 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slash Gear)   Samsung Blu-ray DVD players have suddenly stopped   (slashgear.com) divider line
91
    More: Awkward, Blu-ray Disc, common denominator, expired SSL security certificate, owners of Samsung Blu-ray players, DVD, appropriate devices, common behavior, Blu-ray discs  
•       •       •

3531 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 22 Jun 2020 at 4:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



91 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ugh and I was on the last episode of The Sopranos.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Ugh and I was on the last episode of The Sopranos.


What part did you play? Did it have any lines?
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Caught sayof dee vee dee that has stoped Handshaking "See, told ya so".
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The invasion is about to start.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are people complaining about? They bought a Samsung product, they should be grateful they didn't blow up and burn their house down
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a feature, not a bug.
 
Jack Land
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How will I finish Dawson's Creek?
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There doesn't seem to be any common denominator other than the fact that it's happening across a number of Samsung's WiFi-connected Blu-ray and DVD players."

It sounds like a bad firmware update possibly.
 
Stormin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, mine stopped late last week.  Samsung forums are full of pissed off consumers.  They better handle it right, or people are going to switch to ABS (Anything But Samsung).
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just as the 'S' in Internet of Things (IoT) stands for 'security,' the 'F' in IoT stands for 'fairness to consumers.'

Never, ever, buy internet connected devices because manufacturers can, and will, brick them without warning.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. It just dawned on me that I've never watched a Blu Ray.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Huh. It just dawned on me that I've never watched a Blu Ray.


I can tell absolutely no difference.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess my decision to stick with HD-DVD is finally paying off!
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Ugh and I was on the last episode of The Sopranos.


and it just faded to black? Yup, bust DVD player.
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds my of every Playstation I had.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkenhostile: "There doesn't seem to be any common denominator other than the fact that it's happening across a number of Samsung's WiFi-connected Blu-ray and DVD players."

It sounds like a bad firmware update possibly.


Yup. And this is why I don't let any of my few "smart" appliances connect to the Internet and continue to believe that IoT is a complete f#€king joke.
 
Stormin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most plausible theory is an expired SSL certificate.
One post on the Samsung forums claimed that "a friend in the intelligence community" said Samsung was hacked by North Korea.  Sure, they're going to take over the world by bricking our DVD players...
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkenhostile: "There doesn't seem to be any common denominator other than the fact that it's happening across a number of Samsung's WiFi-connected Blu-ray and DVD players."

It sounds like a bad firmware update possibly.


Except that I saw at least one post from a user who says their player has never been connected to the net.

This is why I eschew smart TVs. I'd rather replace a $50 Roku than the TV.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really, really hope this happens to enough people with enough entertainment devices that the "internet of things" doesn't one day start wiping out populations of patients globally because of a crappy firmware update.But there are already cases of hospitals being ransomware'd so maybe our cyberpunk future is inevitable.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would you ever buy a DVD player that connects to the internet.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blu-ray Lives Matter!
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stormin': Yeah, mine stopped late last week.  Samsung forums are full of pissed off consumers.  They better handle it right, or people are going to switch to ABS (Anything But Samsung).


Samsung's handling:  Your device is out of warranty.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lost my BD player to this.   It was mostly a way to access Netflix/Amazon prime plus play kids DVDs.  The online access for my TV was garbage and we liked the Samsung interface more.
 
Glendale
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stormin': Yeah, mine stopped late last week.  Samsung forums are full of pissed off consumers.  They better handle it right, or people are going to switch to ABS (Anything But Samsung).


Samsung is no longer making or developing new blu-ray players, so it's almost a given that if you need a new one it will be another brand. Don't buy any of the ones still out there either.
 
gestug [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is a blu-ray dvd?

/too soon?
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: kittyhas1000legs: Huh. It just dawned on me that I've never watched a Blu Ray.

I can tell absolutely no difference.


I don't notice a true difference watching standard movies. But animated movies, especially Pixar stuff, looks even more incredible on Blu Ray than DVD. Some of that stuff looks almost like true 3D, IMO.

I thought SpiderVerse looked better on Blu Ray than it did in the theater.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Land: How will I finish Dawson's Creek?


How are you going to live....?

