 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   An attorney has been compiling a list of "isolated incidents" of police misconduct caught on video during the protests in a single twitter thread. When this was greenlit 18 days ago, he was up to 238. It is now up to 597 incidents, and still counting   (twitter.com) divider line
35
    More: Followup, shot  
•       •       •

918 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Jun 2020 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey... they have an officer representing the Lollipop Guild.
 
Cache [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But we're not a police state.  Pinky swear!
 
snapperhead
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Little people
Youtube 9lru1Qxc1l8
 
links136
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Cache: But we're not a police state.  Pinky swear!


Its not a police state because I say it's not, now put your hands in the air slowly, or we will be forced to begin firing.

Your under arrest for resisting arrest.
 
buntz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yes, but when you compare that to the number of apples in the United States.......
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just the ones caught on video.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
BUT WHAT ABOUT ALL THE TIME'S WHEN THEY DIDNT SPRAY THEM WITH PEPPER
 
wandero
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This really is a perfect storm. It's the American tendency to mythologize the police plus the difference between rhetoric and reality (even the really bad cities are statistically much safer than their reputations) plus all that "killology" training that people have inexplicably allowed the police to have plus the dark roots of American policing, all rolled up in a vicious ball of crap that's been accelerated into existence by COVID-19.
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Cop deliberately try to get you to touch them. That way they can charge you with battery and beat the everliving shiat out of you.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Cache: But we're not a police state.  Pinky swear!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
just a few bad apples...
you can't judge a whole group by the actions of a few...
the problem is that everyone has cameras now... you wouldn't know about all of this if there weren't so many cameras...

did I miss any of the usual excuses?
 
MerelyFoolish
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I clicked on the link to the twitter page, and other than one kid whining about not being able to yell "I'm Press" to stop pepper spray, there were just a bunch of millennials mocking Trump.  Just because someone has a camera phone does not make them relevant.
 
Masakyst
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Re: Yelling "I'm Press!" and then getting a face full of pepper spray.

Gee I wonder if all the "enemy of the people" messaging from this administration might be emboldening cops to target journalists. Hmm. A mystery indeed.
 
Definitely Not Someone's Alt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah, but some kids are now being mean to statues, so it balances out.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
These are just extremists and bad eggs.
 
Mouser
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ambulance chasers tend to find ambulances.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is sooo last week. Did you guys hear that baseball might be starting up soon? I can't wait to root for my favorite millionaire athlete while he's throwing a ball around to other millionaire athletes. All this other negative stuff will just take care of itself pretty soon, I'm sure. Go Team!!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

spacechecker: This is sooo last week. Did you guys hear that baseball might be starting up soon? I can't wait to root for my favorite millionaire athlete while he's throwing a ball around to other millionaire athletes. All this other negative stuff will just take care of itself pretty soon, I'm sure. Go Team!!


that right there.
The Covid-19 interrupted the distraction signals.,
 
d23 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MerelyFoolish: I clicked on the link to the twitter page, and other than one kid whining about not being able to yell "I'm Press" to stop pepper spray, there were just a bunch of millennials mocking Trump.  Just because someone has a camera phone does not make them relevant.


So, people video taping the news and creating packages are manipulative.  People livestreaming the news so we all can see it live with no edits are just someone with a camera phone.  The only winning move is to no play and eat the shoeleather, I guess.
 
d23 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mouser: Ambulance chasers tend to find ambulances.


If no one chased ambulances there would be no ambulances.  Right? Right?
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Getting a lot of mileage out of this one
//Quote is from a Mil-SF writer.
 
AeAe
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Cops are scumbags. Worse than MS13.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MerelyFoolish: I clicked on the link to the twitter page, and other than one kid whining about not being able to yell "I'm Press" to stop pepper spray, there were just a bunch of millennials mocking Trump.  Just because someone has a camera phone does not make them relevant.


You watched all 600 videos? In that time span?

Bullshiat.
 
millsapian87
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Now we see the violence inherent in the system
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
With the way this is going normal people should wear body cams since the ones the police use always seem to "malfunction"
 
Masakyst
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Want to not get pepper sprayed? Instead of yelling "I'm Press!", next time try yelling "I'm a white supremacist!"
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I am skeptical of the number of cases of "abuse". Not because there haven't been bad things going on, but rather that proper police procedure is sometimes very ugly and doesn't look good. More cameras are always a good thing to keep authorities honest, but sometimes there have to be arrests, sometimes force has to be used, and it is rarely photogenic.Certainly there is cause for debate, evaluation of appropriate procedures, and the exposed wrongdoing should be punished.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Masakyst: Want to not get pepper sprayed? Instead of yelling "I'm Press!", next time try yelling "I'm a white supremacist!"


And wave one of them thin blue line American flag abominations.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mouser: Ambulance chasers tend to find ambulances.


Nazi hunters tend to find nazis.
 
Dhoogall [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: [Fark user image 425x129]

/Getting a lot of mileage out of this one
//Quote is from a Mil-SF writer.


Might I ask who that may be?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Hey... they have an officer representing the Lollipop Guild.


snapperhead: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/9lru1Qxc​1l8]


Really glad people noticed the same little detail I did.

And I mean little.
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Personally I'm upset that this ie racism AND the police' actions are happening and have been happening for decades.  On the other hand, I am happy that the covers are being pulled off, actions like these officers are being documented and brought to the light of day.
A post a while back compared the training required by other countries compared to the North America's and the laughable length and breadth that NA police receive.  It is better than it has been in the past where you just walk in and you're a cop.  But even still NA social training is about not getting caught in a trap, not how or why a diversive culture actually should be diversive and remain unmolested.

It's been a couple weeks now without a riot and BLM is not as prevalent in the news but that doesn't mean that police aren't still killing people for simply being from a different background...

There's still a lot to do.  Strategize, Focus and Commit.

Where do you/we need to go?  How will we get there?  Do it.

And if wrinkly, old, pale guys with "the power" get upset, fark them
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dhoogall: Boojum2k: [Fark user image 425x129]

/Getting a lot of mileage out of this one
//Quote is from a Mil-SF writer.

Might I ask who that may be?


Does the name "Mad Mike" ring a bell?
 
docilej
‘’ 1 minute ago  
l wonder what the twitter feed count of "isolated incidents" of vandalism, theft, and rapes are by all these " peaceful" protesters?
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.