(Radio.com)   Protesters say the Robert Moses statue on Long Island needs to be torn down for his inhumanity to the architecture of New York, because the'master builders' plans were based on racism
57
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, yeah, they were, Subby. It isn't a coincidence those expressways tore through and displaced minority neighborhoods.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sucks when you realize your carefully cultivated notions of history are based on whitewashed narratives.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hey, just because he plowed highways through poor minority neighborhoods and made parkway bridges too low to allow buses to get under to get to the beaches he wanted to keep the minorities off doesn't mean he was...oh
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't even know there was a statue of that fark.

Most people in NYC knew he was a racist. Look at the Cross Bronx Parking Lot.

And let's not forget the parkways in Long Island were built with ridiculously low clearances, because according to him, blacks didn't have cars.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Motherfark him and John Wayne
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no! Not the Robert Moses statue! If I knew who that was I'd be even more outraged! Fleck spittle, fleck, spittle
 
kevlar51 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I highly recommend Robert Caro's biography on Robert Moses, "The Power Broker" --it's an amazing read and set the new bar for biographical literature. Ditto for Caro's books on Lyndon Johnson. Even if you aren't a huge non-fiction reader, they're amazing.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TDWCom29: Oh no! Not the Robert Moses statue! If I knew who that was I'd be even more outraged! Fleck spittle, fleck, spittle


How strange - why would you come into a thread to brag about your ignorance?
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: TDWCom29: Oh no! Not the Robert Moses statue! If I knew who that was I'd be even more outraged! Fleck spittle, fleck, spittle

How strange - why would you come into a thread to brag about your ignorance?


How strange - you grew up not understanding when people are very obviously making a joke
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: TDWCom29: Oh no! Not the Robert Moses statue! If I knew who that was I'd be even more outraged! Fleck spittle, fleck, spittle

How strange - why would you come into a thread to brag about your ignorance?


Because MURCA!
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TDWCom29: Oh no! Not the Robert Moses statue! If I knew who that was I'd be even more outraged! Fleck spittle, fleck, spittle


I live in the sticks and even I know who Robert Moses was. He was the architect of mid century New York.  He's the reason so many of our cities are based on expressways. He's why so many housing projects were disasters.  The "tower in a park" was a terrible design.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  
100 people isn't a protest. It's an annoyance.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protester's replacement statue, for contributions to the achieving the highest spiritual goals for humanity:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TDWCom29: Zulu_as_Kono: TDWCom29: Oh no! Not the Robert Moses statue! If I knew who that was I'd be even more outraged! Fleck spittle, fleck, spittle

How strange - why would you come into a thread to brag about your ignorance?

How strange - you grew up not understanding when people are very obviously making a joke


You call that a joke?
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robert Moses also pretty much killed Niagara Falls' tourism value by running parkways right along the river, blocking all the good views of the Niagara Gorge and cutting down the number of tourists who could visit the American side of the falls.  Those tourists just went over to the Canadian side, which prospered for decades as a result while the US Niagara Falls crashed into poverty.  Thanks a lot, man.
 
TDWCom29 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: TDWCom29: Zulu_as_Kono: TDWCom29: Oh no! Not the Robert Moses statue! If I knew who that was I'd be even more outraged! Fleck spittle, fleck, spittle

How strange - why would you come into a thread to brag about your ignorance?

How strange - you grew up not understanding when people are very obviously making a joke

You call that a joke?


I never said it was funny
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait. Wait. New York was shaped?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Robert Moses was in many ways a great man and a genius. Probably nobody did as much or will again ever do as much to shape the NYC metro area again. His influence in urban planning and transportation was immense. He was also a tremendous asshole, a racist, and an all around terrible human being with nothing but contempt for most of humanity and their concerns. His "ideas" regarding what a city should have had far-reaching and often near catastrophic effects. He really doesn't deserve to have any statues in his honor.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: I live in the sticks and even I know who Robert Moses was. He was the architect of mid century New York.  He's the reason so many of our cities are based on expressways. He's why so many housing projects were disasters.  The "tower in a park" was a terrible design.


Hey, you take that back!  You're not giving nearly enough credit to Le Corbusier.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tearing down this statue does not go nearly far enough to address his legacy of racism.

Tear down New York City.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In his defense, he did try to build a highway through Caucasian neighborhoods, but the city would only sign off on screwing minorities.
Moses made it easier to commute from the suburbs, but it was up to those towns not to let minorities move in.
 
