(NPR)   "Coins are the new toilet paper." Keep your hands off my ass pennies   (npr.org) divider line
32
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I thought it was shells.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The only thing that lets me sleep at night is the knowledge that more than one of you have likely touched my ass pennies.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i thought that said ass penises
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It does give the idea to elimination of the penny a new meaning.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I have pennies in my ass right now.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That is weird, maybe I should sell my change for black market rates.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FTFA: Rural banks in particular seem to be getting shortchanged, according to Colin Barrett, CEO of the Tennessee Bankers Association.

pics.me.meView Full Size
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Change we can relieve in.
 
Bad_ad85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Last month it was chickens
https://ottawacitizen.com/news/local-​n​ews/chickens-are-the-new-toilet-paper-​people-flock-to-backyard-chickens-gard​ens-amidst-pandemic

The feeling is indescribable

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheLearnedFool
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ass Pennies - Upright Citizens Brigade
Youtube f9aM_dT5VMI
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I have pennies in my ass right now.


Zinc supplements are not that expensive, but to each their own method.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i thought that said ass penises


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Personally, I prefer the comfort and smoothness of Zimbabwean dollars. It's the kind of wipe only $10 trillion can provide....
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I blame electronic tolls and vending machines that only accept credit cards (seriously, WTF on that)
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Lots of banks I know don't even accept your rolled up coins. So, fark them.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've had a lot of weird experiences this year, but probably the weirdest was wearing a full facemask to the bank and having nobody tackle me as soon as I walk in the door.
 
p51d007
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's a conspiracy to get rid of cash and force people to use electronic ways to pay for things
so they can track everything you purchase.

factswt.comView Full Size
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Back in early March, I heard multiple conversations in my little slice of paradise about hoarding money. Like, getting thousands of dollars in cash and coins because the banks would all shut down. I know that wasn't mentioned in the article, but I'm curious if morons hoarding was actually a problem (even a regionally minor one)
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So Demolition Man is coming true then.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ still never told us how to use the three of them in the shiatter.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ass pen? Someone watch a little too much Deadpool 2?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: The only thing that lets me sleep at night is the knowledge that more than one of you have likely touched my ass pennies.


YOU GIVE YOUR LITTLE DAUGHTER MY ASS PENNIES TO BUY GUMBALLS WITH!
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Coins .... coins ... oh yeah, those metal circles I used to trade for candy bars.

#nostalgia
 
waxbeans
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Odd.
So I'm the only one no longer taking change? Because since March I've tried to use only my debit card. And when I have used cash I have let the cashier keep the loose change, because, they have germs.

I don't even pick up change on the ground any more.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

pueblonative: I thought it was shells.


Subby has been watching "Three Coins in the Fountain". Isn't it obvious? Assuming you are over 50.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bad_ad85: Last month it was chickens
https://ottawacitizen.com/news/local-n​ews/chickens-are-the-new-toilet-paper-​people-flock-to-backyard-chickens-gard​ens-amidst-pandemic

The feeling is indescribable

[Fark user image image 596x612]


It was 2020, I was desperate, and, yes, I shoved a cock up my ass.
 
MBooda
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I know where they are.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/no, not there
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Odd.
So I'm the only one no longer taking change? Because since March I've tried to use only my debit card. And when I have used cash I have let the cashier keep the loose change, because, they have germs.

I don't even pick up change on the ground any more.


You lazy bastid. I need the exercise myself, so I will pick up a penny if it isn't in a pool of immondices.

Copper is expensive, even though they only use a microscopic eletroplate of it on pennies nowadays. There's more in the "German silver", aka nickels.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: Odd.
So I'm the only one no longer taking change? Because since March I've tried to use only my debit card. And when I have used cash I have let the cashier keep the loose change, because, they have germs.

I don't even pick up change on the ground any more.


Some places are neither giving nor taking change. You have to use your card. On the plus side, I am getting a lot of bonus bucks back, which I could have had for ages now but didn't care to pay a "big" credit card bill or empty my debit directly for trivial purchase.

Nowadays, a trip to the store for basic supplies doesn't require you to break a Fiddy or a C-note.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: So Demolition Man is coming true then.

[Fark user image 406x390]

/ still never told us how to use the three of them in the shiatter.


Nice coin. Too bad it has no copper or silver in it.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ass Ponys - Grim
Youtube lwAX60IlvZk
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fine keep your ass pennies.

Could I interest you in a chocolate covered pretzel?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Copper and silver are great at killing germs, and I think they might work on viruses, albeit slowly unless you leave them in the sunlight or something.
 
