(NYPost)   NYC's phase two reopening means the start of socially distant orgies in a SoHo sex club, hand sanitizer and toy cleaners at sanitation stations included   (nypost.com) divider line
21
    More: Giggity, Human sexuality, New York City, Sex party, Soho sex club, Group sex, Domme Kat, NSFW founder Daniel Saynt, clubhouse doors  
•       •       •

462 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jun 2020 at 2:05 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
[T]he members-only group called NSFW - which stands for the New Society For Wellness...

swell, now my keyboard's all covered in coffee.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh yeah, you're a clean little paddle, aren't you. You're so clean.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The other morning I grabbed the lube instead of the hand sanitizer and I was standing there for half an hour rubbing my hands together wondering why they wouldn't dry.
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Cum on my tits, not in my mouth!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Magnus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's not hand sanitizer, subby.
 
rcain
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm sure NYC will embrace the rise of gloryhole tourism
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I hope they don't put the hand sanitizer dispenser next to the lube dispenser.
 
Kirby Muxloe [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: The other morning I grabbed the lube instead of the hand sanitizer and I was standing there for half an hour rubbing my hands together wondering why they wouldn't dry.


I suspect that grabbing the hand sanitizer when you expected the lube would lead to a quicker realization that you dun goofed.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Socially distant orgies? Like a row of glory holes?
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

halifaxdatageek: [Fark user image image 818x601]

Oh yeah, you're a clean little paddle, aren't you. You're so clean.


I bet that place smells wonderful...

*Pukes
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Socially distant orgies? Like a row of glory holes?


As a matter of fact...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the_rhino
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Queef Wellington: Cum on my tits, not in my mouth!


Rejected M&M slogan
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Queef Wellington: Cum on my tits, not in my mouth!


Mom?
 
Inaditch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: I bet that place smells wonderful...

*Pukes


If you assume that sex clubs always smell nasty, I suggest showering and changing your sheets more often.
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My patent for a dildo mounted on a 6ft stick sounds like it will finally start bringing in the big bucks. Now I just need to trademark a name.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gaddiel: My patent for a dildo mounted on a 6ft stick sounds like it will finally start bringing in the big bucks. Now I just need to trademark a name.


If you haven't seen this already, you're watching the wrong porn.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Nick Nostril: Socially distant orgies? Like a row of glory holes?

As a matter of fact...
[Fark user image 641x507]


Well, sonuvabiotch, whaddyaknow?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snaptastic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gunther_bumpass: The other morning I grabbed the lube instead of the hand sanitizer and I was standing there for half an hour rubbing my hands together wondering why they wouldn't dry.


A prankster in my workplace did that to a communal bottle of hand sanitizer, but won't reveal himself/herself now because everyone is irate.

/not a good time to screw with the hand sanitizer at a shared workstation
 