MilesTeg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"
In the beginning we lived as thieves,
Stealing fur and fang of beasts for survival
Then came the Builder who brought us the Hammer,
And with it we forged a new way of life.
To reject the Hammer is to denounce the Builder.
"Garrett approves
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Robert Moses was in many ways a great man and a genius. Probably nobody did as much or will again ever do as much to shape the NYC metro area again.


There was no good reason not to build a train system at the same time as the highway system.
It put us in the bind we are in now.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Well, yeah, they were, Subby. It isn't a coincidence those expressways tore through and displaced minority neighborhoods.


Cheap land. Location, location, location. Even racism can't fight capitalism.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Besides, they call them "park ways" for a reason, and ain't  because you spend hours parked there.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Rapmaster2000: I live in the sticks and even I know who Robert Moses was. He was the architect of mid century New York.  He's the reason so many of our cities are based on expressways. He's why so many housing projects were disasters.  The "tower in a park" was a terrible design.

Hey, you take that back!  You're not giving nearly enough credit to Le Corbusier.


Lol. And I thought of Mies Van Der Roe too. I love midcentury design, but there's no doubt it failed us.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Hate: hissatsu: Robert Moses was in many ways a great man and a genius. Probably nobody did as much or will again ever do as much to shape the NYC metro area again.

There was no good reason not to build a train system at the same time as the highway system.
It put us in the bind we are in now.


What is you have a pathological hatred of public transportation and don't like "those people" like Moses? Sounds like a good reason to me!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
fark Thomas Alva Edison.

He was the inventor of light pollution! And mean to Nicholas Tesla and Westinghouse. It wasn't MacBeth who murdered sleep. It was Thomas A.

And he didn't even invent the light bulb, his most famous invention!

fark Tuxedo Park. fark Tuxedo jackets!
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Robert Moses was in many ways a great man and a genius. Probably nobody did as much or will again ever do as much to shape the NYC metro area again. His influence in urban planning and transportation was immense. He was also a tremendous asshole, a racist, and an all around terrible human being with nothing but contempt for most of humanity and their concerns. His "ideas" regarding what a city should have had far-reaching and often near catastrophic effects. He really doesn't deserve to have any statues in his honor.


Great. Next we'll probably find out that New York architect Ivo Shandor was some kind of jerk instead of just a lovable eccentric.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Wait. Wait. New York was shaped?


Yes, Manhatten is shaped like a slug. Long Island is shaped like a cigar. The rest of it just grew.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They have a point... those expressways didn't just HAPPEN to bypass all the white neighborhoods. "Urban planning" of the 1940s through the 1970s was designed by white guys that truly DNGAF about the few neighborhoods that other white people let Black people live in.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Zulu_as_Kono: TDWCom29: Oh no! Not the Robert Moses statue! If I knew who that was I'd be even more outraged! Fleck spittle, fleck, spittle

How strange - why would you come into a thread to brag about your ignorance?


I know right. I just assume all statues are racist.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Superficial, silly and sloppy.

It's not news. It's Fark.

But 90% of Farkers know the work of the media filter when they see it.

And the other 10% are creating new Fark as Fark Conservatives and Fark Liberals.

I think Canada got the Trans-Canada Highway just about right. It runs through all the population centers within 150 miles of the border, from sea to slimey sea, and has a side-spur to Alaska for Americans to pretend to take and another to Inuvik, just in case somebody other than a long distance trucker or a pilot needs to go North.  Otherwise, we can rely on Ice Truckers until global warming makes it impossible to cross all those bogs, ponds and peat moss fens without building five castles on top of each other, like in the British Isles.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Zulu_as_Kono: TDWCom29: Oh no! Not the Robert Moses statue! If I knew who that was I'd be even more outraged! Fleck spittle, fleck, spittle

How strange - why would you come into a thread to brag about your ignorance?

I know right. I just assume all statues are racist.


But they do love pigeons. This they have in common with Nicholas Tesla and Mike Tyson.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Well, yeah, they were, Subby. It isn't a coincidence those expressways tore through and displaced minority neighborhoods.

Cheap land. Location, location, location. Even racism can't fight capitalism.


The white-flight suburbs were only possible with tax breaks and public spending on highways. They are the largest government social engineering project ever in North America..
 
stuffy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Odds are something everyone did 100yrs ago was racist.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Hate: In his defense, he did try to build a highway through Caucasian neighborhoods, but the city would only sign off on screwing minorities.
Moses made it easier to commute from the suburbs, but it was up to those towns not to let minorities move in.