Sorry ( not really)

Coincidentally since Microsofts latest OS update my Brother colour laser printer wont print. If I change it to generic text driver it works but the proper driver goes into the print queue and disappears. This happens via network or USB.  Said fark it and ordered a new printer. Damn thing is 11 years old now and got the $400 out of it I paid when it was brand new
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There doesn't seem to be any common denominator other than the fact that it's happening across a number of Samsung's WiFi-connected Blu-ray and DVD players.

Why the fark does a DVD player need to be wifi connected?
 
Inyego
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Y2K finally kicking in.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, this sounds exactly like how Corel's WinDVD had an update a couple of years ago that killed the USB-external DVD/Bluray units for computers, by forcing the users to "update" to "allow" certain Bluray disks to play, only to set the devices to Region 0 and use up all 5 allowed unit Region changes effectively locking you out of ever playing a "protected" Bluray or DVD ever again, and those gott damned mother farkers absolutely refused to address the problem or the damage it caused.

Boycott Corel: they cluster-fark everything they absorb and their outsourced "customer cervix" is the absolute bloody worst, worse than AT&T's.

It could be worse: at least they didn't all explode.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: There doesn't seem to be any common denominator other than the fact that it's happening across a number of Samsung's WiFi-connected Blu-ray and DVD players.

Why the fark does a DVD player need to be wifi connected?


So you can order more Gone With The Wind dvd's through Alexa.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain: What are people complaining about? They bought a Samsung product, they should be grateful they didn't blow up and burn their house down


As someone who bought an exploding Samsung washing machine, that hits close to home.

/they sent a guy over to make it non-explodey
//hope it worked
///part of the fix was a sticker
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Why would you ever buy a DVD player that connects to the internet.


In the early days of blu-ray, access allowed you to update to new capabilities. This was how the Sony PS3 was the best blu-ray player for about 10 years. Sony hedged with a better hdmi version and made sure to update capabilities faster than anyone else.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Why would you ever buy a DVD player that connects to the internet.


..........because it also plays ps3 games.
 
Ex Parrot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't buy any of their refrigerators either.  There's a known issue with a lot of them and Samsung has opted not to address it because reasons.  I even have a field repair manual on how to fix it that was issued by Samsung.
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lost a lot of respect for them after the nx mirrorless camera system debacle.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Just as the 'S' in Internet of Things (IoT) stands for 'security,' the 'F' in IoT stands for 'fairness to consumers.'

Never, ever, buy internet connected devices because manufacturers can, and will, brick them without warning.


Could be worse.  They could force you to pay a monthly fee in exchange for not bricking it.

/*cough* Wink *cough*
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stormin': The most plausible theory is an expired SSL certificate.
One post on the Samsung forums claimed that "a friend in the intelligence community" said Samsung was hacked by North Korea.  Sure, they're going to take over the world by bricking our DVD players...


No, that would be an act of state sabotage and pure malice for the sake of giving their "enemies" the biggest black eye possible. If this is true, look forward to the DPRK attacking every SK made product that they can hack as a way to inconvenience and disable everything that makes their economy work.
 
whitroth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Internet of Gratuitously Connected Insecure Things.

1. When was the last time Samsung updated the firmware?
1.a) if you don't know what the above means, DISCONNECT THE DAMN THING
       from the internet, and NEVER CONNECT IT AGAIN!!!!!
2. Have your computer checked by a professional, since it's probably pwned, and sending
      out spam.
3. Have you EVER changed the password on your router from Verizon, or Comcast, or whoever?
      If not, call them and have it reset, then CHANGE IT, and DO NOT EVER USE jesus, love,
      your name, or your dog's name.

Sounds like someone found a zero-day attack, and broadcast it.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Ugh and I was on the last episode of The Sopranos.


Don't stop believing!
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assumed it was going to be something to do with an accidental AACS key revocation bricking legitimate disks
 
A5JO2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That Guy What Stole the Bacon: Farkenhostile: "There doesn't seem to be any common denominator other than the fact that it's happening across a number of Samsung's WiFi-connected Blu-ray and DVD players."

It sounds like a bad firmware update possibly.

Yup. And this is why I don't let any of my few "smart" appliances connect to the Internet and continue to believe that IoT is a complete f#€king joke.


