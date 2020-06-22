 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   If a bat sneezes in the woods and there are no humans nearby, does the pandemic exist?   (npr.org) divider line
20
    More: Scary, Pandemic, Influenza, Infectious disease, Global warming, Zoonosis, human development, Malaria, World Health Organization  
•       •       •

933 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jun 2020 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point I expect to be masking up outside the house periodically for the rest of my life.

They've already been doing that in east Asian countries for decades.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A bat sneezing has got to be the cutest thing ever.  I hope ZeFrank1 covers the topic at some point.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ah, but what if Helen Keller were alone, with Covid, in the rainforest? And what about the Pope? He's somewhere out there, shiatting in the woods, could have Covid, you don't know.
 
6nome
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nanananananana philosophy!!
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So, if we cut down ALL the trees everywhere we can get to super herd immunity that much quicker by making everybody sick with everything all at once!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Earth gotta fight back somehow. We're killing it/her.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Mother natures way of getting rid of the virus infecting the planet ..
 
Cache [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A finding, he says, that showed a strong correlation between recent deforestation and disease outbreaks.

Just in case the GOP didn't hate science enough.
 
6nome
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

skozlaw: So, if we cut down ALL the trees everywhere we can get to super herd immunity that much quicker by making everybody sick with everything all at once!


Correct. The idea is to make it so almost everyone can't breathe.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"In 2013, an 18-month old boy got sick after playing near a hollow tree in his backyard, in a remote West African village"

Yeah... I'd say that's a suitably creepy tree to serve as "The Unholy Lair where Ebola was Awakened From its Timeless Slumber"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

skozlaw: So, if we cut down ALL the trees everywhere we can get to super herd immunity that much quicker by making everybody sick with everything all at once!


GENIUS
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: A bat sneezing has got to be the cutest thing ever.  I hope ZeFrank1 covers the topic at some point.


A tiny angry squeaking Frog 🐸 | Super Cute Animals - BBC
Youtube HBxn56l9WcU
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

6nome: skozlaw: So, if we cut down ALL the trees everywhere we can get to super herd immunity that much quicker by making everybody sick with everything all at once!

Correct. The idea is to make it so almost everyone can't breathe.


It's like a short science fiction story. The plotline is thus. A modern day rebooted adapation of the Twilight Zone episode about the monsters on Maple Street. It's been so popular it's even been put in school textbooks as an example of what happens when the mob mentality runs amok and people look for a scapegoat. In the story, all the aliens had to do in a "modern" for it's era American suburb was mess with the modern technology a bit and leave people in confusion so they would turn on each other. Then, after they had nearly destroyed each other, the aliens would sweep in and have the victory. People would be too divided and paranoid to fight them, you see.

In the modern day rebooted version, the aliens do not have an atmosphere just like ours, but one that is similar, but that humans cannot breathe in without getting sick and dying. So the plan is to evolutionarily change the humans that can be changed, let the ones that can't be changed to breathe a different atmosphere die off, and then when the atmosphere is suitable enough for alien life, the aliens come and take over.

What do you think?
 
the_rhino
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "In 2013, an 18-month old boy got sick after playing near a hollow tree in his backyard, in a remote West African village"

Yeah... I'd say that's a suitably creepy tree to serve as "The Unholy Lair where Ebola was Awakened From its Timeless Slumber"

[Fark user image 486x696]


That looks like my ex's gash.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

make me some tea: skozlaw: So, if we cut down ALL the trees everywhere we can get to super herd immunity that much quicker by making everybody sick with everything all at once!

GENIUS


Only the most stabliest of genius.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In the short story, it is indigenous peoples around the world that can least easily adapt because they are the peoples closest in tune with the natural being of the planet itself.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

skozlaw: make me some tea: skozlaw: So, if we cut down ALL the trees everywhere we can get to super herd immunity that much quicker by making everybody sick with everything all at once!

GENIUS

Only the most stabliest of genius.


I'm living in a state that wanted to ban "The Lorax" from libraries because of the lumber industry.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "In 2013, an 18-month old boy got sick after playing near a hollow tree in his backyard, in a remote West African village"

Yeah... I'd say that's a suitably creepy tree to serve as "The Unholy Lair where Ebola was Awakened From its Timeless Slumber"

[Fark user image 486x696]


Ya know, I think some of this stuff talking about diseases coming form Africa has got to be from the polluters around the world that don't want any attention paid to the environmental harm and the damage they are causing to humans as well.

just a thought.

I happen to love the photo of that tree.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

make me some tea: At this point I expect to be masking up outside the house periodically for the rest of my life.

They've already been doing that in east Asian countries for decades.


Despite how it is portrayed, The Plague did not hit for five years in the 1300s and then go away.  It popped up rather regularly until the early 1800s.  And smallpox was a reoccurring thing for centuries.  It isn't that odd historically for people to have to deal with periodic outbreaks of the same thing for long periods of time.  I mean, it sucks, but for everyone who always talks about wanting to experience the 1500s, this is a master-class.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

skozlaw: So, if we cut down ALL the trees everywhere we can get to super herd immunity that much quicker by making everybody sick with everything all at once!


Indestructible...!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.