MARTA is America's worst mass transit system because it follows Moses' ideas. It doesn't seek to move Atlantans around the city.  It seeks to move suburban commuters from the fringe to their jobs downtown. It fails at that too.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I Google Ivo Shandor. Unless you don't have to, I would like to point out that he is as made-up as he sounds.

Like I.M. Pei. Zing! Architects were behind the door when God was handing out names.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If Prince Edward Island ever needs an advertising slogan, I suggest I Am PEI. Very patriotic and cute, in an I'm Spartacus kind of way. Fortunately they have the Confederation Bridge, Anne of Green Gables and laws against people from away buying land, so they don't need advertising.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

stuffy: Odds are something everyone did 100yrs ago was racist.


Odds are that it was exactly what Conservatives are doing yea, unto this very day. Conservatives are just hermit crabs living in the cast-off shells of liberals of some other century.
 
MerelyFoolish
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
With all of the excitement and enthusiasm for pulling down statues, I thought it might be fun to take a virtual walk through Central Park, looking at the statuary and deciding which need to be the next target of the riotous mobs.

Hans Christian Andersen - Writer of misogynistic tales that included justified beating of women, he was also known as a rather unusual gent who frequented brothels (human trafficking trigger), but not to have intimate relations. We won't get into he details.

Alice in Wonderland - The author, Charles Dodgson (pseudonym Lewis Carroll) was close family friend of the Liddell family, which included their three young daughters, Lorina, Edith, and, of course, Alice. Although the Liddells did allow the 31-year-old Dodgson to court the 14-year-old Lorina, he rejected her due to his obsession with the 11-year-old Alice, and preferred to wait a year until she turned 12 so they could wed. After the Liddells determined that Dodgson had become too affectionate towards Alice, the relationship between Dodgson and the Liddells ended promptly in 1863. He was also an amateur photographer, and some of his photographs were of the Liddell children in various costumes and stages of undress.

Simon Bolivar - While Bolivar is known for liberating much of South America, he was focused on liberating those of Spanish blood from Spain. He opposed emancipation of the native people and established governments that perpetuated institutions of slavery.

Robert Burns - Often described as a racist and misogynist, Burns bragged about his abilities seducing women, often with song and drink, leaving them to deal with the resulting pregnancies on their own.

Cleopatra's Needle - An Egyptian Obelisk inscribed with hieroglyphics lauding the achievements and victories of Ramesses II. He enslaved the Jewish people until their Exodus from Egypt. He also married three of his daughters.

Christopher Columbus - Well, he did all the stuff he did. No reason to beat this dead horse.

Alexander Hamilton - Opposed emancipation and bought and sold slaves for his in-laws.

Jose Marti - Also remembered as a liberator of South America, he did not support the emancipation of the native people, and at times provided his army to cities and states to stop slave rebellions.

John Purroy Mitchel - Remembered as the second youngest mayor of New York City, he was a staunch post-war supporter of the Confederate States Of America.

Samuel Morse - He was a leader in the anti-Catholic and anti-immigration movement of the mid-19th century. He proposed laws that forbid Catholics from holding public office and changing immigration laws to limit immigration from Catholic countries. He was also a well-known defender of slavery.

Mother Goose - The nursery rhymes are littered with sexist and misogynistic references and innuendos.

The Pilgrim - A monument to The Pilgrims, who arrived from Europe unprepared, and those who survived the first winter did so by stealing the food stocks of the Native Americans, the first steps in two hundred years of genocide.

William Shakespeare - Well known for his racist portrayals of Jews and Africans in his works.

William Tecumseh Sherman - Led an army during the Civil War that was encouraged to commit atrocities against the Southern farms, towns and cities through which they passed. He was General of the Army during the Indian Wars, and his troops were responsible for the massacres of Native Americans in many parts of the Great Plains. He also promoted eradication of the American Bison to prompt starvation of the Native Americans.

The Tempest - Commemorating a play by William Shakespeare. See above.

