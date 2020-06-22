 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Tips for expediting your UK Asylum-seeker process: 1) Don't stab a bunch of people to death in a public park   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
puffy999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, you'll be more likely to stay in the UK, right?
 
Pincy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, when I see five weirdos in togas stabbing in the park I shoot the bastards.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
damn asylum seekers taking all our murder jobs
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Brexit was supposed to get rid of people like these?
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a good tip, thank you.

* Writes it down *
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
 I would even go as far as to say "don't stab a bunch of random people to death" is actually  a pro-tip for all human beings. I'm radical that way, I know.
 
CivicMindedFive
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Or, you know, stop giving asylum to people from places where the desire to stab a bunch of infidels is high.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So, can I shoot them in a church?  I heard you get taken to Burger King for that
 
CivicMindedFive
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: So, can I shoot them in a church?  I heard you get taken to Burger King for that


Burger King, then death row.  I like a whopper every now and then but I'm pretty sure the follow up not worth it.

Also, just case you are uninformed instead of a tool, by feeding him they are removing options to invalidate a confession.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pincy: Hey, when I see five weirdos in togas stabbing in the park I shoot the bastards.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
DemonKing561
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ooooohhhhhhh, so THAT'S what I've been doing wrong
 
DemonKing561
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

CivicMindedFive: dr_iacovone: So, can I shoot them in a church?  I heard you get taken to Burger King for that

Burger King, then death row.  I like a whopper every now and then but I'm pretty sure the follow up not worth it.

Also, just case you are uninformed instead of a tool, by feeding him they are removing options to invalidate a confession.


I've never heard of a confession being thrown out because the perp was hungry. What are you talking about?

/Genuinely curious
 
GRCooper
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
but officials said the motive for the carnage was unclear.

Libyan stabs three gay guys sitting together.

Seems fairly crystal to me.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Private parks are still fair game?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DemonKing561: CivicMindedFive: dr_iacovone: So, can I shoot them in a church?  I heard you get taken to Burger King for that

Burger King, then death row.  I like a whopper every now and then but I'm pretty sure the follow up not worth it.

Also, just case you are uninformed instead of a tool, by feeding him they are removing options to invalidate a confession.

I've never heard of a confession being thrown out because the perp was hungry. What are you talking about?

/Genuinely curious


If you were a judge, and a defendant claimed he had confessed because police had starved him, would you allow his confession to be entered into evidence?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"A Reading man of that name who is the same age as the suspect was sentenced to two months in prison last year for assaulting an emergency worker. The same man was also charged last year with assaulting a judge who had sentenced him."

Oh what a treasure. How fortunate for the UK that he was back in circulation after all that.
 
DemonKing561
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gar1013: DemonKing561: CivicMindedFive: dr_iacovone: So, can I shoot them in a church?  I heard you get taken to Burger King for that

Burger King, then death row.  I like a whopper every now and then but I'm pretty sure the follow up not worth it.

Also, just case you are uninformed instead of a tool, by feeding him they are removing options to invalidate a confession.

I've never heard of a confession being thrown out because the perp was hungry. What are you talking about?

/Genuinely curious

If you were a judge, and a defendant claimed he had confessed because police had starved him, would you allow his confession to be entered into evidence?


"Not starving" someone and taking them to a fast food place are two different things.

They could have just as easily, or even more so, fed him in jail.
 
