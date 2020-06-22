 Skip to content
(Marketwatch)   The FDA would like you to know there are (at least) nine hand sanitizers available now that are worse than the virus
41
    Hand sanitizer, Ethanol, hand sanitizers, World Health Organization  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just mix in some bleach and it works even better. An acid and a base mixed does something.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm good

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they all delicious?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Just mix in some bleach and it works even better. An acid and a base mixed does something.


Bart Simpson Mixes Acids and Bases s01e02 Bart the Genius
Youtube LJk1KjxFmbo
 
MythDragon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Luckily the cure for methanol poisoning is to drink more alcohol.
You just need to start with the methanol. Like the phrase "beer before liquor, never been sicker. Liquor before beer, have no fear." Just remember "methanol before ethanol, no worry at all. Ethanol before methanol, out your ass your liver will fall. "
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I was wondering what item lurking in my house might kill me today
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How much farking methanol would you have to rub onto your body to get sick?
I use that stuff all the time as a solvent in my garage.
 
stuffy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I just pee on my hands.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Saw this at Staples over the weekend:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Who the fark is making home-made hand sanitizer out of vodka or whisky?
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Saw this at Staples over the weekend:

[Fark user image image 425x566]


To be fair I did research this.

our best-selling gel hand sanitizer kills 99.99% of germs with 63% ethanol alcohol

It's just above the threshold to work properly
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And this is why I use Everclear.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Saw this at Staples over the weekend:

[Fark user image 425x566]


That stuff has been around a long time.  They have a lotion, too.
 
emtwo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 620x426]


Take your pick:

-Rich assholes
-Republicans
-Conservatism
-Religion
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 620x426]


Hand sanitizer isn't a food or drug.

But I'm sure there's another of the thousands of TLA agencies that should be blocking it.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My hand sanitizer is made in China, I'm safe

/*coff
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I just want to clear something up here:

Soap absolutely does kill coronavirus.  In fact, after 15 minutes in hot, soapy water all the coronaviruses on your hands will be denatured.  The problem is that nobody washes their hands for 15 minutes. Most can't even handle a fast 20 count.  Use hand sanitizer frequently as they kill that shiat the instant it dries.

Yes, the CDC lied.  By now, you should be used to it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah, I've seen the recalls in Canada and there are a few of those here also. My hand-sanitzer is not on the list. The two big bottles are good and smell fairly nice. The tiny $2.50 portable bottle is runny, smells strongly of rubbing alcohol and is way too expensive, but I bought it mainly for the bottle, so there's half the price right there.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Good Gel <facepalm>
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 620x426]


I'll go one better... most drug recalls are VOLUNTARY not mandatory...

Sweet!
 
p51d007
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Never touch the stuff.  Good ole soap and water!

image.slidesharecdn.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: I just want to clear something up here:

Soap absolutely does kill coronavirus.  In fact, after 15 minutes in hot, soapy water all the coronaviruses on your hands will be denatured.  The problem is that nobody washes their hands for 15 minutes. Most can't even handle a fast 20 count.  Use hand sanitizer frequently as they kill that shiat the instant it dries.

Yes, the CDC lied.  By now, you should be used to it.


I came up with the idea of touching the taps and light switches, etc, while my hands are soaped up, leaving a residue of soap to work while I am out of there. I also rub off the excess hand sanitizer on my keyboard.  Every little bit helps, I think. It is a game of increments.

Mind you the experts say soap and water first, then hand sanitizer when you can't use soap and water, you impetuous fools.
 
jbuist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, I've always wondered why methanol wasn't used in hand sanitizer. Guess I know why it's ethanol now.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well that explains the dwindling sales of my DMSO/Arsenic hand sanitizer...

//"It's organic!"
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

emtwo: Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 620x426]

Take your pick:

-Rich assholes
-Republicans
-Conservatism
-Religion


Herbalife. IE all of the above.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
SARS and MERS gave Canada a bit of a head start on learning to deal with pandemics. We did back slide, but for a while there, the percentage of people who were washing their hands in Toronto's Lester B. Pearson airport was pushing 95%. I attribute our relatively lower death and case loads to learning.

YOU MIGHT WANT TO TRY THAT, YANQUI.

Learning, especially the American aversion to book larnin' explains a lot of the difference within Fortress Ameriduh as well. The United States of Mexicanada are doing just fine compared to the Confederacy of Jebusland Dunces.

Obscurity is not security. Now that South America and other johnny-come-lately's are joining the Pandemic Game, that is being proven every day, in every way. You could have learned that when you bought your first Apple product instead of a PC.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Everclear, aloe and tea tree oil.

Super strong hand sanitizer.