While these removals are justified, they will create vacancies for new art throughout the park. The city will probably want to play it safe this time around. I recommend starting with the Kardashians, then Mr. Rogers, and then President Trump, of course. No wait, he moved to Florida. So maybe Chuck Schumer. I'd sit on a bench in a poncho feeding pigeons Skittles and Ex-Lax just to get a photo of the results.
 
philotech [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Regardless of how big of a douche he was (most historical figures were complete a**holes), the parkways are much nicer lined with trees and no commercial traffic; he created and improved many parks, including Jones Beach which is a beautiful state park that would have been nothing but marsh without him. Long Island has become an extremely diverse place and everyone enjoys the parks and beaches he created.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
YES.
Seriously tear down every statue that is a person.
They were, 100% of them , all someone that did do something that some one will find morally unworthy of keeping a statue of them around.
IF no one right now, then we can still promise, someone in the not too distant future will, so why burden them with needing to take our our trash?

The only pure figure, is either a fictional character, or an abstract representation of an ideal/ideology/tragic event we want to not let be forgotten by the future.

NO STATUES OF PEOPLE.

If they were real, then they did have skeletons in their closet, and the only way to let them rest is to let them pass on And be, as a person, forgotten.


If what they said was good to hear, if what they gave us as an ideal is good, then that is what is t be kept and passed on, not their names and faces, just their ideas, and only the good ones.

Do not turn awaawy any good idea or art because of who it was attached to. Disconnect it from them, take it from them, steal it from the past but do not let those a holes come into the future with it.That can only taint it, to let their names remain attached. if it was a good idea/art/whatever, then detach it from them and make it ours, not theirs.

Let the past people remain in the past that was theirs. Bring into our present only that which we deem useful and good for us, the ideas and ideals, not the people themselves. Send into the future only the ideals of the people, but not the people themselves, they died, let them remain dead in the past, not here to be part of our present.

I am sorry that so many of you dream/are motivated by being remember forever, by being given credit personally for a good idea/piece of art/whatever. But it will be best if we can allow us to be forgotten. If the ideas we had were worthy then those are what go into the future, not us by name.
Promise, no one is worthy of being perosnally praised by the future. But  if the idea is good and the people are still letting it guide their lives, then that which was only the best of you has propagated into the future. Let that be enough for them, let it be enough for us. Let us stop asking to enshrine the names and faces of our heroes. Let the future choose their own heroes, not be subjected to ours.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

PvtStash: YES.
Seriously tear down every statue that is a person.


as you were, Talibani.

We have to get rid of Frank Lloyd White's crap, first.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

stuffy: Odds are something everyone did 100yrs ago was racist.


Robert Moses used his power to sabotage his own brother's career, screwed him out of his inheritance, and left him to die in poverty. He wasn't as kind to people who weren't family. He was a really awful person.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

philotech: Regardless of how big of a douche he was (most historical figures were complete a**holes), the parkways are much nicer lined with trees and no commercial traffic; he created and improved many parks, including Jones Beach which is a beautiful state park that would have been nothing but marsh without him. Long Island has become an extremely diverse place and everyone enjoys the parks and beaches he created.


Counterpoint: Long Island sucks.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

brantgoose: I Google Ivo Shandor. Unless you don't have to, I would like to point out that he is as made-up as he sounds.


It's the odd instance where you have to explain the joke because the listener isn't funny.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Robert Moses, New York City's Parks Commissioner, led the racist offensive to keep Black families confined to the ghetto. To thwart integration attempts, Moses introduced the Urban Redevelopment Companies Act which made it legal for real estate companies to exclude Blacks from modern housing developments like Park Chester in the Bronx and Stuyvesant Town on 14th St. on the East side of Manhattan. Stuyvesant Town, the largest housing project in the country, offered low-income spacious apartments to white veterans and their families."

source

New York's entire set up was based on it, subs. He was redlining before the term existed.
 
philotech [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

rewind2846: They have a point... those expressways didn't just HAPPEN to bypass all the white neighborhoods. "Urban planning" of the 1940s through the 1970s was designed by white guys that truly DNGAF about the few neighborhoods that other white people let Black people live in.


The Parkways cut through some of the (historically) whitest communities on the Island... Urban planners only avoid disrupting the very wealthy neighborhoods, they DNGAF about any of the working class communities...
 
philotech [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

H31N0US: philotech: Regardless of how big of a douche he was (most historical figures were complete a**holes), the parkways are much nicer lined with trees and no commercial traffic; he created and improved many parks, including Jones Beach which is a beautiful state park that would have been nothing but marsh without him. Long Island has become an extremely diverse place and everyone enjoys the parks and beaches he created.

Counterpoint: Long Island sucks.


I'll respond with it's not Staten Island or New Jersey...
 
