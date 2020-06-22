 Skip to content
 
(Daily Mail)   Rectum? Damn near killed him. Live eels will not ease your constipation   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there go my plans for today
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Not even the dumbest thing I'll read today.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What is it with "certain cultures" and sticking things up their asses?
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Uh huh. Constipation. Right. I'm sure it was nothing sexual at all.

This guy is completely full of shiat.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yeah... how about a half dozen White Castle instead... although the eel might do less damage.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Now I'm not sure colons exist.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: Uh huh. Constipation. Right. I'm sure it was nothing sexual at all.

This guy is completely full of shiat.


No any more
 
6nome
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: Now I'm not sure colons exist.


Semi.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
notmysupervisor.jpg
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oh yes they will. Just don't plan on living to tell that tale.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When will people learn, eels belong in hovercrafts, not colons.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Did he strike a Roman citizen?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When an eel chews the colon of an Asian guy, that's a moray.
 
bluewave69 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
hmm so that's one way to actually see a doctor fast for a Constipation problem.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Shocking!!
 
eagles95
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Yeah... how about a half dozen White Castle instead... although the eel might do less damage.


I always tell people to just eat Taco Bell and the issue will resolve itself quickly
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When the eel hits the anus?
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Brave dude.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Eels in my anus? It's more likely than...well, let's just say it's pretty likely.
 
WTP 2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
if it works, how do you get the taste out of your mouth ???

/gerbil in the mouth ?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Karen would have complained to the manager long before now.
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Gonna need some Novocaine for the hole before they sputter out
 
cocozilla
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stig2112
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Eels song - The Mighty Boosh - BBC comedy
Youtube 0AckvdGbk4w
 
Gergesa
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This guy has a career in alternative porn just waiting for him
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Eeliwinks?
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Live eels might ease your constipation, but it's a million to one shot.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MythDragon: When an eel chews the colon of an Asian guy, that's a moray.


that was beautiful
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: Uh huh. Constipation. Right. I'm sure it was nothing sexual at all.

This guy is completely full of shiat.


Well, half full of shiat, and half full of eels.
 