That is poor reasoning.
e.g. I bought GM in the 80s. My paint peeled off and the care died after 75k miles. It didn't convince me that all cars were a joke.

Poor design is poor design.

Also, from what I'm reading, the leading candidate for the failure is an expired security certificate. That could happen regardless of whether a device is IoT. Just ask anyone who is working with MRI machines that are still on Windows XP.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shut_it_down: rcain: What are people complaining about? They bought a Samsung product, they should be grateful they didn't blow up and burn their house down

As someone who bought an exploding Samsung washing machine, that hits close to home.

/they sent a guy over to make it non-explodey
//hope it worked
///part of the fix was a sticker


Did the sticker say "Caution: May Explode"?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Why would you ever buy a DVD player that connects to the internet.


They have Roku equivalent functions built in. Amazon app, Netflix app, HBO app, etc. Your Blu Ray player can be your streaming player, too.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Why would you ever buy a DVD player that connects to the internet.


abhorrent1: There doesn't seem to be any common denominator other than the fact that it's happening across a number of Samsung's WiFi-connected Blu-ray and DVD players.

Why the fark does a DVD player need to be wifi connected?


Because they are Smart devices that also play streaming content.  It's tough to watch Netflix if you aren't on the 'net.
 
jake3988
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: kittyhas1000legs: Huh. It just dawned on me that I've never watched a Blu Ray.

I can tell absolutely no difference.


=====================================

From what?  Dvd?  Blu-ray is AMAZING over dvd.  I've never owned a blu-ray because I've never had a blu-ray player, but the resolution is amazing.

Why?  Truly uncompressed HD video.  HD video you stream (or even get over the air through an antenna) is absurdly compressed to save data which majorly sacrifices quality.  (It's gotten a bit better over the years, but still doesn't compare to a disc).

Someday, relatively soon, I shall get a computer with a blu-ray drive so I can finally watch some blu-rays.

/And if you're a dope and wondering how I know if I've never had a blu-ray player... i know other people.
 
sprag [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stormin': The most plausible theory is an expired SSL certificate.
One post on the Samsung forums claimed that "a friend in the intelligence community" said Samsung was hacked by North Korea.  Sure, they're going to take over the world by bricking our DVD players...


I saw the hacking posts on one of the thread...I'm not convinced.

The certificate thing might be real, especially in light of the AddTrust CA certificate expiring on May 30 and many SSL stacks being broken when there's more than one path to the CA.  it's possible that the check for firmware updates happens ~17 days into a month and that's why it hit everyone at the same time.

Although...I think I've read that there were some people who didn't have the device on the network and it still failed.  Which would lead me to think it was a counter overflow of some sort.

Ether way, I'm pissed because I've got two bluray players that are the same model bought about a year apart and they crashed within 12 hours of each other.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glendale: Stormin': Yeah, mine stopped late last week.  Samsung forums are full of pissed off consumers.  They better handle it right, or people are going to switch to ABS (Anything But Samsung).

Samsung is no longer making or developing new blu-ray players, so it's almost a given that if you need a new one it will be another brand. Don't buy any of the ones still out there either.


Why might Samsung not update servers, merely because they're serving devices which they no longer make? Hmm.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thespindrifter: Wow, this sounds exactly like how Corel's WinDVD had an update a couple of years ago that killed the USB-external DVD/Bluray units for computers, by forcing the users to "update" to "allow" certain Bluray disks to play, only to set the devices to Region 0 and use up all 5 allowed unit Region changes effectively locking you out of ever playing a "protected" Bluray or DVD ever again, and those gott damned mother farkers absolutely refused to address the problem or the damage it caused.

Boycott Corel: they cluster-fark everything they absorb and their outsourced "customer cervix" is the absolute bloody worst, worse than AT&T's.

It could be worse: at least they didn't all explode.


Corel is still in business?

Once upon a distant decade I worked for those chucklefarks.  Any external stories you've heard about the CEO of those days were... mild... compared to what we heard inside.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Register - June 10, 2020 - An Internet of Trouble lies ahead as root certificates begin to expire en masse, warns security researcher
 
Displayed 50 of 91 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.