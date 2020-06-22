 Skip to content
(Buffalo News)   Raffle announcer: The winning ticket is 347. Anyone? Anyone? Jokester: Watch this (scrawls 347 on his ticket) Hey I won. Ha ha. Organization: Attempted fraud...you're banned FOR LIFE   (buffalonews.com) divider line
18
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Don't see how he has any sort of case here. The club owes him no due process. The best thing they can do is reinstate him, retract the letter, then kick him out for being a pompous douchebag.
 
Uranus Megahertz [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The group could also be CYA in regards to New York State regulations on raffles and 501c3 etc.
IANAL
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh, one of these funny guys, eh? People get tired of forcing the laugh after a while. We're sick of your shiat.
 
millsapian87
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
These people all deserve each other.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's 2020.  The concept of good natured humor passed away from a "pneumonia-like illness" months ago.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Uranus Megahertz: The group could also be CYA in regards to New York State regulations on raffles and 501c3 etc.
IANAL


Today I learned Boston, NY is a thing.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

PluckYew: Uranus Megahertz: The group could also be CYA in regards to New York State regulations on raffles and 501c3 etc.
IANAL

Today I learned Boston, NY is a thing.


If you go there, don't bring up baseball.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Everyone in this story is a douchebag.  They should all be nuked from orbit.
 
millsapian87
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
PluckYew:Today I learned Boston, NY is a thing.

Miami, OH
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: PluckYew: Uranus Megahertz: The group could also be CYA in regards to New York State regulations on raffles and 501c3 etc.
IANAL

Today I learned Boston, NY is a thing.

If you go there, don't bring up baseball.


Actually you can bring up Bill Buckner, but don't bring up Scott Norwood.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is this that conservative humor I keep hearing about?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

millsapian87: PluckYew:Today I learned Boston, NY is a thing.

Miami, OH


Miami University predates the University of Miami, and it's located in Oxford.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ah yes, turns out the "dude wtf I was just joking don't be so sensitive" act has consequences.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Scene: Hot Shots Part Deaux where Charlie Sheen rescues Rowan Atkinson

For you soldier, life goes on.  My life, though, ended long before this day.  You may offer me my freedom but it is forever out if my reach.  For I been banned from the Walleye club.
 
imaconnect4guy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: PluckYew: Uranus Megahertz: The group could also be CYA in regards to New York State regulations on raffles and 501c3 etc.
IANAL

Today I learned Boston, NY is a thing.

If you go there, don't bring up baseball.


Versailles; KY.  If you go there, don't bring up the Trianon de Marbre.  They don't like that fancy talkin'
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: PluckYew: Uranus Megahertz: The group could also be CYA in regards to New York State regulations on raffles and 501c3 etc.
IANAL

Today I learned Boston, NY is a thing.

If you go there, don't bring up baseball.


Or their dog-trainer rag of a paywall.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The jig is up for this walleye guy...
The article was a bit confusing towards the end, though. Apparently there were some hand written tickets, it's not clear whether all purchased tickets made it into the drawing, and they never do mention an actual winner. It's all a bit fishy. Wouldn't be surprising if the state gaming commission (or whoever is in charge of raffles) steps in to examine the records.
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Everyone here is missing the real question. Why the Fark is a walleye association giving away a gun at their fundraiser?

How about a really expensive rod, a trolling motor, high end fish finder.

Or do they really think it's like shooting fish in a barrel?
 