Smells amazing too.

92% alcohol.

Kick Corona azz and give it away so we get rid of this so we can get back to living a more normal life.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Well that explains the dwindling sales of my DMSO/Arsenic hand sanitizer...

//"It's organic!"


Arsenic and Polonium 241 are not organic. No carbon.

They are, however, natural and that is even worse than organic. It's pure Adspeak and Baffle Gab. Not to mention Double Think and Left-Right New Agism.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Who the fark is making home-made hand sanitizer out of vodka or whisky?


My hands deserve Grey Goose.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Everclear, aloe and tea tree oil.

Super strong hand sanitizer.

Smells amazing too.

92% alcohol.

Kick Corona azz and give it away so we get rid of this so we can get back to living a more normal life.


Sounds delicious. Like Tide Pods.

Is it methanol or ethanol or a mixture of whatever they can get cheapest?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Arsenic and Polonium 241 are not organic. No carbon.


Hey now, no need to reveal manufacturing secrets..

//That's what really makes it "pop"....
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: WilderKWight: Who the fark is making home-made hand sanitizer out of vodka or whisky?

My hands deserve Grey Goose.


I'm way ahead of you on the vodak as household cleaner. It's way cheaper than Lysol spray and much of it smells lemony fresh (avoid the hot pepper brands).
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: brantgoose: Arsenic and Polonium 241 are not organic. No carbon.

Hey now, no need to reveal manufacturing secrets..

//That's what really makes it "pop"....


I don't think of that as a Trade Secret so much as a Red trick. Like lead in the water. Russians and other Reds are really fond of lead in the water and air of poor and middle class people for some reason, just like all the Pigs. Maybe they are just fond of stunting other people's growth to match their own dwarf malignancy. Tiny tiny T. rex arms and hands. That is the Trump idea of an orange-red beauty. fark Putin, fark President Turnip Head.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: I just want to clear something up here:

Soap absolutely does kill coronavirus.  In fact, after 15 minutes in hot, soapy water all the coronaviruses on your hands will be denatured.  The problem is that nobody washes their hands for 15 minutes. Most can't even handle a fast 20 count.  Use hand sanitizer frequently as they kill that shiat the instant it dries.

Yes, the CDC lied.  By now, you should be used to it.


Soap does not kill anything.
It washes away the virus.
Surgeons do not even wash for 15 minutes.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 620x426]

Hand sanitizer isn't a food or drug.

But I'm sure there's another of the thousands of TLA agencies that should be blocking it.


Then why are they warning us?


//yes, they are considered drugs
///they are antiseptics
 
emtwo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: I just want to clear something up here:

Soap absolutely does kill coronavirus.  In fact, after 15 minutes in hot, soapy water all the coronaviruses on your hands will be denatured.  The problem is that nobody washes their hands for 15 minutes. Most can't even handle a fast 20 count.  Use hand sanitizer frequently as they kill that shiat the instant it dries.

Yes, the CDC lied.  By now, you should be used to it.


What in the everloving fark are you talking about? I think you must be having difficulty with minutes versus seconds. It does not take 15 minutes for warm water and mild hand soap to kill the virus.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

brantgoose: backhand.slap.of.reason: I just want to clear something up here:

Soap absolutely does kill coronavirus.  In fact, after 15 minutes in hot, soapy water all the coronaviruses on your hands will be denatured.  The problem is that nobody washes their hands for 15 minutes. Most can't even handle a fast 20 count.  Use hand sanitizer frequently as they kill that shiat the instant it dries.

Yes, the CDC lied.  By now, you should be used to it.

I came up with the idea of touching the taps and light switches, etc, while my hands are soaped up, leaving a residue of soap to work while I am out of there. I also rub off the excess hand sanitizer on my keyboard.  Every little bit helps, I think. It is a game of increments.

Mind you the experts say soap and water first, then hand sanitizer when you can't use soap and water, you impetuous fools.


The point of my post is that the "experts" put forth a false narrative about handwashing the same way they put out a false narrative about masks and aerosol spread.  I'm sure y'all remember a time when they told us aerosol spread was impossible under normal circumstances. We now know it is the primary mode of transmission.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I remember when going to college downtown, eating at the local sub shop, and seeing drunks outside drinking hand sanitizer. I wonder if they would be immune to the virus? lol
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Just mix in some bleach and it works even better. An acid and a base mixed does something.


A salt solution.
 
Percise1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Good article because they include NDC number. Trying to navigate "manufactured by", "subsidiary of" and "distributed by" can be problematic by what is on the label, but the NDC number makes a match up take seconds.
I checked the gallon jug I have, and it's not on the list.
Carry on...
 
