a police presence. Essentially, let everyone get supper annoyed and then crack down on it late, late at night.

For TFA, it's nice to see the NYPD brass and union are still diligently doing everything they can to make sure not a god damn person out there can trust them.
 
LowbrowDeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

clear_prop: This 'scandal' was so forgettable I thought the article was going to be about the cement in milkshake cups 'scandal'.


Same.  I can't even work up the energy to care about this one.  Pretend I posted nelson-ha-ha dot jpg.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real scandal is that the cops feel they need to be victims now.  Which means they're mentally ill and unfit to serve on the police force.  They're all broken.
 
VanillaEnvelope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: VanillaEnvelope: gokkun

is this even english?


Go ahead, google it!
 
1derful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As it turns out, there was no mortal threat to the boys in the yard.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VanillaEnvelope: Kit Fister: VanillaEnvelope: gokkun

is this even english?

Go ahead, google it!


I'm at work, so, no.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No cop will be charged with filing a false report or attempt at conspiracy in an attempt to fraud.  Power corrupts.  Absolutely.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And cops wonder why nobody trusts them.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

clear_prop: This 'scandal' was so forgettable I thought the article was going to be about the cement in milkshake cups 'scandal'.


Except because they refused to back down in light of the obvious truth, now the majority of Americans believe that NYPD are being cruelly oppressed and are that much more convinced that strangling black men for selling cigarettes, executing them for holding their wallets, or sodomizing them with broomsticks in self defense is anything less than heroic.

NYPD are acting whiney and weak, but somehow this crap makes everyone think they're strong and tough and deserve raises and blowjobs.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The real scandal is that the cops feel they need to be victims now.  Which means they're mentally ill and unfit to serve on the police force.  They're all broken.


So let's pension them off with permanent disability and hire some competent officers. Probably cheaper than continuing to pay the settlements anyway.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mithraic_bullshiat: What is going on here?

http://twitter.com/fromzerotojeo/statu​s/1274963896651198468


They don't look too busy.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Damn, these police are the snowiest snowflakes to ever flake
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It was unclear why the sergeant and lieutenant escalated the situation.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: Marcus Aurelius: The real scandal is that the cops feel they need to be victims now.  Which means they're mentally ill and unfit to serve on the police force.  They're all broken.

So let's pension them off with permanent disability and hire some competent officers. Probably cheaper than continuing to pay the settlements anyway.


I've argued for a long time that if we want the police to be better, then people determined to do the job right and who are against the way things currently are should get jobs as police and fill every open spot, forcing change by pushing out the bad cops. No one seemed to think this idea was worth anything.
 
Elegy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

sirgrim: They spent more time investigating their hurt tummies than rape kits have been tested in NY this year.


That's the worst part. Their tummies weren't even hurt - the shakes just tasted bad so they threw them out. Returned to the store, got vouchers for new milkshakes and some burgers for their trouble. Next thing you know their sergeant is taping off the sidewalk.

Childish to the point of embarrassing. I'm thinking about resigning from my job just because I feel like someone should.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: It was an interesting moment, one that'll likely stick with me, as it was the first time I saw something and immediately thought "the cops are probably lying".

I imagine that's been a common experience for a lot of folks recently. American police have basically lost the public's trust, and with good reason. That is... going to have interesting repercussions.


I wonder if OJ was telling the truth this whole time....
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"They want equality, justice, fairness," he said. "They want to make sure that we have a legacy to pass down to generations to come. And I really do think Trump wants that."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hissatsu: "They want equality, justice, fairness," he said. "They want to make sure that we have a legacy to pass down to generations to come. And I really do think Trump wants that."

[Fark user image 238x103] [View Full Size image _x_]


Whoops, wrong thread. Seems appropriate anyway.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fire everyone that advanced false narrative.  Problem solved.  Let them learn the finer points of shake machine maintenance first hand.
 
Z-clipped [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: It was an interesting moment, one that'll likely stick with me, as it was the first time I saw something and immediately thought "the cops are probably lying".


Oh you sweet summer child.
 
