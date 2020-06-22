 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1944, FDR signs G.I. Bill. Sadly, historians do not know when G.I. Joe was signed, as knowing is half the battle   (history.com) divider line
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
GI Joe PSA - Body Massage
Youtube Ww3GTNv9hHk
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
GI JOE JOHNY DO YA PLAY BASEBALL
Youtube dP73T2_qNSA
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fenslerfilm PSA 15 - Help Computer
Youtube RFHgMdHA44g
 
invictus2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
GI Joe - Pork Chop Sandwiches
Youtube L1BDM1oBRJ8
 
Tannax [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
/Yo Joe
 
Amish Tech Support [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
GI Joe taught me nobody dies in war. They just jump out of the tank before it explodes.
 
thefatbasturd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yes. They DO. It's tattooed right there on his ass. 1964.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sick_of_it
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
LGM has an excellent article about this right now
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
black veterans had trouble securing the GI Bill's benefits. Some could not access benefits because they had not been given an honorable discharge-and a much larger number of black veterans were discharged dishonorably than their white counterparts.
Veterans who did qualify could not find facilities that delivered on the bill's promise. Black veterans in a vocational training program at a segregated high school in Indianapolis were unable to participate in activities related to plumbing, electricity and printing because adequate equipment was only available to white students.
Simple intimidation kept others from enjoying GI Bill benefits. In 1947, for example, a crowd hurled rocks at black veterans as they moved into a Chicago housing development. Thousands of black veterans were attacked in the years following World War II and some were singled out and lynched.
Though Rankin had lost the battle to exclude black men from VA unemployment insurance, it was doled out inequitably. Men who applied for unemployment benefits were kicked out of the program if any other work was available to them, even work that provided less than subsistence wages. Southern postmasters were even accused of refusing to deliver the forms black veterans needed to fill out to receive their unemployment benefits.
Black veterans' and civil rights groups protested their treatment, calling for protections like black involvement in the VA and non-discriminatory loans, but the racial disparities in the implementation of the GI Bill had already been set into motion. As the years went on, white veterans flowed into newly created suburbs, where they began amassing wealth in skilled positions. But black veterans lacked those options. The majority of skilled jobs were given to white workers.


there is more

Redlining-a decades-old practice of marking maps by race to characterize the risks of lending money and providing insurance-made purchasing a home even more difficult for black veterans. Lenders froze out poorer neighborhoods, ensuring that loan assistance and insurance would be denied. And new white suburbs often came with overtly racist covenants that denied entry to black people.
In 1947, only 2 of the more than 3,200 VA-guaranteed home loans in 13 Mississippi cities went to black borrowers. "These impediments were not confined to the South," notes historian Ira Katznelson. "In New York and the northern New Jersey suburbs, fewer than 100 of the 67,000 mortgages insured by the GI bill supported home purchases by non-whites."


and also:


Black veterans in search of the education they had been guaranteed fared no better. Many black men returning home from the war didn't even try to take advantage of the bill's educational benefits-they could not afford to spend time in school instead of working. But those who did were at a considerable disadvantage compared to their white counterparts. Public education provided poor preparation for black students, and many lacked much educational attainment at all due to poverty and social pressures.
As veteran applications flooded universities, black students often found themselves left out. Northern universities dragged their feet when it came to admitting black students, and Southern colleges barred black students entirely. And the VA itself encouraged black veterans to apply for vocational training instead of university admission and arbitrarily denied educational benefits to some students.

Those students who did try to attend college found doors closed at every turn. A full 95 percent of black veterans were shunted off to black colleges-institutions that were underfunded and overwhelmed by the influx of new students. Most were unaccredited, and with a massive influx in applicants, they had to turn away tens of thousands of veterans.
"Though Congress granted all soldiers the same benefits theoretically," writes historian Hilary Herbold, "the segregationist principles of almost every institution of higher learning effectively disbarred a huge proportion of black veterans from earning a college degree."


less than fifty, etc.

https://www.history.com/news/gi-bill-​b​lack-wwii-veterans-benefits
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's how my father got his master's at Sewanee.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

thefatbasturd: Yes. They DO. It's tattooed right there on his ass. 1964.
[Fark user image 425x335]


"you can tell it's swell, it's Mattel".
 
Bread314
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If this doesn't win best headline for June, then the voting is fixed. That is brilliant.
 
Corvus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Kirablue42: Black veterans in search of the education they had been guaranteed fared no better. Many black men returning home from the war didn't even try to take advantage of the bill's educational benefits-they could not afford to spend time in school instead of working.


How the hell would that be FDR or the people who made the bills fault?

It sounds like you sort of blaming these people for not fixing all systemic racism.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I am assuming that C.O.B.R.A never signed.
 
